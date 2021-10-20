Health
Leaders in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Philadelphia are preparing to deploy the COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11.
old Town — The White House Announced the plan The plan to put the vaccine in the arms of children aged 5 to 11 depends on the FDA and CDC approving Pfizer’s vaccine for children in that age group in about two weeks.
“I think it’s better for everyone to get them because everyone is safe,” said grandparents Adelaida Santiago.
“If we have it as adults, they should have it too, and they will protect them. We will protect each other,” explained Grandmother Ruth. ..
Adelaida and Ruth are both mothers and grandparents of small children and have the same idea of whether to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
“There are many places to get this vaccine,” he said. PhiladelphiaDr. Cheryl Betigor, Deputy Health Commissioner.
Dr. Betigor said Wednesday that the city could give Pfizer doses to children aged 5 to 11 as early as November 4. I will meet on November 2nd and 3rd.
As long as it is officially approved as expected.
They are shipped in smaller packages and do not initially require ultra-cold storage like the adult version so that more providers can offer them.
“In our understanding, we will receive the first order of a kind of influential provider that can do many vaccinations and a vaccine that can be pre-placed,” commented Dr. Betigor.
“We expect the phone to start ringing. We will send a notification to the patient. Feel free to bring your phone with you if you are qualified,” said Dr. Elana McDonald.
Municipal hospitals, federal-qualified health centers, and pharmacies manage shots with many pediatrician clinics. Dr. McDonald says he has already seen them help his hesitant parents.
“Our patients have been with us for years. They trust us in all other pediatric vaccinations, so they come to us for the COVID vaccine. Come on, we’re happy to have this discussion with them, “explained Dr. McDonald.
At the end of wednesday Pennsylvania Governor Tm Wolf has issued a statement about the federal government preparing to immunize children.
“In Pennsylvania, vaccines are a pandemic escape strategy, and Pennsylvania citizens are doing a tremendous job of protecting themselves and their loved ones by getting the COVID-19 vaccine. Ready in Pennsylvania. The vaccine provider is ready to vaccinate safely. To protect the children, and the children from this deadly virus. The light at the end of the tunnel is shining brightly and I We are all ready to be on the other side. “
“Our goal is to make it as accessible and convenient as possible,” said Judith Persicily, Director of Health, New Jersey.
New jersey Leaders discussed options similar to Philadelphia on Wednesday, along with plans for several megasites, large county sites, and school clinics. Similar to Pennsylvania, they are calling on schools from kindergarten to grade 12 to contact local vaccine providers immediately to start a clinic schedule at or near the school.
“This is a way to get children to school and keep them safe,” Persichili added.
More information about The Pennsylvania COVID-19 Vaccine Program is here..
Information about New jersey can be found here..
Click here for information on Philadelphia..
