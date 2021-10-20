Employees in Salt Lake County can earn up to $ 500 if they are vaccinated against COVID-19 and the flu.





The mayor announces an incentive program for the county’s 7,000 employees. (Trent Nelson | Salt Lake Tribune) Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson, seen at a news conference in August on October 19, 2021, offers a cash incentive program to vaccinate county employees. Announced to start. COVID-19 and influenza.

Salt Lake County Employees (all 7,000) can receive Christmas cash by being vaccinated. Mayor Jenny Wilson of Salt Lake County announced on Tuesday that a county-wide workforce could be up to $ 500 per person if vaccinated against COVID-19 and the flu. Each employee will receive $ 300 if they show evidence of complete vaccination with COVID-19 by December 3rd. Employees are also eligible for an additional $ 100 if they are vaccinated against the flu. Employees can receive an additional $ 100 if the entire family over the age of 12 is vaccinated. “Having a vaccinated workforce is in the best interests of the county, employees, and the communities we serve,” Wilson said in a statement to private employers. Take appropriate measures to vaccinate persons. “ According to Mayor spokeswoman Chloe Moroni, details on how the incentives will be funded are still under consideration. According to her, the money is likely to come from federal funds allocated to the county through the US Rescue Planning Act, which President Joe Biden signed the law in March. According to Moroni, Wilson submitted an incentive plan to the Salt Lake County Council during a work session on Tuesday with the tagline “Kick the COVID on the curb.” She added that the council passed a resolution approving the incentives. Moroni will be able to apply for incentives from the county’s website, not only for employees who have already been vaccinated, but also for employees who have been vaccinated between now and December 3. Added. According to Moroni, the incentives should be distributed on a regular salary on December 17th, just in time for holiday spending.

