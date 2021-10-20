BC Children’s Hospital ER sees an increase in the number of patients with respiratory virus





According to the hospital, an “abnormally high” number of patients with respiratory virus have appeared in the emergency department of BC Children’s Hospital over the past month. Almost 30% of all emergency department visits from mid-September to mid-October were respiratory illnesses, an increase of nearly 10% from before the pandemic. The hospital said cases associated with respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and parainfluenza were seen earlier than usual. RSV is one of the common cold viruses and usually causes mild illness and bronchiolitis in young children. Symptoms can be more severe in babies younger than 6 months, especially in preterm babies and babies with chronic heart and lung conditions. The hospital said BC did not see any reported cases of RSV last winter. Parainfluenza is an infectious disease that can cause symptoms ranging from mild colds to more serious illnesses such as croup and pneumonia. It can also cause asthma in children. BC Children’s Hospital said the emergency department also examined a large number of children for COVID-19 in about 30% of ER visits that may correlate with respiratory disease visits. Of the more than 1,200 tests processed by the emergency department last month, less than 2% returned positive and were not hospitalized. In many cases, RSV disappears spontaneously and can be treated at home. Young babies and preterm babies may need hospital treatment. BC Children’s asks families to pay attention to their child’s symptoms and go to the emergency department if they have difficulty breathing, growling, having difficulty breathing, or if the child turns pale or blue. The hospital also reminds parents that safety measures related to COVID-19 can also help protect children from other viruses, such as staying home when ill, washing hands, and complying with mask obligations. I have. They add that influenza vaccines are also important, and regular pediatric immunity, including pneumococcal and hemophilus influenza B vaccines, which can prevent complications of viral infections, is also important. For more information on when to take your child to the hospital, click here.. This is a developing story. I will come more.

