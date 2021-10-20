The world’s longest documented COVID-19 infection carried by cancer survivors





Studies have found that infections almost year-round mutated beyond COVID-19 to a strain different from any other strain in the general population. Photo by ALBERTO PIZZOLI / AFP via Getty Images

Article content Earlier this month, medical research distributor medRXiv Release Amazing New Study — A 47-year-old cancer survivor was found to have had COVID-19 for almost a year in the longest recorded case of the new coronavirus.

Article content The study found that a female patient who remained anonymous, according to a case study, had become immunodeficient three years ago after being treated for aggressive but successful lymphoma before being infected with the virus. Stated. Treatment has almost eliminated B cells, a type of immune cell that produces antibodies and helps the immune system function normally. Veronique Nussenblatt, an infectious disease specialist at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) in Maryland, first accepted COVID-infected patients in the spring of 2020. Almost a year later, the 47-year-old patient showed mild or no symptoms. Doctors continued to test patients for COVID, but patients were consistently virus-positive, but few. As in many other cases, Nussenblatt, along with other doctors, assumed that he was picking up non-viable virus fragments or ineffective residues of the virus.

Article content However, they discovered something specific to the case of this particular patient. A couple’s study finds that infection in one partner can provoke an immune response in another Studies show that Pfizer / BioNTech antibodies often disappear in 7 months When she was retested in March of this year, molecular virologist Elodie Ghedin and computational biologist Allison Roder later helped with the case, sequenced samples from the patient, and confirmed that the virus continued to replicate. Did. Comparing the latest sequence with the sequence 10 months ago, we found that it was the same virus. But it was unlike any other strain that circulates in the general public. A total of 335 days after the woman was first infected, after being hospitalized twice, Science news “Her lungs have improved and blood markers of inflammation have decreased,” she reported, eventually removing the virus from her.

