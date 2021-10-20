Active COVIDs reduced to 100 in Waterloo region-19





Waterloo Public Health reports 100 people are active COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) The Wednesday case is the lowest total announced this year. The region exceeded 500 active case marks in June, and the number has slowly declined since then. read more: Kitchener Hospital requires home-visit care partners to be fully vaccinated with COVID-19 Authorities announced 14 more positive tests for coronavirus, raising the total number of COVID-19 cases to 19,953. This reduces the daily average number of new COVID-19 cases for 7 days to 13.1. Nothing was reported on Wednesday after two new COVID-19 deaths were reported in the area on Tuesday, with 302 deaths in the area, including three in October. bottom. The story continues under the ad An additional 19 people cleared the virus, bringing the total number of cases resolved to 19,547. The area will also have three in the hospital as a result of COVID-19, including two patients in need of intensive care. There are still four COVID-19 epidemics in the region, the number of which has not changed since Tuesday. Two of them are related to school.















Behind the coin, Waterloo Public Health reported that there are currently 886,706 vaccinations in the area, just 755 more than reported on Tuesday. As the number of vaccinated people increases, the number of new doses given continues to decline. Officials say 438,699 inhabitants have been fully vaccinated, an increase of 572 from Tuesday’s report. The story continues under the ad This means that 86.51% of eligible residents are now fully vaccinated, which rises to 74.5% when taking into account people under the age of 11. read more: Ontario reports 304 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest number per day since early August Elsewhere, Ontario reported 304 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, counting less than 500 for the 10th consecutive day. The total number of cases in the state is currently 595,867. In addition, the increase in the number of cases has been minimal since August 5, when 213 new cases were recorded. Of the 304 new cases recorded, 198 were unvaccinated, 10 were partially vaccinated, 84 were fully vaccinated, and 12 were uncertain. .. According to wednesday report, 46 were recorded in Toronto, 24 in Sudbury, 22 in the York region, 21 in Windsor Essex, 20 in Hamilton, 19 in Ottawa, and 15 in the Durham region. The story continues under the ad All other local public health departments reported less than 15 new cases in state reports. With four more deaths recorded, the state’s death toll increased to 9,823. — Uses Global News Gabby Rodrigues files View link »

