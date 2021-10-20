Two blood pressure drugs recalled for carcinogen concerns





US Food and Drug Administration

Last week, the US Food and Drug Administration announced a recall of two drugs made by Lupin Pharmaceuticals to treat high blood pressure (also known as high blood pressure). medicine, Irbesartan tablets and irbesartan and hydrochlorothiazide tablets, Pulled by concerns that it may contain unsafe amounts of N-nitrosoil irbesartan. Carcinogenic potential.. According to the FDA, Lupine has not been reported ill, but the company is recalling the drug from “adequate caution.” The drugs affected are: 75 mg, 150 mg, 300 mg irbesartan tablets

Irbesartan and hydrochlorothiazide tablets at a dose of 150 mcg / 12.5 mcg

Irbesartan and hydrochlorothiazide tablets at doses of 300 mcg / 12.5 mcg If you are currently taking the recalled medication, “it is recommended that you continue to take the medication and contact your pharmacist, doctor, or healthcare provider for advice on alternative treatments,” the FDA said. According to the recall statement, Lupine will contact wholesalers, distributors and others who carry the drug to arrange the return of the recalled product. Customers or distributors can call (855) 769-3988 or (855) 769-3989 from 9 to 5 ET for recall questions. High blood pressure is very common in the United States- Almost half (47%) of adults have high blood pressure Determined by 130 or more Systolic readingMore than 80 diastolic readings or medications, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.Uncontrolled high blood pressure increases the risk of heart disease and stroke, and high blood pressure is also an even more risk factor Severe COVID-19.. The information contained in this article is for educational and informative purposes only and is not intended to provide health or medical advice. Always consult your doctor or other qualified healthcare provider if you have any questions about your medical condition or health goals.

