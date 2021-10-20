Covid-Vulnerability can drop in at center for boosters

Health bosses in Suffolk and northern Essex are urging people to get the coronavirus booster vaccine after it is revealed that less than half of the eligible people have come out before.

As Ipswich’s coronavirus infection rate continues to be one of the highest in the UK, we receive an urgent message encouraging vulnerable individuals to be boosted.

Those who oversee booster deployments in eastern and western Suffolk and northern Essex reiterated that no one was qualified to wait for an invitation. They can easily stop at one of the 100 local walk-in clinics that take place locally. The next few days.











Arrangements for the Covid booster jab have not yet been announced this fall

A spokesman for the Suffolk and Northeast Essex integrated care system said: We encourage all qualified people to move forward as soon as possible. ”

Clare Smyth, a mother living in the Stowmarket area, said she and her daughter were struggling to get a booster, even though they were clinically very vulnerable.

Mrs. Smith, who had to shield early in the pandemic, added:

“This will make working people inaccessible to the vaccine. I am confident that everyone involved in the vaccine program is working very hard. We are all grateful, but the various business days And I think time can really increase your intake, one and two boosters and vaccines. ”

A spokesman for the Suffolk and North Essex integrated care system confirmed that walk-in vaccine clinics will be held at several centers in Essex and Suffolk this weekend from October 23 to 24.

They say: “About 100 walk-in clinics will be held in the next few days, including the weekend to get booster vaccinated. I am truly grateful to the volunteers and staff for their wonderful work. We are doing this at these events.

“For those who are eligible to come forward, it is very important to have an additional layer of protection during the winter.

“Infection rates continue to increase nationwide, and in the county, Ipswich has recorded some of the highest infection rates in the United Kingdom.

“Booster vaccination is the best way to protect our own health and the health of our loved ones and prevent our health and social care services from being overwhelmed.”

Details on where qualified individuals can receive booster vaccination are available on the Saffolk and Northeast Essex COVID-19 Vaccination Services websites. sneevaccine.org.uk. You can also book your vaccine at the local number -03442573961.

Who is eligible for Covid Booster Vaccination?

Booster vaccine doses are available to those at highest risk for Covid who received a second vaccination at least 6 months ago.

The following are classified as vulnerable to the coronavirus:

Those over 50 years old

People who live and work in long-term care facilities

Frontline medical and social care workers

People over the age of 16 in good health at high risk of getting a serious illness with Covid-19

People over the age of 16 who are the primary caregivers of people at high risk for Covid-19

People over the age of 16 living with people who are susceptible to infections (such as those who are infected with HIV, those who have been transplanted, those who are receiving specific treatment for cancer, lupus, or rheumatoid arthritis).

People who are pregnant and in one of the eligible groups can also get booster doses. See the NHS website for more information- www.nhs.uk.

Health Minister Sajid Javid on Tuesday He told parliamentarians that the national booking service will be open to young teens to book the Covid-19 vaccine during the six months.