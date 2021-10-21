Immunizing children aged 5 to 11 years with COVID may help control the pandemic, but some parents need to be convinced.

Still, infectious disease experts say the benefits of shots far outweigh these small risks. Prevents thousands of children from being hospitalized with COVID and further limits the spread of the virus. They also say that the United States is unlikely to beat a pandemic without vaccination of a significant proportion of babies.

“this [pandemic] Is a marathon, which is 20 miles and can be approached to that goal line by being vaccinated between the ages of 5 and 11, “said Michael, director of the Hasbro Children’s Hospital Pediatric Infectious Diseases Division. Dr. Coster said. Rhode Island.

Food and Drug Administration advisors will meet on Tuesday to review data on the safety and efficacy of Pfizer vaccines in these infants and recommend them to the authorities. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisors will then meet on November 2nd and 3rd to discuss the findings. Shortly thereafter, FDA approval followed by CDC final approval is planned.

However, the White House on Wednesday said it was already working on a deployment plan. After CDC approval, the dose will begin shipping to pediatrician offices, pharmacies, and other providers nationwide, along with the small needles needed to inject infants.

“We know that millions of parents are waiting for the COVID-19 vaccine for children in this age group, and if the FDA and CDC approve the vaccine, we will shoot the weapon. I’m ready, “said Jeff Seiens, White House COVID-19 Coordinator. Press conference.

Over the past few weeks, the White House has worked closely with the governor, pediatricians, pharmacies, and other providers to prepare for this moment, Zyentz said.

“We have together completed an operational plan to ensure that vaccinations for children aged 5 to 11 are available, easy and convenient,” he said. ..

However, the first few weeks of deployment are likely to be difficult, said Jenkates, senior vice president of Kaiser and director of global health and HIV policy. Family Foundation. Kates has tracked the deployment and public opinion of the COVID vaccine throughout the pandemic.

“If you’re 5 to 11 years old, that’s a different regimen. Pfizer needs to repack the various color-coded vials and send them to the distribution point,” says Kates.

The double dose regimen is one-third of the dose given to adults.

“In time things will go smoothly, worried parents will understand it, and then it will move to a more difficult stage,” Kates said.

The Massachusetts Department of Health, along with the Massachusetts Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics, will require pediatric care providers on Monday to receive a minimum of 300 doses for the first shipment of the vaccine, all of which must be used within a month. He said there was.

Massachusetts authorities are not planning a mass vaccination site for children. Instead, no details have been announced when and how to book, but parents will book through a doctor or other health care provider.

“We strongly recommend that you schedule a dedicated vaccination clinic in early November, as the demand for vaccination can be very strong as soon as the recommendations are published,” the advisory said. increase.

Poll data suggest that while many parents are eager to immunize their children, many others are more modest. In a September Kaiser Foundation poll of parents in this young age group, about one-third said they would vaccinate their children as soon as shots became available. Another one-third said they would wait for a while to see how the children were progressing before making a decision. But almost a quarter of the polls said they would never give their youth a shot.

“A higher proportion of parents will create more resistance than before,” Kates said. “This requires more education and time.”

Since the onset of the pandemic, more than 6 million cases of COVID-19 have been reported in children, with 23,582 hospitalizations and 558 deaths. American Academy Of pediatrics. And because infectious delta mutants remain predominant, children now account for more than 25 percent of the weekly cases reported, Academy data show.

Dr. Rick Marie, a pediatric infectious disease specialist at Boston Children’s Hospital, said pediatricians are in a difficult position to talk to their parents about the COVID vaccine.

“We are always balancing the question of what to do for the benefit of the individual child and the public,” he said. This means that children who are less likely to suffer from the serious side effects of COVID are at risk of not being vaccinated, and unvaccinated adolescents may spread the disease to others who may become seriously ill. Balance with the very real risk of being.

And there is a risk that very few children who have been vaccinated may have heart irritation due to Pfizer Shot, the only vaccine still approved for children.

“The good news is that most of the children with heart irritation have recovered, but I’m not sure if they have long-term problems,” Marie said.

Many countries, including Norway and the United Kingdom, recommend a single dose of Pfizer vaccine for children over the age of 12. This is because many cases of myocarditis were reported after the second injection and are more commonly found in younger men.

Dr. Shalinezersole, a pediatrician and managing director of the Boston Children’s Hospital Community Health Office, said parents’ thoughts on shots for young people were generally from those eager to vaccinate their children to the medical community. He said it extends to people who are distrustful. I want to wait.

Historically Massachusetts is one of the countries with the highest percentage of established pediatric vaccines from polio to whooping cough, but COVID shots are new and there is a better scientific understanding of how they work. increase. in real time. In addition, COVID poses less threat to children than many illnesses that children have already been vaccinated against.

“Part of that is getting people to take a step back and see the big picture,” said Nethersall. “Yes, the child may not have much benefit for himself. [getting the COVID shot]However, it can be of great benefit to families and communities. … what are our responsibilities to each other? “

