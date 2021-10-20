Simcoe-Muskoka postpones regular grade 7/8 immunization in anticipation of a COVID vaccine for children.





Dr. Charles Gardner said COVID vaccines for children aged 5-11 are expected by the end of the calendar year.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit has again postponed regular school-based immune clinics for grades 7 and 8 in anticipation of an approved COVID vaccine for children. Dr. Charles Gardner, a medical officer in the area, said he regrets having to postpone regular immunity again, but when the time comes, health units are a group for children. It was decided to ensure the ability to run an immune clinic. This year, the health unit was to provide a catch-up vaccine to current 8th grade students whose clinics were postponed last year. In grade 7, children should be vaccinated with the following vaccines, according to the Ontario Ministry of Health. According to Gardner, the health unit will provide catch-up vaccines when this year’s 7th grade is in 8th grade, and this year’s 8th grade students will receive catch-up vaccines in the second half of the current school year and during the next school year. Will be provided. Families wishing for recommended immunization can contact their doctor to obtain the vaccine from the clinic. Pfizer-BioNTech has submitted a formal request to Health Canada For approval of the first COVID-19 vaccine for children 5-11 years. According to Gardner, the approval may come soon and the vaccine may be ready for administration by the end of the calendar year. Doctors said this would be one of the biggest child vaccination campaigns of its nature. “We will have to go back to the year of polio immunization for an event similar to herd immunization of young school-age children,” he said. The approach depends on the child. Children need to be with their parents or guardians for consent, and perhaps for comfort. “It takes time and increases sensitivity,” Gardner said. “We have challenges to tackle.” Doctors said last week that Health Canada was working on a plan to vaccinate children and was waiting for approval from Canada’s Ministry of Health. According to Statistics Canada’s Census, Simco-Muskoka has approximately 70,000-75,000 children under the age of 12. Pfizer’s application requires approval only for children between the ages of 5 and 11.

