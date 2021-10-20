Early Breast Cancer Screening for Black Women May Reduce Mortality Gap







The request could not be processed. Please try again later.If you continue to have this issue, please contact us [email protected] .. Return to Healio Establishing biennial mammography screening starting at age 40 can reduce breast cancer-related mortality in black women by 57%, according to a study published in. Annual report of internal medicine.. The researchers said the benefit-to-harm ratio of biennial screening for black women starting at age 40 was comparable to that of white women screened biennial between the ages of 50 and 74. Chapman CH, et al. Data obtained from. Intern Med.. 2021; doi: 10.7326 / M20-6506.

“Black women Breast cancer dies at a higher rate More than the whole population for decades. The fact that they are diagnosed at a younger age, are more likely to have aggressive triple-negative subtypes, and are less likely to receive high-quality treatment may benefit them from different screening schedules. Suggested that. Christina Hunter Chapman, MD, MS, VA Ann Arbor Healthcare Systems Clinical Management Research Center affiliated researcher and assistant professor of radiation oncology at the University of Michigan School of Medicine told Healio. “Randomized trials to answer this question can be very expensive, years old, or not fully viable, so these models provide the latest screening recommendations. We embarked on a simulation modeling study because it is so widely used to do so. “ Current Mammography examination The guidelines do not take into account racial differences in breast cancer epidemiology, treatment, and survival. Christina Hunter Chapman

Under current screening guidelines, Chapman and colleagues sought to compare screening strategy trade-offs between the 1980 US black and white female birth cohorts. They used a model established from the Cancer Intervention and Surveillance Modeling Network to simulate screening results using race-specific inputs for subtype distributions. Breast density; mammography performance; age, stage, and subtype-specific therapeutic effects. And non-breast cancer related mortality. The results showed that biennial screening for black women aged 45 to 74 seemed to be the most efficient, while biennial screening for ages 40 to 74 was the most impartial. Initiating mammography screening among black women 10 years ago can reduce the black-and-white mortality gap by 57%. In addition, researchers found that less effective treatments for black women allow more intensive screening before the risk-benefit trade-off is lower than the treatments experienced by white women. The design of a single model was one limitation of the study. “It was somewhat surprising to know how treatment disparities affect screening results, but it makes sense conceptually,” Chapman said. “The trade-off between screening benefits and harms varies greatly depending on the likelihood that black women will receive modern treatments, so access to and receiving quality treatments is important when considering screening schedules. . ” Further research in this area is planned, according to Chapman. “We plan to use digital breast tomosynthesis to examine screening results, calculate costs, and conduct additional studies to investigate how suboptimal screening compliance affects screening outcome inequality,” she said. I told Healio. For more information: Christina Hunter Chapman, MD, MS, It can be reached at the University of Michigan School of Medicine, 1500 E. Medical Center Drive, Ann Arbor, MI48109. Email: [email protected]

