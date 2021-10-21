Five more dead in New Brunswick, 69 new reports

Halifax-

Five more deaths as a result of COVID-19 in New Brunswick, public health was confirmed on Wednesday, bringing the total number of COVID-19-related deaths to 99.

3 people in their 90s in Zone 1 (Moncton area), 80s in Zone 5 (Campbellton area), 60-69 years old – 1 person in Zone 4 (Edmundston area), 2 people in Zone 6 (Bassert area) – I’m dead.

“My thoughts are on family and friends who mourn their loved ones,” Prime Minister Brain Higgs said in a release.

“We can see that the measures being taken to limit the spread of COVID-19 are having an impact as the number of active cases continues to decline. We all continue to see this trend continue. Must continue to play their part. “

Public health today reports 69 new cases of COVID-19 and 77 recovery.

There are 761 active cases.

“Of the new cases, 35% or 51% are unvaccinated, 4% or 6% are partially vaccinated, and 30% or 43% are fully vaccinated,” the release said. Stated.

Most cases in unvaccinated ICU

The state states that of the 55 hospitalized for the virus, 27 have not been vaccinated, 4 have been partially vaccinated, and 24 have been fully vaccinated. increase.

Currently, there are two people under the age of 19 in the hospital.

There are 16 people in the intensive care unit, 14 of whom are unvaccinated. One is partially vaccinated and the other is fully vaccinated.

Vaccination renewal

Public health also reports that 82.9 percent of eligible New Brunswickers have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and 91.8 percent have received their first dose.

If you have not yet taken your first or second dose, you will be asked to go to a walk-in clinic, book through a participating pharmacy, or at the Vitalité or Horizon Health Network Clinic as soon as possible.

All eligible New Brands Wickers can schedule a second dose at least 28 days after the first dose.

Those attending vaccination clinics are required to bring a Medicare card, a signed consent form, and a copy of the immune record provided after the first dose for those receiving the second dose. ..

Third Doze Booster Shot

Starting the week of October 25, healthcare professionals, including those working in long-term care facilities, and residents of the First Nations community will be able to receive the mRNA COVID-19 booster dose after the second to six months. .. The dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Details of booster doses for other groups will be available within a few weeks.

Regional breakdown of new cases

The 13 new cases in Zone 1 (Moncton region) are:

5 people under 19 years old.

Person 20-29;

Person 30-39;

Two people 40-49;

Person 50-59;

Person 60-69;

People 70-79;

Person 80-89.

All cases are under investigation.

Here are 10 new cases for Zone 2 (St. John Region):

Two people under 19 years old.

Two people 20-29;

Person 40-49;

4 people 50-59;

Person 60-69.

All cases are under investigation.

The 17 new cases in Zone 3 (Fredericton region) are:

4 people under 19 years old.

3 people 20-29;

Two people 30-39;

Person 40-49;

Two people 50-59;

3 people 60-69;

People 70-79;

Person 80-89.

16 are under investigation and the other is the contact information for previously confirmed cases.

The 11 new cases in Zone 4 (Edmanston region) are:

Two people under 19 years old.

Person 30-39;

4 people 60-69;

Two people 70-79;

Two people 80-89.

All cases are under investigation.

The 17 new cases in Zone 5 (Campbellton area) are:

4 people under 19 years old.

Two people 20-29;

Person 30-39;

Person 40-49;

3 people 50-59;

Person 70-79;

3 people 80-89;

Two people over 90 years old.

All cases are under investigation.

One example of Zone 7 (Miramichi area) is a person under the age of 19. The case is under investigation.

Additional information is available on the COVID-19 dashboard.

Rapid outbreak management team updates in the region

As of Wednesday, members of the state’s rapid outbreak management team have been activated in 23 locations throughout the state.

Team members provide different levels of support depending on the requirements of each location.

Outbreaks have been declared in 11 of 23 locations, including nursing homes, long-term care facilities, rooming houses, and other vulnerable environments.

The 11 outbreak sites are:

Sackville Drew Nursing Home (Zone 1)

Woodstone Residence in Moncton (Zone 1)

Nazareth House in Moncton (Zone 1)

Dieppe Residence Du Marais (Zone 1)

Book Touch Manoa St Jean Baptiste (Zone 1)

St. John’s intersection (Zone 2)

Edmundston Maison du Bonheur (Zone 4)

The Foyer Renaissance of Sainte-Anne-de-Madawaska (Zone 4)

Restigouche Residential Agency in Campbellton (Zone 5)

Dalhousie Nursing Home (Villa Renaissance) in Dalhousie (Zone 5)

Miramichi’s Rossier Hall (Zone 7)

The other 12 activation sites are:

Shediac Southeast Regional Orthodontic Center (Zone 1)

Jordan Life Care Center in Salisbury (Zone 1)

Moncton B & B Balance Wellness Center (Zone 1)

Cocagne’s TJ Milet Residence (Zone 1)

Woodstock Community Housing Life Committee (Zone 3)

Madawaska Regional Correction Center in Santirail (Zone 4)

Villa Cayuette in St. Quentin (Zone 4)

Small area of ​​L’Assomption in Saint-Quentin (Zone 4)

Foyer Ste-Bakerbrook Elizabeth (Zone 4)

Foyer Notre Dame de Saint Leonard in Saint Leonard (Zone 4)

Balmoral Residence 4 Saison (Zone 5)

Bassert’s Royal Residence (Zone 6)

A recent outbreak of Grand Falls Manor in Grand Falls (Zone 4) was officially declared Wednesday.

Rapid inspection available for pickup

For those who have not been tested positive for COVID-19, a free and rapid COVID-19 screening test that can be performed at home is now available.

On Tuesday, 10,065 rapid test kits were distributed throughout the state.

The test is for people over 2 years old. Most kits have 5 tests that are used in 10 days. Children under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult to obtain the kit.

All locations are open during scheduled times or until daily supplies are made. New supplies of test kits will continue to be delivered to the pick-up location throughout the week.

Persons instructed to quarantine by public health are not allowed to leave quarantine if they receive a negative result from a rapid test kit.

Potential public exposure

People with viral symptoms and those who have been in places where they may be exposed to the public are advised to request a test online to make an appointment.

A map of potential public exposure COVID-19 dashboard.