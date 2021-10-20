Doctors say TikTok gives teenage girls Tourette-like tics





What content do you consume? Doctors in hospitals around the world have reported a strange phenomenon in which the number of teenage girls developing tics is on the rise. This is believed by doctors to come from TikTok. Months of study Doctors will come to believe in TikTok trends and pandemic boredom Become a source — through Tourette’s Syndrome influencers on the platform.Certainly, with the following hashtag #tourettes When # Tourette’s SyndromeThis trend has attracted an amazing 6.2 billion views on the platform as of Wednesday afternoon. Research is currently underway in the United States to discover the root cause of the increase in Tourette’s cases. It features a recent article by a team of Chicago-based doctors published in the journal Movement Disorders with a disturbing title. “TikTok Tic: A pandemic within a pandemic.” Tourette’s Syndrome (commonly misspelled as “Tourette”) is a nervous system disorder that causes repeated uncontrolled movements such as blinks, seizure-like spasms, or noisy explosions. The Wall Street Journal Confirm the rise of tics Across several US hospitals. At the Texas Children’s Hospital, the number of patients with tic disorder was one or two a year before the pandemic. Since then, the rate has increased tens of times, with up to 60 patients reporting tics since March 2020. Similarly, at the Johns Hopkins University Tourette Center, 10% to 20% of pediatric patients arrived with these symptoms over the past year, compared to only 2% to 3% per year before the pandemic. The Rush University Medical Center in Chicago doubled the annual incidence of tic-reporting cases from 10 in one year to 20 in the following year. This trend, with hashtags like #tourettes and #tourettesyndrome, recorded an amazing 6.2 billion views on the platform as of Wednesday afternoon. AFP via Getty Images Donald Gilbert, a neurologist who specializes in pediatric movement disorders at the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, told WSJ that he had seen about 10 new patients (teens with tic disorder) each month for the past 18 months. .. Prior to March 2020, he saw only one such patient every 30 days. Anxiety and depression caused by COVID-19 safety restrictions Contributed to anxious trends — Only one Countless dangerous consequences Some of the rampant TikTok challenges — stress is known to manifest itself as a physical symptom, so the doctor who spoke to the outlet agreed. Previous studies support the psychological origin of mysterious clusters of people with tic-like disorders. “Some kids unplugged their phone and showed me their TikTok, and it’s full of these Tourette’s and alphabetic challenges,” co-authored Dr. Mariam Hull of Texas Children. Told.Tics and TikTok: Functional tics spread through social media ”, also published in the Movement Disorders journal. A TikTok spokeswoman told the WSJ that user safety is their “priority” and they are “consulting” with “industry experts” to learn more about this issue. Meanwhile, the event has not yet risen to epidemic levels, doctors said. “Some kids watch social media to develop tics, while others don’t access social media to develop tics,” said Dr. Joseph McGuire of Johns Hopkins. Anxiety and depression caused by COVID-19 safety restrictions may have contributed to anxious tendencies, as stress is known to manifest as a physical symptom. Previous studies support the psychological origin of mysterious clusters of people with tic-like disorders. Getty Images Some doctors further believe that some Tourette influencers on TikTok “do not look like Tourette’s syndrome to them,” the WSJ wrote. The fact that most of them are women is a point of particularity, as disabilities are known to affect far more men. In addition, the condition and its tics can be significantly reduced by medication. However, the experience of those who come to the clinic with these symptoms is genuine, says Dr. Gilbert, who shows functional neuropathy, even if it is not technically Tourette’s syndrome. Cognitive-behavioral therapy may not only help these patients learn habits, but may also help them move away from TikTok.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nypost.com/2021/10/20/tiktok-is-giving-teen-girls-tourette-like-tics-doctors-say/

