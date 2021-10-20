How the CBD Flower Treatment for Insomnia, Pain and Inflammation Works

Dealing with pain, inflammation and even insomnia is now a day-to-day occurrence. The elderly are very likely to suffer from conditions similar to arthritis, in which pain and inflammation are problems they deal with on a daily basis. Inside the United States, sleep disorders have been proclaimed as one of the most commonly fought conditions, and around 50% of adults do suffer from insomnia.

Of course, these conditions can greatly influence the way we live our lives. Someone that suffers from a pain-inducing disease might face a lot of problems related to work, as well as mental health, while insomnia can greatly affect someone’s performance, happiness, and overall mental healthiness.

The normal approach to fighting these conditions always involved the use of drugs like sleeping pills or anti-inflammatories. However, because of the problems that pills tend to cause, people started to rely on other forms of treatment.

Amidst the many options people had, a lot of people started to rely on a compound known as CBD, and all the products derived from it. In this article, we will cover one specifically: CBD flowers, also known as CBD strains. But before that, let’s talk about the problems traditional medicines can cause.

The Problem with Pills

The biggest problem when it comes to pills is the fact that those drugs tend to cause a lot of harm in people, especially in the long term. The most commonly known side effect of using drugs to fight conditions that cause symptoms on a daily basis is liver damage. The liver is the one in charge of processing the medication, but because of the daily strain it goes through while absorbing the components of a pill, it eventually starts malfunctioning.

This, of course, is a very problematic result. The symptoms are many, but the biggest problem is liver cirrhosis, which can be fatal on most occasions.

With all that said, specific pills can also cause other side effects. I myself have had a really bad experience with sleeping pills, which caused me depression and affected my ability to concentrate and study back when I was a high-school student.

It made me feel like my life was just going on without me being present, and this is something a lot of people might relate to because a lot of medication out there is capable of causing this.

However, when cannabis was legalized, a friend of mine recommended I use it to fight my insomnia problems.

CBD and Cannabis: The Correlation In Between

Medicinal cannabis and all the products related to CBD are very similar when it comes to their capabilities. You see, they are both capable of providing a lot of relief for people suffering from inflammatory complications, and they can also be used to fight sleeping disorders because of their relaxing capabilities.

I experienced how great cannabis is for insomnia, for example, but there’s a problem that medicinal cannabis has, which the other one doesn’t. CBD stands for cannabidiol, a compound that can be found in medicinal cannabis. However, medicinal cannabis also has THC, which stands for tetrahydrocannabinol.

Now, the latest compound is well known in the community as a psychoactive compound, and it is the one that gets everyone high whenever they consume a cannabis-related product or smoke a marijuana strain.

However, CBD is not psychoactive! That is why most products related to this specific option are produced using the hemp plant, a plant with low levels of tetrahydrocannabinol, and very high levels of cannabidiol.

That is the reason why medication made out of CBD is more reliable, and why more and more people are starting to use this option instead.

Now, both THC and CBD are capable of achieving health benefits because of the endocannabinoid system, which is a combination of several neurotransmitters. Believe it or not, although these neurotransmitters are not fully in charge of stress, pain, and inflammation, they can influence to a certain level, and that’s why cannabidiol is capable of helping with conditions related to these physiological responses.

CBD Flowers

Now, let’s talk about the flower, one of the cannabidiol-based options you have. Just as you might have expected, a CBD flower can be simply described as the bud of the hemp plant. In contrast to a regular marijuana strain, a hemp strain won’t get you high, but it is still a very strong product sense, in comparison to other alternatives like tinctures and gummies or other edibles, a strain will act much faster and provide a much more intense effect.

What do we mean as intense effect? Well, although cannabidiol doesn’t get you high, it still causes a relaxing effect. Flowers are capable of making you feel a little sleepy because of this and might even affect your memory and focus. However, this can also be a very beneficial thing.

You see, the main reason people seek cannabidiol treatment is pain and inflammation. Regardless of the reason behind this pain and inflammation, there are times in which a condition might be too severe to withstand.

That is when a flower enters the play: they are possibly the best options to fight severe diseases that cause a lot of pain or inflammation. Just like the ones in https://cheefbotanicals.com/cbd-flowers/, these flowers are meant to be smoked, since smoking is the one way to consume cannabidiol that provides the swiftest and strongest effect.

The effect might take from 5 to 15 minutes to come by, and it usually lasts from 1 to 3 hours at most. With that said, its duration can be extended by sleeping.