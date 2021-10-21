The report warns about the health effects of the climate change “code red”





Droughts hurt food production, rising temperatures foster the spread of dangerous pathogens such as malaria and cholera, and current climate trends indicate a “code red” for future health, according to Lancet Medical Journal. New report is forecast.

The annual Lancet Countdown Report, surveyed by experts from more than 40 UN groups and educational institutions, impacts climate change on health, including the impact of climate change on infectious disease transmission and food production. Track 44 indicators.

In the six months of 2020, 51.6 million people in countries already suffering from the coronavirus pandemic were affected by 84 disasters from floods, droughts and storms, according to the report.

“The 2021 report of the Lancet Countdown found a world overwhelmed by the ongoing global health crisis. It is mostly to protect the population from the simultaneously deteriorating health effects of climate change. No progress has been made, “the author of the report wrote.

Climate effects on health identified in the report included increased droughts that impair food production, more severe natural disasters that burden the medical system, and elevated temperatures that encourage the spread of infectious agents. .. The report said climate change caused record heat waves in the Pacific Northwest of the United States, killing more than 1,000 people. “Looking at 2021, people over the age of 65 or under the age of 1 will exceed 40 ° C in June in the Pacific Northwest region of the United States and Canada, along with those facing social disadvantages. It was most affected by record temperatures, 2021-an event that would have been nearly impossible without anthropogenic climate change, “the author wrote. Dr. Jeremy Hess, a professor of global health and emergency medicine at the University of Washington and co-author of the report, said in a media briefing that he saw some of these health effects in person. “I was caring for a patient during the heat dome here at two hospitals in Seattle, but unfortunately I am confident that this year I and my patient experienced the effects of climate change very clearly. It was the first year I could say. I knelt down and burned my knees to care for heatstroke patients, and I saw too many patients dying from ED as a result of last year’s heat exposure. ” Said Hess. Climate change that contributes to the spread of the disease According to the report, rising temperatures have increased the number of months that malaria has been transmitted since the 1950s, and the number of areas suitable for cholera transmission. The “epidemic potential” of viruses such as dengue and Zika has increased worldwide. “Along with global mobility and urbanization, climate change is a major driver of the increase in the number of dengue virus infections, which has doubled every decade since 1990,” the report author writes. “Other important or reappearing arboviruses transmitted by mosquitoes can respond similarly to climate change.” How “green recovery” from Covid-19 can help Hess said the global recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic could exacerbate the already dire situation, especially if it wasn’t a “green recovery.” “The world has invested enormous resources in recovery, but has not taken advantage of the opportunity to invest those resources in fossil-fueled green recovery. Unfortunately, this is a lost opportunity for us. We can invest in a healthier future, and for now, and of course, this is a crucial moment in US and world politics in relation to climate change, and we We need to seize that opportunity. ” Published prior to the United Nations Conference of the Parties on Climate Change, this report underscores the importance of global climate action on global health, such as the Paris Agreement. “Neither Covid-19 nor climate change respects borders. Without vaccination with wide access to all countries and societies, Sars-CoV-2 and its new variants continue to endanger the health of all. Similarly, tackling climate change requires everything. Countries provide an urgent and coordinated response, and the Covid-19 Recovery Fund is ready for a low-carbon future and climate change adaptation around the world. Are assigned to support and ensure a fair transition to the report, “said the author of the report. “By directing the trillions of dollars spent on the recovery of Covid-19 to WHO’s prescription for a healthy and green recovery, the world will meet the goals of the Paris Agreement, protect the natural systems that underpin well-being and promote inequality. It can be minimized. It reduces the health impact and provides the greatest benefit of universal low carbon migration. “ “All parts of the degree are important to health inequality, and the United States has the opportunity to take the urgent and drastic actions needed to protect health,” said an assistant professor of emergency medicine at Harvard Medical School. One Dr. Renee Salas contributed to the report. , Told CNN. “Climate change is, first and foremost, an ongoing health crisis, and as an emergency physician I have vowed to protect the health of my patients. I can’t do that without action against climate change, so improve my health. Accelerating fairness is not only the reason we act, but we also need to guide how we respond. ” “We are trying to make the same mistake again.” Dr. Georges Benjamin, secretary-general of the American Society of Public Health, who did not contribute to the report, told the briefing that the pandemic would provide a better way to prepare for climate change as a global health crisis. “We spent years preparing and discussing the pandemic, but frankly, we weren’t ready. We didn’t put in the infrastructure that we really needed to put in. Very tragic. The health and public health system brought about a two-year pandemic in a general way, but it didn’t have to be that bad. ” “The real problem here is that we are trying to make the same mistake again. The same is true for us as we have not actually invested in the mitigations and adaptations needed to deal with climate change. Is likely to happen. ” The editorial published with the report referred to research on what has made society resilient to climate problems in the past. “These routes are the use of new opportunities, the development of resilient energy systems, the use of trade and resources, the building of political and institutional adaptation, migration and transformation,” the editors write. “The important message is that the world needs a new era of research that is not focused on predicting climate change, but on predicting the social impacts of future warming and how to overcome them. That is, it is inevitable to succumb to a climate emergency. “”

CNN’s Jen Kristensen contributed to this story.

