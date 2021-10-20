State reports 649 new COVID-19 cases and 7 additional deaths





State health officials reported 649 new cases of COVID-19 and 7 additional deaths on Wednesday. Currently, the average number of cases per day for 7 days is 491, which is a slight decrease from the average of 589 cases two weeks ago, but it has hardly changed from this 485 cases last month. on Tuesday, There were 883 new cases reported Three days from Saturday to Monday, and seven deaths. Viral infections continue to be highest in the province’s least vaccinated counties. Since the pandemic reached Maine in March 2020, there have been 99,256 confirmed or estimated cases of COVID-19, with 1,109 deaths, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Maine. Both are one of the lowest per capita in any state. Nationally, cases, hospitalizations and deaths have declined in weeks, despite the high prevalence in many regions. The average number of cases in the United States for seven days is just over 75,000, about half this time last month. Still, many northeastern states, including Maine, where delta variants settled later than the rest of the world, haven’t seen much of a declining trend lately. The 7-day average of cases in New Hampshire increased from 478 to 688 in the last two weeks, while the average of Vermont increased from 163 to 231 per day. Hospitalizations on Wednesday were reduced to 199, 68 were critical and 34 were ventilated. Hospitalization peaked at 235 on September 25 and then began to decline, and after reaching a low of 152 on October 7, it began to rise again. The overwhelming majority of hospitalized people are unvaccinated or continue to be vaccinated, but are older and in other serious health conditions. According to the US CDC, the average number of hospital stays per day in the US is 52,146, a 20% decrease from two weeks ago. Dr. Niraveshire, Director of the Main CDC, will provide the latest information on the pandemic Wednesday at 2:00 pm. For vaccination, the state is currently providing a final dose of 897,047 Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or a single dose of Johnson & Johnson vaccine. This represents 66.7% of all Mainers and 75.8% of eligible 12+. Children between the ages of 5 and 11 may be eligible for low doses of the Pfizer vaccine as early as next month until federal approval. Maine is currently administering a third dose of the Pfizer vaccine, 66,065, primarily to individuals over the age of 65 and individuals with immunodeficiency. So far, only the Pfizer vaccine has been recommended for additional doses, but boost immunization of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines is also expected soon. On Tuesday, the US Supreme Court refused to hear an urgent appeal to health care workers for state vaccine requirements. After October 29, fully unvaccinated workers will face layoffs. Some health care providers have warned that the loss of unvaccinated workers could lead to a shortage of staff. Concerned about labor shortages are neonatal intensive care units and pediatrics at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston, a non-profit organization that operates some nursing homes and group homes for adults with intellectual disabilities, EMS providers. We are reducing some services such as medical care. Hospital and trauma treatment. This story will be updated. ” Previous A man shot by Portland police asked a police officer to kill him Next ”

Federal court hits Maine workers disagreeing with vaccine obligations

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pressherald.com/2021/10/20/state-reports-649-new-covid-19-cases-and-seven-additional-deaths/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos