COVID-19: Saskatchewan Expands Booster Dose Eligibility





Starting October 25th, the COVID-19 Vaccination Booster Program will be expanded. The COVID-19 booster will be given to the following groups at least 6 months after receiving the second dose. Individuals over 65 years old.

Individuals living in the Far North and individuals over the age of 50 living in the First Nations community.

Healthcare professionals are required to present a copy of their license from a professional license institution or workplace pay slip at the time of immunization. Saskatchewan Health Department staff must present staff ID.

Individuals born before 2009 who are in a clinically very vulnerable underlying health condition, including: Persons with severe respiratory illness, including all cystic fibrosis, severe asthma, and severe chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) People with rare diseases that significantly increase the risk of infection, such as homozygous sickle cell disease Person who had the spleen removed Adults with very serious developmental disabilities that increase risk, such as Down Syndrome Adults on dialysis or with chronic kidney disease (stage 5) Serious neuromuscular conditions requiring respiratory assistance

If you have any of the above underlying medical conditions, the Ministry of Health will provide your doctor or nurse practitioner with a letter to present at the time of immunization. Immune records are checked at the clinic or pharmacy location to ensure that at least 6 months have passed since the last COVID-19 vaccination. If you have been vaccinated twice with the mRNA vaccine, it is recommended that you use the same type of booster vaccine. If you have been vaccinated with two vaccines, the third vaccination must be a matching mRNA vaccine. The full amount of the vaccine type received in the second vaccination will be given as a booster vaccination. If you have been vaccinated twice with AstraZeneca, it is recommended that you receive booster immunization with the mRNA vaccine. If you have already taken a third dose at a travel, long-term care, or care facility, you do not need to take a fourth dose. The third dose already received provides the necessary enhancement of protection. No further dosing is required at this time. Eligible populations announced today will be able to begin booking a third dose online From October 25th, you will receive the vaccine at the clinic or pharmacy through the SHA online booking system. These eligible groups will not be added to the online registration system or will not be booked at the clinic or pharmacy until that date. Additional populations eligible for booster vaccination will be announced within a few weeks after the population announced today receives a third dose. A list of populations eligible for a third dose in Saskatchewan, including residents over the age of 80, is available at the following URL: Saskatchewan.ca/covid-19.. Stick to COVID-Get Vaccinated The Saskatchewan Department of Health organizes vaccination clinics throughout the state.Clinic locations and times are listed in .. Changes in consultation hours and locations are updated online. A map of the pharmacies participating in the COVID-19 vaccination is available at the following URL: www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-pharmacies.. The COVID-19 vaccine is also available at most SHA-operated influenza vaccination clinics, so residents can receive both influenza and COVID-19 vaccines at the same time at the same location. COVID-19 vaccination can be booked using the same online influenza vaccination booking tool ( ) Or by calling 1-833-SASKVAX (1-833-727-5829). If you need both COVID and flu shot, you only need to make one appointment. Health staff are trained to provide both vaccines to qualified individuals. General COVID-19 information For inquiries from the general public [email protected].. This release is distributed on behalf of the City of Lloydminster. Saskatchewan Government..

