Covid pass may be required for hospital and nursing home visitors

The appearance of the Covid-19 pass could be mandatory for people visiting relatives in hospitals and nursing homes, as the recent surge in infectious diseases has increased deaths and threatened medical services. There is sex.

800 to 1,000 Covid-19 patients will be hospitalized at the end of next month, and 150 to 200 may become seriously ill in the intensive care unit.

A vivid photo of another winter combat Covid-19 was revealed yesterday by the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet).

Yesterday, 464 Covid-19 patients were hospitalized and 86 were in the intensive care unit. This is a surge of 14 people in the last 24 hours.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, signaled that visitors to hospitals and nursing homes may have to present a Covid-19 pass immediately.

“It seems perfectly reasonable to me,” he said, given the vulnerabilities, that if admission to a nightclub is required, it is necessary to visit a hospital or nursing home.

“It’s happening in other countries,” he added.

He said the HSE is currently looking at how this works and what exceptions can occur.

When it comes to nursing homes, he said access to loved ones is important to their life experience and needs to be sensitive when introducing new rules.

But it may be “necessary at this time of significant communication,” he added.

Daily cases of the virus increased to 2,148 yesterday and became infected in all age groups.

An additional 63 Covid-related deaths were reported last week, but Nphet said stable deaths would increase again.

Many drivers are behind the worsening situation here, including the early arrival of delta variants and rising levels of social mixing.

As the vaccine was deployed, the more infectious Delta variant became established and appeared to have “frozen” the countries associated with the virus.

Although the current recession occurs despite high vaccination rates, Nphet said there are still serious gaps in vaccination in some age groups.

About 350,000 people have not yet been vaccinated, including one in five people aged 18-30 and 40 people aged 12-15.

Hospitals are seeing an increase in older patients with Covid-19, but Professor Philip Nolan, who is tracking the Nphet virus, has little evidence at this time that it was due to weakened immunity in fully vaccinated patients. Said.

Dr. Holohan said there was “no silver bullet” to escape the current deterioration, returning to “individual commitment” and the need for people to “mind and think” to comply with the basic Covid-19 safety rules. Said that.

Vaccination continues to be the primary shield to protect people infected with the virus from serious illness, and the vaccine has blocked the possibility of death for about 1,700 people here since June, he said. rice field.

The worst predictions about hospitalization are inevitable, he added. Dr. Holohan states that people’s compliance with anti-covid measures is still very good, but “not enough.”

He urged people to renew their commitment to public health measures, adding that vulnerable people and those over the age of 60 should minimize discretionary social contact.

The important message is that anyone with potential symptoms should stay home and be tested.

Dr. Holohan was asked about the reopening of the nightclub and said it was a matter of those who knew how they were operating to create the best possible measures to reduce the risk from Covid-19. I did.

Regarding the use of Covid Passes in hospitality and entertainment venues, he said: “We know that there are one-quarter to one-third of bars and restaurants that haven’t checked their Covid pass.

“But there are many restaurants and bars, which deserve praise. [for] Helps limit infection and risk to the public and the people they employ.

“There is no reason why we cannot avoid having the same nightclub division and being freely available to everyone.”

Dr. Holohan said he could remember what the nightclub experience was like and said he knew there was a risk of getting a virus, and if people adhered to the rules as much as possible, that risk. He added that it can be minimized.

He said that only people who are vaccinated and who are not symptomatic should be allowed and that they must adhere to all the measures being taken.

When asked about the school, Dr. Holohan reiterated that the risk of infection there was low.

He noted several recent outbreaks in which out-of-school activities played an important role in transmission.

“I’m not saying that the risk is zero in that environment, but I think the risk is relatively low compared to infections in other settings,” he said. However, the increase in Covid cases increased the level of anxiety in the classroom and closed at least one school.

Meanwhile, the demand for Covid passes to access indoor hospitality was credited with the vaccine queue formed at Trinity College Dublin’s pop-up clinic yesterday. Approximately 500 people attended, and Dr. David McGrath, director of university health services, said that about half of those seeking the first jab showed a “significant increase in demand.”