These post-tanning skin care tips will help prevent damage

When it comes to skin, it’s almost inevitable to spend time in the sun, regardless of the season. Of course, it’s important to apply, reapply, and reapply SPF before heading to the beach or pool during the summer, but even in the sun, your skin will be damaged daily and seasonally. .. Hiding behind the clouds. Just because it’s cold or cloudy outside Ultraviolet rays that damage the skin It has not reached the skin.

Need more than preventive care during the summer Keep your skin healthy.. In fact, studies have shown that people tend to skip sunscreen when observing lower temperatures and cloud cover, and as a result. Burn more on cool days.. Of course, the solution is: Wear sunscreen all year round.. However, applying sunscreen is not the only way to damage your skin. Post-tanning care is also very important.

To better understand the best post-tanning care regimen, NYLON spoke with several experts on how to best care for the body’s largest organs one day after absorbing the sun’s rays. ..Tan or Glimpse There is nothing.

The influence of the sun

First of all, what actually What happens after you spend the day in the sun? You might think that the bronze has increased a little more, but in reality more bronze has decreased. “The barrier function of the epidermis (or top layer) of the skin is impaired, effectively leaking water,” he said. Dr. Francesca Fusco, MD, of Wexler Dermatology. The more your skin gets tanned (or burned), the more water it loses.

When it comes to sunburn, it has a more serious impact than expected. Dr. Fusco explains that mild sunburn can cause premature aging, but the aftermath of more serious burns is much more serious. Aside from the increased risk of skin cancer Dr. Melanie Palm, MD, a dermatologist, and the founder of Art Of Skin MD, explains: Observation and treatment. “

If you do Protect yourself properly in the sun, You can avoid doing serious damage. However, as mentioned above, even with SPF, you will need a little TLC on your skin later. Damage can occur hours after exposure. Dominique CaronThe founder of Apoter Skin Care, explains: “It’s a great idea to apply a tanned product at night, as free radicals can continue to damage you for hours after being exposed to the sun.”

After sun skin care

So where should you start when it comes to giving yourself a little love after the sun? Well, first of all, it’s important to maintain hydration.There are many hydration products on the market, but your best option is to hydrate from the inside, and Dr. Anthony Rossi, MD, Memorial Sloan Kettering Westchester dermatologists recommend drinking!

The most popular post-tanning skin care ingredient should be aloe vera. Dr. Rossi highly recommends it not only for its cooling and moisturizing effects, but also for its anti-inflammatory properties.2017 study published in Journal of Investigative Dermatology Suggesting that High dose oral vitamin D After sunburn, the effects of inflammation and burns can be reduced. “But not everyone can get high doses of vitamin D, so more research is needed to confirm this,” he says. In the meantime, there are many topical products that contain vitamins.When it comes to that Moisturizing, You will want to choose a rich and creamy formula. “Choose a cream over a moisturizer and look for products that contain ceramides, lanolin, and oats,” says Dr. Fusco.

For those who prefer a more natural regimen, Caron recommends Vitamin C, chamomile and green tea. Vitamin C Is a powerful antioxidant and a powerful anti-aging ingredient that not only prevents further damage from UVA and UVB rays, but also helps stimulate collagen production. What about green tea and chamomile? These are also powerful antioxidants with anti-inflammatory properties. For these herbs, you can choose products that contain hydrosols or highly diluted essential oils, or go to the DIY route to create a new cosmetology routine at home.

If you like DIY more, Palm also recommends applying a homemade yogurt mask (with a slice of cucumber on your eyes) or using a colloidal oatmeal bath to cool and soothe your skin. To do.Both Caron and a dermatologist Dr. Michele Green, MD likes to use freshly brewed (of course, chilled) tea as a compress or spray. “Tannins calm the skin and take away heat,” says Dr. Green.

Things to avoid

Not surprisingly, there are many products and ingredients to avoid when it comes to skin care after sunburn. First and foremost Dr. Alan DatnerHolistic dermatologist MD recommends keeping away from things that are too grainy, as they can be too abrasive. For sunburned skin.. In addition, things that are too strong or dry can irritate the skin after spending the day in the sun.Dr. Fusco recommends avoiding the following ingredients: Retinoic acid, AHA, glycolic acid, benzoyl peroxide, salicylic acid, and other anti-acne products that can dry the skin.

However, some sunburned skin no-nos are less noticeable than other skin. We love them to the extent of their natural benefits, but Dr. Dattner also recommends avoiding pure essential oils as they can irritate the skin (or at least they significantly). Make sure it is diluted with). Dr. Green may think that it is healing and moisturizing, but he strongly warns against the use of petrolatum (also known as petrolatum) because it can trap heat in the skin. This is very unpleasant for people with a sunburn.

We know, we know — that’s a lot of information to incorporate. To keep things simple, we’ve put together 17 absolutely sure products that will help soothe, heal, and moisturize your skin after spending the day in the sun. These products contain one or more expertly recommended ingredients, not the bad ones. Check the following.

Cited studies:

Andersen, PA, Buller, DB, Walkosz, BJ, Scott, MD, Malloy, JA, Cutter, GR, and Dignan, MD (2010). Environmental clues to UV rays and personal sunscreens in outdoor winter recreation. Dermatology Archive, 146 (11), 1241–1247. https://doi.org/10.1001/archdermatol.2010.327

Case Western Reserve University. (2017). Vitamin D may improve sunburn, according to new clinical trials: results show that high doses of vitamin D reduce swelling and inflammation. Science daily. www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2017/07/170706125020.htm

Expert:

Franceska Fusco, MD, Wexler Dermatology Dermatologist

Melanie Palm, MD, dermatologist, founder of Art Of Skin MD

Dominique Caron, Founder of Apoterra Skincare

Anthony Rossi, MD, Memorial Sloan Kettering Westchester Dermatologist

Michele Green, MD, dermatologist and RealSelf contributor

Alan Dataner, MD, dermatologist, founder of holistic dermatologist