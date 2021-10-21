WHO says Covid cases are on the rise in some Caribbean Islands





Contrary to many trends in the Americas, some Caribbean countries have reported a significant surge in known coronavirus infections, World Health Organization officials warned Wednesday. Dr. Carissa F. Etienne, director of the Pan American Health Organization, a division of WHO, said the new cases reported increased by 40 percent from last week in the Dominican Republic and Barbados. “In fact,” Dr. Etienne said: Press conference“Half of the cumulative Covid infections in Barbados since the outbreak of the pandemic were reported last month.” New cases are also increasing in some small island nations and regions in the region, such as Trinidad and Tobago, St. Martin, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Anguilla and the Cayman Islands.

Many Caribbean countries have difficulties Move quickly with vaccination effortsDue to the difficulty of obtaining doses, and due to widespread public hesitation. Dr. Etienne from Dominican Republic said: According to PAHO, 41% of the population is fully vaccinated against Covid-19 throughout Latin America and the Caribbean. New case reports are declining across North America, and infections and mortality are declining in most of Central America. With the exception of Bolivia and Venezuela, the situation is improving in South America, the organization said. Dr. Etienne said it is important for countries in the region to accumulate tests, even if reports of new cases decline. “More and more, we can see how local hotspots are driving national trends,” she said.

According to her, a good approach is to integrate Covid-19 surveillance with other respiratory virus surveillance. She said her organization is working with the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to develop a new protocol for PCR testing that screens the same sample for both Covid-19 and influenza. A strong surveillance network can also help detect new pathogens before they spread, and could serve “as a regional backbone for pandemic preparedness,” she said.

