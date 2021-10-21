What you need to know about the new Delta subline

As the now ubiquitous Delta variant continued to mutate, new offspring were born, spread to the United Kingdom, and transmitted to the United States.

The delta sublineage, known as AY.4.2, is characterized by two “S gene mutations”, A222V and Y145H, in the gene encoding the SARS-CoV-2 spike glycoprotein.

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky Doctor of Medicine was recognized during the latest White House Press conference of COVID-19 compatible team AY.4.2 Sublineage has been identified “occasionally” in the United States without ever increasing frequency or clustering.

Since August, AY.4.2 with these mutations has appeared in a total of three cases in the United States. California, North Carolina, Washington DC. Outbreak.infoCollects COVID-19 sequence data from GISAID, a global genomic data sharing initiative.

“At this time, there is no evidence that Sabrinage AY.4.2 will affect the effectiveness of current vaccines or treatments, and we will continue to follow up,” Warensky said.

Experts say the new Delta subline A little highly contagious, However Say you won’t care too much More than its predecessor, the Alpha or Delta variant, with significantly improved transmission. However, there is some uncertainty about its exact advantage in spreading.

“Delta is ideally some kind of Limit to transmittance, That would be a little disappointing. ” Dr. François Barrow, a computational biologist at the University College London and director of the UCL Institute for Genetics, said in an interview.

At some point, Balloux predicted that almost everyone would be exposed to the “already very bloody and contagious” delta mutant. 80% of cases sequenced in the UK.. He said AY.4.2 can infect up to 15% more.

Lower estimates come from Dr. Christina Pagel, Director of Clinical Operations Research Unit, University of London. On Twitter, she said AY.4.2 could be the largest Increased infectivity by 10%: “I don’t know if it’s (slightly) more contagious than other Delta strains, or if it’s involved in some Superspreader events that seeded it.” If so, the effects of strain, which was inherently poorly diffused, may have been amplified.

“There’s no reason to think it’s more antigenic and maybe nothing. Something that keeps an eye on but doesn’t panic.” Pagel has been added..

The CDC lists AY.1 and AY.2 in it. COVID data tracker, And AY strains are generally below it “Variety of Concerns” ClassificationHowever, it does not specifically list AY.4 or AY.4.2. Balloux said that unlike the United States, the UK has a national concentration of sequencing efforts.this Will be easy Track variants faster and more accurately.

AY.4.2 was first discovered in the UK this spring. 14,247 According to Outbreak.info, the cumulative prevalence at the time of issuance is 1%.

NS UK Health and Security Agency On October 15, AY.4.2 was reported to be “currently increasing in frequency” and accounted for 6% of the analyzed sequences. Balloux estimated that the more up-to-date numbers would be 7% to 8% due to a one week delay in the sequence.

In particular, AY.4.2 spreads despite being characterized by an S gene mutation that is not known to make the virus inherently contagious. “Basically, these are two very boring mutations,” Barrow said.

He revealed that this strain of SARS-CoV-2 is not “Delta Plus” That is because it lacks another mutation that defined that subline.

