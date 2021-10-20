Studies show that finding “sweet spots” of sleep keeps your brain sharp.





The parable can also apply to people’s sleep time as they age. Like baby bears, older people who get “just right” sleep (with about 6-8 hours of quality eye closure most nights) are cognitive, according to a study published Wednesday in the journal. It seems to delay the decline in function and keep the brain sharp.

“Our study suggests that there is an intermediate range, or” sweet spot, “of total sleep time in which cognitive abilities have stabilized over time,” said study co-author Dr. Brendan Lucy. Stated in a statement. Lucy is an associate professor of neurology and a section chief. Of the Washington University in St. Louis Sleep Medicine Center.

The study monitored sleep in 100 older people tested for evidence of cognitive decline and early Alzheimer’s disease. And it was found that only those who slept for 6 to 8 hours retained brain function.

When a person slept for less than five and a half hours, cognitive decline occurred even after controlling factors such as age, gender, and Alzheimer’s disease. That was also true for people on the other side of the sleep spectrum. Cognitive decline occurred when they slept for more than about seven and a half hours.

Dr. David Holtzmann, co-author and science director at the University of Washington School of Medicine’s Neuropathy Hope Center, said: “It suggests that sleep quality may be important, not just perfect sleep,” he said in a statement. Aim for continuous and high quality rest Adults need to sleep at least 7 hours a night, while school-aged children need 9-12 hours and teens 8-10 hours. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention .. Older people often struggle to get a full 7 hours due to chronic conditions or medications that can cause them to wake up. But getting a good night’s sleep is more than a few. The quality of sleep you get when your head is on the pillow is also very important. Frequent waking up due to noise, sleep apnea, or the use of the bathroom disrupts the sleep cycle and deprives the body of the necessary recovery sleep. The “sweet spot” of sleep is the continuous sleep in four stages of sleep. 4-6 times every night .. Since each cycle is about 90 minutes long, most people need 7-8 hours of relatively uninterrupted sleep to reach this goal. In stages 1 and 2, the body begins to slow down the rhythm. Your heartbeat and breathing slow down, your body temperature drops, and your eyes stop moving. This prepares you for the next step, deep slow-wave sleep, also known as delta sleep. This is the time for the brain to repair the body from the damage of the day. During a deep sleep, your body is literally recovering itself at the cellular level. Then there is rapid eye movement sleep called REM. This is the stage we dream of, where information and experience are integrated and stored in memory.Studies show No REM sleep It can lead to memory loss, cognitive decline, heart and other chronic illnesses, and premature death. Therefore, chronic sleep deprivation affects your ability to pay attention, learn new things, be creative, solve problems, and make decisions. Unfortunately, as people grow older, they begin to fall asleep and struggle to stay asleep uninterrupted. This can have dramatic effects on deeper sleep and brain function. According to a 2021 study published in the journal JAMANeurology, older people who sleep less than 6 hours SeptemberAccording to a 2021 study published in the journal JAMANeurology, older people who sleep less than 6 hours More beta amyloid in their brain Than someone who slept for 7 to 8 hours. Beta amyloid is a characteristic sign of Alzheimer’s disease. How to improve deep sleep The good news is that you can train your brain to achieve better sleep. This gives your body more time to spend on both REM sleep and deep restorative sleep. According to experts, going to bed and waking up at the same time each day, including weekends, is the key to getting your brain to sleep better. Then prepare your sleep environment and establish a relaxed bedtime routine. yoga A good but not very exciting book to read in a warm shower, soft light-these are all the ways to help your body relax in sleep. The rem stage of sleep is a lighter level of rest that can be more easily interrupted, so try to keep your bedroom quiet, light, and cold. Remember: Beds should only be used for sleep and sex. Other blue light gauges such as TVs, smartphones and laptops are not in the bedroom. Avoid fatty, spicy foods before going to bed so that stomach pain does not awaken you while you are dreaming. Alcohol is another no no. You may think it helps you fall asleep, but you are more likely to wake up at night as your body begins to process spirits, thus interrupting those beneficial stages of sleep. increase.

..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/10/20/health/sleep-sweet-spot-brain-health-wellness/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos