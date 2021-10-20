What is the current status of Covid? Is it possible to face another blockade?

E ngland’s chief medical officer warns that the number of cases of coronavirus is increasing as winter is “approaching”, government So far, we’re sticking to our current plans rather than tightening restrictions.

PA news agencies look at the situation and what people are saying about whether Britain could face a new blockade.

– What is the government’s current approach?

Plan A is currently underway, focusing on follow-through of the vaccine program, as well as a booster jab campaign to boost the immunity of people who are already fully vaccinated against the virus.

As a tip, we recommend meeting outdoors or opening windows indoors, covering your face in a crowded and closed environment, washing your hands frequently, and using the NHS Covid-19 app.

– And isn’t this enough?

Unless more stringent measures are now enacted, it is not according to health leaders who warned us of the “risk of encountering a winter crisis.”

Matthew Taylor The Chief Executive Officer of the NHS Confederation, which represents health agencies, Next means He even suggested that Plan C would be needed if second-level measures were inadequate.

Last month, the government announced its Fall / Winter strategy and details Plan B to escalate as needed.

This may include the resurgence of telecommuting guidance, the introduction of strict vaccine-only admission to some venues and events, and the mandatory wearing of masks in crowded areas and public transport. there is.

It was believed that what the tactical authorities had suggested earlier when the incident occurred worked, as there could be communication to the general public that the level of risk had increased, which required more careful action. ..

– How do you see cases, hospitalizations and deaths now?

On Tuesday, the government said an additional 223 people died within 28 days of being tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the UK to a total of 138,852.

The number of Tuesdays is often high due to weekend deaths and late case reports, which was the highest daily death report since 9 March.

On the other hand, the 7-day average of cases was 44,145 infections per day, the highest level in almost 3 months.

Andrew Heyward, a professor at the Emergency Science Advisory Group (Sage), said the increase in infectious diseases was among middle school children, saying, “Because they can give vaccinations to their families, vaccinations there. Need to be done, “he added.

He said taking jabs earlier in this age group would “certainly help” infection levels.

Across the UK, 7,749 patients with Covid-19 were hospitalized on October 18, increasing by 10% weekly, the highest number since September 20.

At the peak of the second wave in January, approximately 40,000 Covid-19 patients were hospitalized.

– Are you thinking about what you can expect in the coming months?

Minister of Health Sajid Javid Cases can reach 100,000 per day, and hospitalizations are currently approaching 1,000 per day.

He warned that the vaccine deployment “significantly weakened” the association between cases and hospitalization and death, but “not broken.”

Professor Stephen Pawis said there were no specific number of Covid-19 hospitalizations that would cause intervention because the situation was “more complex”, such as influenza, other viruses, and other emergency hospitalizations.

– Is the current situation different from the initial situation of the pandemic?

Doctor Jenny Harries The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) CEO said the number of deaths was “going in the wrong direction” in the winter with “very high levels” of cases.

She said the current number of cases is about the same as in July and was “not too far” last winter.

Downing Street believes that hospitalization and death vaccination programs are “much less than we’ve seen at previous peaks.”

But when it comes to the spread of the virus in the community, Professor Niall Ferguson, a key member of Sage, needs to be aware that “currently, there is an unprecedented level of infection in the community during a pandemic.” Said there is.

The vaccine was still working well overall to prevent severe illness.

The latest available numbers released by Public Health England at the end of September estimate that the jab prevented the hospitalization of 261,500 people over the age of 45, and the number of deaths prevented by the deployment in the UK. Was estimated to be 127,500.

– How does the situation in the UK compare to other European countries?

The newly reported weekly rate of Covid-19 in the UK is one of the highest in the world, jumping from 367 per 100,000 in early October to 463 per 100,000 today. increase.

In contrast, prices have fallen to low levels in neighboring countries such as Spain (24 per 100,000), France (48) and Germany (80).

Regarding vaccination as of Wednesday, government statistics show that nearly 68% of the UK population was vaccinated twice, compared to at least 75% in Denmark, 79% in Spain and Portugal. It was 86%.

– What needs to be changed for the government to implement Plan B?

An official spokesman for the Prime Minister said there were “many different factors that could influence” the decision to implement the emergency measures set out in the Fall / Winter strategy.

“If there was a significant risk that the NHS would be overwhelmed, it would be much needed,” he said.

Javid said that while there is currently significant “pressure” on the NHS, they do not currently consider them “unsustainable.”

He said at a number 10 press conference:

– So is the blockade off the table?

Executive Secretary Kwasi Kwaten said he would “exclude” further blockades.

He said the government “paid a path” between some views that the blockade was unnecessary and others that demanded restrictive measures to continue.

Professor Ferguson said Plan B, “with rollback of measures,” might be needed, but the country suspected that it would “never approach the blockade that was in January of this year.”

However, Javid warned that “all of us have a role to play,” saying that restrictions are likely to return if people are not vaccinated and neglect to change their behavior. ..

– What do health leaders say?

Taylor said Covid was on top in addition to the usual winter pressures and was facing a “perfect storm.”

He encouraged people to wear masks in crowded areas, avoid unnecessary indoor gatherings, and consider working from home if possible.

Professor Chris Whitty warned people that it was “now” if they had not yet received the jab, and advised vaccinated people to “accept the offer” of the booster.

“Ventilation, masks in crowded indoor spaces, and hand washing are still important,” added the UK’s chief medical officer.