BC Children’s Hospital reports a surge in respiratory infections among children-BC





As the state wrestles with its fourth wave COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection, NS BC Childrens Hospital We are reporting an increase in younger patients with respiratory virus. Approximately 30% of emergency department visits between mid-September and mid-October are respiratory illnesses, an increase of 10% from before the pandemic. “We have done a lot of virus testing and have shown that it is not really COVID that is causing these increases in infection rates, but it is commonly referred to as cold virus and RSV or parainfluenza. It’s the rate of increase, “says Dr. Claire Seaton. , BC Children’s Hospital Pediatrician. read more: COVID-19 vaccine rules vary by BC first responder Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) has the same symptoms as a cold and is very common and contagious, but “usually you don’t have to worry”. HealthLink BC. The story continues under the ad Infants and children with preterm birth and other medical vulnerabilities can be exacerbated, according to Seaton. No cases of RSV were reported last winter, but she added that this year there were cases earlier than usual and hospitals are predicting an increase.















5:00

BC Healthcare Group Holds Unique COVID-19 Briefing





BC Healthcare Group Holds Unique COVID-19 Briefing

“We know that we usually get infected with these viruses by the age of two and develop innate immunity,” Seaton explained. “Therefore, experts suggest that there may be so-called immune debt, or the lack of these viruses, and our immune response will never be completely zero compared to before. . “ She added that public health measures being implemented to prevent COVID-19 were likely to have prevented the spread of these respiratory viruses last year. The story continues under the ad read more: Another 560 new COVID-19 cases and 5 deaths reported BC Although the incidence of COVID-19 is low at BC Children’s Hospital, a news release states that virus testing has increased by 40% since September because children show similar symptoms. Since Seaton and other doctors are talking about RSV and parainfluenza early, parents know which symptoms to watch out for and when to take their child to the emergency room. Symptoms include coughing, stuffy nose and runny nose, sore throat, ear pain, and fever.















1:36

Health officials are worried about the flu season and will be free of flu vaccinations this year





Health officials are worried about the flu season and will be free of flu vaccinations this year

“The increase in these respiratory illnesses is currently causing us to wait longer than usual,” Seaton told Global News. “If your child is worried, don’t forget to come to the emergency department.” The story continues under the ad She adds that RSV is skyrocketing in Quebec, and BC is preparing for the same. Parents can protect their children by vaccination with COVID-19 if they are eligible, to ensure that their regular immunity is up to date, and to vaccinate their children with the flu. read more: COVID-19: British Columbia reports 6 deaths and 696 new cases On Wednesday, British Columbia Health Minister Adrian Dix reiterated the message. He said the state had purchased 2.46 million flu vaccines for the public in anticipation of an increase in respiratory illness this season. “We want people to stay healthy,” he told reporters. “My recommendation is to be vaccinated against influenza and vaccinated against COVID-19.” © 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

