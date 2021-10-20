Health
Do not use ivermectin for COVID-19.Health Canada warns that there will be more calls for poison control-nationwide
Health Canada warns Canadians to use Ivermectin Treat or prevent COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection), Says that calls to the Poison Control Center for this drug increased in the summer.
The anthelmintic drug ivermectin is not a virus like the virus that causes COVID-19, but is licensed by Health Canada for the treatment of worm infections.
“There is no evidence that ivermectin acts to prevent or treat COVID-19 and its use is not permitted,” Health Canada wrote in a press release.
Recently, some veterinary institutions have reported that people are also taking pharmaceutical formulations for livestock.
Calgary feed store forced to hide ivermectin livestock anthelmintic, advertised as a COVID-19 remedy
If you are taking ivermectin to prevent or treat COVID-19, you should return it to your vendor or dispose of the remaining medication immediately and safely according to your local hazardous waste guidelines. If you are experiencing side effects after taking it for that purpose, you should call toxic control.
Taking the drug without the supervision of a medical professional puts people at risk of harmful side effects, the agency wrote. Especially when it comes to animal products.
“Canadians should never take animal health products because of the potential serious health risks, including seizures, coma, and even death.”
Saskatoon pharmacist warning about the use of ivermectin to treat COVID-19
Health Canada has also recognized that ivermectin is being marketed in Canada to treat and prevent COVID-19.
“In Canada, it is illegal to sell or promote drugs in false, misleading, or deceptive ways,” the press release states.
The agency said it had contacted the advertiser and instructed them to remove the ad.
Health Canada previously warned in August of using this drug for COVID-19.
In September, the BC Drug and Toxicological Information Center reported in Global News nine cases related to people taking veterinary-grade ivermectin to prevent or treat COVID-19 in the last six months. Said he had not received a drug call in the past. 2 years. None of these calls had a serious negative effect, the agency said.
“The toxicity of ivermectin can lead to abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, headache, dizziness, hypotension, attacks, coma, respiratory failure, and death,” officials said in a statement.
Alberta Health Services has also issued a warning about the drug.
Alberta Health Services says the advisory group is focusing on the issue of ivermectin research
Dr. Michael Chateney, a general breast cancer surgeon at Edmonton, previously told Global News that his team had patients asking about a drug called “unproven treatment” for COVID-19.
“There may be some studies that show benefits, but those studies are flawed,” he said. “If you look at this really carefully, there’s really no evidence that this will benefit, and it’s actually, especially if you’re taking the veterinary supplies you’re looking for from a veterinary store. There is actually considerable evidence that it can harm you, so you can’t conscientiously prescribe it until you have evidence that it works. “
Sources
https://globalnews.ca/news/8283660/ivermectin-health-canada-warning-poison-control/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
