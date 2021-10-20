Oxford and Pfizer Prevent Death from Delta Variants: Researchers





Oxford-AstraZeneca and Pfizer-BioNTech’s Covid-19 vaccine provides strong protection against death from delta variants of the coronavirus, researchers report first national data on mortality from Scotland on Wednesday. He said he did. Researchers who analyzed the outcomes of more than 114,000 Covid-19 patients found that the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine was 91% effective and the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was 90% effective in preventing the deaths of double-vaccinated individuals. Found to be valid.

In previous studies, Covid, a highly contagious delta variant that emerged in India and fueled the second wave of the country, could also cause infection in vaccinated people. It has already been suggested that the -19 vaccine can protect people from serious illness and death. The new study from Scotland is the first study to measure the effectiveness of vaccines nationwide to prevent death from delta mutants, which spread worldwide and account for 99.5% of Scottish infectious diseases. Researchers at the University of Edinburgh and cooperating institutions have identified the vaccination status and survival rates of 114,706 Covid-19-positive individuals out of 5.4 million in Scotland between April 1 and August 16 this year. I analyzed it. Of the 204 casualties, no deaths were seen in fully vaccinated persons between the ages of 16 and 39, while 17 died in non-vaccinated persons in this age group. For people over the age of 40, the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine recorded an overall vaccine efficacy of 91% and the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine 90%. Aziz Seek, Specialist and Director of Respiratory Medicine, University of Edinburgh Usher Institute, said: Sheikh and his collaborators explained their results in a paper in the New England Journal of Medicine Wednesday. Called Covishield in India and manufactured by the Indian Serum Institute, the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine is one of the two major vaccines used in national vaccination campaigns. Of the total of 995 million, over 876 million Covishield doses have been administered in India. The Indian Council of Medical Research launched a similar study in hospitals in 11 cities earlier this year to determine the effectiveness of actual vaccines. Researchers related to Indian studies said the results are expected to appear within the next two weeks. Health researchers say the findings from Scotland are urgent to complete a complete vaccination of the population with two doses, as already highlighted by several previous studies from India and other countries. Say to strengthen. Nearly 74% of India’s estimated 944 million adults had been vaccinated once by Wednesday afternoon, but only about 292 million were fully vaccinated with two doses. Only people (30%). A hospital-based study in Delhi showed earlier this year that a single dose of the Covid-19 vaccine could not protect people from serious illness, highlighting the need to accelerate a second dose. .. However, limited vaccine supply due to inadequate advance planning and investment by the center by health professionals does not allow India’s vaccination campaign to adopt a pace that the country’s vaccine supply infrastructure can support. Hmm. Medical advisors for the vaccination campaign said earlier this year that the available vaccine delivery infrastructure could have easily supported 10 million doses per day. However, the campaign averages less than 6 million doses daily until October.

