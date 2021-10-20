Health
A shortage of school nurses delaying the development of jabs between the ages of 12 and 15 in the UK
The shortage of school nurses and the over-expanded NHS service are preventing the deployment of Covid jabs for children ages 12 to 15 in the United Kingdom. Me Can be clarified.
Scotland far outperforms England in that regard Deployment of vaccines for 12 to 15 years oldOver 40% of the subjects had their first shot, compared to less than 15% in the United Kingdom.
In the UK, jabs are currently only available in schools and this scheme is run by a school-age immunization service. The service also administers vaccines such as HPV and flu jab at school.
But experts warned that the decline in the number of nurses working in schools and the lack of planning for the Covid jab deployment were hampering progress.
According to the Royal College of Nursing, the number of school nurses has declined by 30% over the last decade. As of the end of 2009, 2,915 school nurses were available. By July 2021, this had decreased to 2,046.
Minister and health authorities We plan to announce later this month a strategic change that could open the walk-in center to children under the age of 16.
One of the reasons behind the delay in opening an adult vaccination center to children, according to No. 10 sources, is that workers and volunteers insert needles into their small arms and process parental consent forms. This is because additional training is required for the assignment. But Scotland was able to control this.
Professor Rod Thomson of the Royal College of Nursing said the government “failed to act” as a shortage of nurses could delay the deployment of the vaccine and cause “serious consequences” for children.
“School nurses and immunization teams are critical to the success of the COVID-19 vaccination program for children. Successive governments have been vaguely waiting as the number of important school nurses has declined over the last decade. Now, when we need them most, school nurses are one-third less, “he said.
“We also hear that the immunization team is delaying the implementation of influenza immunization due to the demand for the deployment of the Covid-19 vaccine.”
He added: “This is yet another example of how our healthcare services are sneaking up on the irreparable damage caused by unchecked staff shortages. Prevention as a result of government inaction. It can have serious consequences for children who have to wait for vaccination. “
“Some teams report that they don’t have enough staff to deliver the program quickly,” said Professor Azeem Majeed, Head of Primary Care and Public Health at Imperial College London.
He suggested that this was related to a lack of planning, saying that “if we had the time to plan, we could have grown the team.”
Professor Majid also suggested that the deployment would have started earlier and could have been vaccinated under the leadership of other countries during the summer vacation before the start of the semester.
Anya Parkhouse from Bournemouth said she wanted to vaccinate her 13-year-old daughter but couldn’t.
Parkhouse also has another 11-year-old daughter who is currently too young to receive her jab.
she said Me: “School vaccination [team] Appeared, but they only received the flu vaccine. As of last night, 13 out of 30 kids in my daughter’s class were off on Covid-19.
“It seems that one class has 25 children, but I don’t know how many there are throughout the school.
“I received an email from school on Wednesday advising me to have a PCR test throughout the ninth year. My kids are still negative. We really struggle to get them to school. But if we leave the kids at home, they go to school because it’s an unauthorized absence.
“I know there are no teachers because I know some of the teachers have Covid-19. I have two daughters. One is 11 years old, so she vaccinated. I’m not old enough to get vaccinated. It’s been 10 days since I planned to get vaccinated, but how much could I prevent?
“You could have stopped Covid from being rampant at this school for 10 days.”
She added: “The school vaccination team is responsible for the Covid-19 vaccine, the largest flu vaccine program we have ever done, and vaccination for all other schools. Others to vaccinate your child. There is no way.
“The other day, when I stopped by the walk-in clinic and asked if I would like to vaccinate my child, I was told that I was not allowed and was offered to call my GP. I called my GP. And he said they weren’t vaccinated. I literally can’t vaccinate my children. “
Scottish children between the ages of 12 and 15 can go to the vaccine center without reservation or parents.
Linda Bauld, a professor at the University of Edinburgh, also said the UK school nursing system was “tensioned.”
“They couldn’t promise to write a letter because they had to send a letter to their parents first before the child could get the vaccine,” she said. “When it comes to vaccine hesitation, there is no data to suggest that Scotland has less vaccine hesitation than the United Kingdom.”
Instead, Professor Bold said the difference between successful deployments in Scotland and the United Kingdom was “convenience is everything.”
“In Scotland, they’ve done it through more rural schools, but in most of the country they’ve done it through clinic drops. You don’t even need to book, you just get up.” She said. “The data we are getting shows that many people go on weekends, and there are many who remain open after school and in the evening.”
“As long as you have the ability to agree, it has become much easier because young people can stand up on their own and don’t need parents.”
Helen Salisbury, Honorary Senior Clinical Lecturer of Communication Skills at Oxford University, said he considered the Scottish carry-on system to be the “main reason” for the disagreement between the two countries.
“They have done a bit at school, but mainly at the walk-in center, people can choose to go either way, so anyone who wants it can get it.” She said.
“In the UK, school medical and nursing services are really naive and rare. They are entrusted with this and are also intended to do flu jabs, they just don’t.” There are no people to deliver, “she added. “It sounds a bit disorganized, but it’s probably personal.”
Professor Majeed also suggested that the difference in case rates between the two countries may also be the cause. In Scotland, there are mainly 100 to 199 cases per 100,000 people, but in most parts of the United Kingdom, 400 to 799 cases are recorded. According to government data..
“Currently, there are large outbreaks of Covid-19 in many schools. This can make it difficult for teams to go to school. Also, when teams visit, children are absent from school. It may be, “he said.
