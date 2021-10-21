More than 75 doctors have written letters urging Cornwall residents to get the COVID-19 vaccine





Cornwall, Ontario – Seaway News On Wednesday, October 20, we issued an open letter signed by more than 75 local doctors urging residents of Cornwall and the surrounding area to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Doctors who supported the letter and signed their names include Dr. Lorne Scharf, Chief of Staff at Cornwall Community Hospital (CCH), Dr. Neil Davis, President of CCH’s Medical Staff, and Dr. COVID Medical Lead. Includes .PaulWestergaard. , CCH, as well as dozens of local family doctors, pediatricians, orthopedists and more. “We, doctors in your area, wrote this open letter due to the low immunization rates in the Cornwall area. The immunization rate of COVID-19 is well below the average in Ontario and Canada. The number of cases of COVID-19 is increasing. The Otawa region has experienced relief from COVID-19 with excellent vaccination, but Cornwall Community Hospital is currently at stake. ” The opening paragraph of is stated. As of Wednesday, about 72% of Cornwall residents had been vaccinated twice with the COVID-19 vaccine. This is the lowest percentage of the entire Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU), but in the city’s small pockets it is vaccinated and over 80 percent. In their letter, doctors explain the impact of this delayed immunization rate on Cornwall Community Hospital (CCH). “Non-urgent surgery has been cancelled. These steps are still important. Many of our patients, families, and loved ones are waiting in pain, living with anxiety, and needing it. I am suffering from delayed care, “said the open letter. “COVID-19 patients tend to require a lot of intensive care. They often need life-supporting ventilators, oxygenation, and expensive medications. They spend a lot of time in the hospital because of slow recovery. Spend. This expands hospital resources beyond capacity. “ The letter further explains how the majority of COVID-19 patients in hospitals were not completely vaccinated. As of Wednesday, 72 percent of the total number of EOHU individuals who had active cases of COVID-19 were not fully vaccinated. The letter states that vaccinated people who experience a breakout infection with COVID-19 generally experience much milder symptoms, are less likely to infect others with the virus, and reduce the rate of hospitalization in Cornwall. It says it will be useful for. “The COVID-19 vaccine used in Canada is some of the most well-studied, safest and most effective vaccines in our medical history. Millions of doses administered worldwide We have established effectiveness and safety, “reads the letter. “Play your role and get the COVID-19 vaccine. Vaccination will protect you, your community, your loved ones, and your hospital. Vaccine as soon as possible and this Help me get back to my normal job of caring for a great community. “ If you are interested in receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, please see below. https://covid-19.ontario.ca/vaccine-locations Alternatively, call 1-833-943-3900 to make a reservation by phone. This letter was signed by all of the following local doctors: Dr. Lorne Scharf, Chief of Staff at Cornwall Community Hospital, Dr. Neil Davis, President of Medical Staff at Cornwall Community Hospital, and Dr. Paul Westergaard, Dr. Paul Westergaard, COVID Medical Lead at Cornwall Community Hospital. A. Boubalos, Dr. D. Galley, Dr. A. Cook, Dr. D. Bishop, Dr. A. Ciarallo, Dr. G. Abikhzer, Dr. M. Vakili, Dr. T. Assaly, Dr. A. Alsahka, Dr. A. Rosenbloom, Dr. A. Burga, Dr. A. Gibson, Dr. R. Reddoch, Dr. C. Lemire, Dr. C. Lamfookon, Dr. G. Belanger, Dr. J. van Hees, Dr. J. Bourcier, Dr. .Q. Ton-That, Dr. A. Arab, Dr. JGLeduc, Dr. J. Hoang, Dr. M. Yu, Dr. R. Givari, Dr. D. Volochniouk, Dr. M. Yazdan, Dr. S. Dayal, Dr. JEAugustin, Dr. D. Nadkarni, Dr. O. Dehinbo, Dr. S. Pierre, Dr. I. Kirtsman, Dr. L. Nchama, Dr. Z. AlSani, Dr. C. Raynor, Dr. RD Tombler, G. Dr. Weinberg, L. Dr. Stephens, M. Dr. Elkurbo, R. Dr. Sharda, R. Dr. Yao, S. Dr. Naoum, A. Dr. Shahnavaz, Dr. Y. Dang, Dr. T. Youssef, Dr. A. Zaid, Dr. A. Blinkina, Dr. D. Peffer, Dr. C. Miller, Dr. P. Antunes, Dr. C. Zerey, Dr. M. Faizer, Dr. V. Carter, Dr. A. Davis, Dr. D. Blackburn, Dr. M. Yitemben, Dr. J. Ross, Dr. H. Ghomeshi, Dr. R. Hendy, Dr. D. Liddell, Dr. Ronald Trenbray, Dr. Roger Trenbray, Dr. P. Shada, Dr. C. Lee, Dr. J. Toupe, Dr. S. Patel, Dr. H. William, Dr. R. Banick, Dr. Y. Ghantous, B. Dr. Patterson, A. Dr. DiCintio, N. Dr. Menard, Dr. LS Gnanaraj, M. Dr. Smar, D. Dr. Ducas, C. Dr. Millman.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cornwallseawaynews.com/2021/10/20/more-than-75-doctors-pen-letter-urging-cornwall-residents-to-get-covid-19-vaccine/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos