Health
SD County urges people to prepare for the flu season with vaccination
San Diego County health officials have told county residents that this year’s flu season could be more severe. Influenza vaccinationWas announced on Wednesday.
This is despite the fact that wearing masks, physical distance and COVID-19 precautions have helped significantly reduce the number of influenza cases reported in the region last year.
“Sandiegans is more likely to go out during this flu season, and more people may get sick from the flu,” said Dr. Cameron Kaiser, deputy public health officer at the county.
“The best preventive measure against the flu is to get vaccinated. Vaccines are safe and effective and help prevent people from getting sick, going to the hospital and even worse, dying.”
The County Health and Welfare Department has begun issuing a weekly influenza surveillance report that tracks key indicators of influenza and summarizes local influenza surveillance. The report is released every Wednesday during the flu season.
The weekly report ending on Saturday shows the following information:
— Emergency department visits for influenza-like illness were 3% of all visits, as they were last week.
— Total number of deaths from influenza so far: 0, same as this time of last season.When
— Total number of cases confirmed in the lab so far: 215 — The average for this date over the last five years is 145, compared to 7 last season.
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that everyone over 6 months be vaccinated against influenza each year. It takes about 2 weeks for the immune system to develop.
“Influenza vaccination is especially important for people at high risk of developing serious complications from the flu,” Kaiser said.
People with chronic medical conditions, pregnant women, people over 65, living with people at high risk, or caring for others are all seriously ill with the flu. Is more likely to be.
Influenza vaccines are currently available in clinics and retail pharmacies and are covered by medical insurance. Those without medical insurance can be vaccinated at one of the county’s six public health centers or at a local community clinic.
To find the nearest location, visit the county influenza vaccine location page (Sandiegocounty.gov /content/sdc/hhsa/programs/phs/immunization_branch/Vaccine_Pr eventable_Diseases / Seasonal_Influenza / Flu_Vaccine_Locations.html) or 2-1 -1 Call San Diego.
In addition to vaccination, people also need to do the following to prevent getting sick:
— Wash your hands thoroughly and frequently.
— Use hand sanitizer.
— Keep away from sick people.
— Do not touch your eyes, nose or mouth.
— Clean the surface that you often touch.When
— If you are ill, stay home and avoid contact with others.
Last season, a total of 848 cases of influenza were reported in San Diego, including two deaths. In 2019, a total of 108 San Diegans died of influenza and more than 20,700 cases of influenza were reported.
– City News Agency
