Thrombi associated with the COVID-19 vaccine are very rare

A few days before the start of the National Basketball Association season on October 19, a widely distributed headline stated that a 26-year-old NBA player suffered from blood clots shortly after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

The headline shared in the Instagram post mentioned the guards Brandon GoodwinHe played for the NBA’s Atlanta Hawks at the Denver Nuggets and Florida Gulf Coast University last season and earlier.

Goodwin, No If you are currently on the NBA team Himself In an October video, he accused the Hawks of shortening the 2020-21 season with a blood clot vaccine of “thousand percent.”

He later seemed to retreat his claim Tweet: “I got sick. Maybe it was a vaccine. Maybe it was covid (I don’t know) I’m not an expert.”

Goodwin’s medical history details weren’t disclosed, so he couldn’t confirm his claim or Instagram post. Nonetheless, his account of his experience drew new attention to the potential relationship between vaccines and blood clots.

Researchers are still studying relationships to understand if there is sufficient clear evidence of causality.

What they know so far suggests a plausible causal relationship, but it includes only one of the vaccines (the least used) and a very rare condition.

Pause after start

Blood clot studies include the Johnson & Johnson single-shot vaccine, which received an emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration in February, three months after the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines were approved.

April, FDA and Federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Recommended We suspended the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and investigated six reports of a rare type of blood clot among more than 6.8 million vaccinated people.

Six experienced a severe type of blood clot that affects the brain, along with low levels of platelets that help stop bleeding. Blood clots block the flow in blood vessels and Low platelets It can cause dangerous internal bleeding.

The two federal agencies said that all six were women between the ages of 18 and 48, each developing symptoms 6 to 13 days after vaccination. statement.. At the time, one woman died and the other was in crisis, according to people at these agencies.

After a 10-day review, two institutions Recommended Resume use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine. They determined that the benefits outweighed the potential risks, especially for women under the age of 50. thrombosis (Thrombus) and Thrombocytopenia Syndrome (low platelet count), or TTS.

Since then, dozens more cases of blood clots have been reported among people vaccinated with Johnson & Johnson, and are currently administered to approximately 15 million people.

Understand the seriousness of risk

When assessing the safety of a vaccine, scientists compare the potential risks of the vaccine with its benefits, specifically of serious illnesses caused by infections and illnesses. Focus on prevention. They continue to monitor the risk over time to determine if further action or warning is needed.

Some factors they consider are:

Only one vaccine: Johnson & Johnson is the only vaccine associated with TTS of the three vaccines used in the United States and has the lowest dose. Over 174 million people have been fully vaccinated with either the double-dose Moderna or the double-dose Pfizer vaccine.

“Plausible” causality: There is a “plausible causal relationship” between the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and TTS. according to To the CDC, which means that researchers suspect a connection and have not ruled out the vaccine as a cause. number An increased risk of TTS has been detected with the Pfizer and Modana vaccines.

TTS is serious: It has serious potential consequences, including death, but viruses pose a greater risk. “COVID-19 carries a considerable risk of serious consequences,” and those risks far outweigh the risks of vaccine-related “very rare side effects such as TTS.” according to To the American Society of Hematology.

It’s rare: As of October 6, the CDC and FDA 47 confirmed reports Percentage of US vaccinated people who later developed TTS. That’s 0.0003%.

A CDC spokeswoman said the CDC is still investigating cases, but has confirmed that three of these people have died.

Early reports were about women, but there were cases among men. CDC analysis When Johnson & Johnson was given 12.5 million doses in July, 38 confirmed TTS cases were found at that time, including 10 men aged 18-29.

Dr. Walter Orenstein, professor and deputy director of the Emory Vaccine Center at Emory University, said: ..

Goodwin said in a video that he began to experience health problems after vaccination.

Dr. Schulti Gohill, associate medical director of epidemiology and infection prevention at the University of California, Irvine, and assistant professor of infectious diseases, said basketball players and other high-performance athletes are “well known for their high risk of blood clots.” I have. ” , School of medicine. “Athletes have a low resting heart rate and have dehydration, long-distance travel, trauma, and many other risk factors.”

“It is very well known that the COVID-19 infection itself causes blood clots,” she added. “The probability of getting a COVID-induced clot when catching COVID is higher than that of a vaccine-induced clot.”

A spokeswoman for Janssen Americas, a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson, which manufactures vaccines, said the company worked with healthcare professionals around the world to “provide sufficient information to medical professionals and individuals. We are trying to identify rare events early and treat them effectively. ” “”