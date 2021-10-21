Pregnant women regret not receiving the COVID-19 vaccine

When she feeds her little daughter, Amanda Harrison may have to overcome her emotions and wipe away the tears of gratitude. She is lucky to be here with her baby.

Harrison was 29 weeks pregnant and unvaccinated when he was infected with COVID-19 in August. Her symptoms were mild at first, but suddenly she felt unable to breathe. Living in Phoenix City, Alabama, she was intubated and taken to a hospital in Birmingham, where doctors gave birth to Baby Lake two months earlier, leaving Harrison to sustain her life.

Kindal Nipper, who came from outside Columbus, Georgia, had only a short match against COVID-19, but with more tragic consequences. She lost her baby in July a few weeks after giving birth. She and her husband planned to name Jack.

Harrison and Nippers are now sharing their story to convince pregnant women to get the COVID-19 vaccine to protect themselves and their babies. Their warning comes as the number of seriously ill pregnant women surges and 22 pregnant women die of COVID in August, a one-month record.

“We promised to do whatever we could to educate and defend our boy with our strength, as no other family would have to experience this,” Nipper said to herself and her. Said about her husband.

Harrison said pregnant women “claimed well to the end” to be vaccinated “because they can literally save your life.”

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, health officials have reported more than 125,000 cases of COVID-19 and deaths of at least 161 pregnant women in the United States since the outbreak of the pandemic. Also, over the past few months, hospitals and doctors at virus hotspots have reported a surge in the number of severely ill pregnant women.

Only 31% of pregnant women nationwide are vaccinated, and the CDC issued an urgent recommendation on September 29 to encourage them to be vaccinated. Authorities have warned that COVID-19 during pregnancy can cause preterm birth and other adverse consequences, and that stillbirth has been reported.

Dr. Akira Sabramaniam, an assistant professor of maternal-fetal medicine at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, said the number of severely ill pregnant women increased significantly in July and August at the hospital. She said in a study there, she found that the delta variant of COVID-19 was associated with an increased incidence of serious illness and preterm birth in pregnant women.

“Is it because the delta mutant is more infectious or because the delta is more serious? I don’t think we know the answer,” Sabramaniam said.

Both Harrison, 36, and Nipper, 29, decided to wait when pregnant women in the state became available to the COVID-19 vaccine this spring. Initial guidance did not fully recommend vaccination, as Shot was not finalized by the Food and Drug Administration and pregnant women were not included in studies leading to emergency permits. Pfizer Shot was officially approved in August.

The women live on the other side of the Alabama-Georgia route. The region was hit hard by the Delta variant this summer.

Harrison had to engage in life support, but Nipper’s symptoms were more subtle. When I was 8 months pregnant, I lost my sense of smell and had a fever. The symptoms disappeared quickly, but Jack didn’t seem to kick as much as he used to. She tried a caffeinated drink: nothing. She went to a hospital in Columbus, Georgia to monitor the fetal and medical staff reported the following news: Baby Jack is gone.

“He was supposed to be in the world within three weeks,” Nipper said. “And because they tell you, there is no heartbeat, no movement …”

According to Nipper’s doctor Timothy Villegas, the test showed that the placenta itself was infected with the virus and had a pattern of inflammation similar to the lungs of people who died of COVID-19.

The infection was likely to have caused the baby’s death by affecting its ability to take in oxygen and nutrients, Birgas said. The doctor later stated that he had learned of similar cases from other doctors.

“We are at that point when everyone is starting to give some warning signs,” he said.

In western Alabama, Dr. Chere Melton, a family medicine doctor who specializes in obstetrics and teaches at the University of Alabama, said she and her colleagues were about six unvaccinated patients infected with COVID-19. Said he lost his fetus in either miscarriage. Or stillbirth, a problem exacerbated by the spread of the delta.

“It’s absolutely painful to tell my mother that I’ll never hug a living child,” she said. “We had to do this very often. This is more than we remember doing in the last two years.”

Melton advised all unvaccinated pregnant women she treats to take shots, but many said they did not. She said rumors and false information were at stake.

“I get everything.’Well, someone told me that I might be infertile in the future’to’it could hurt my baby,'” she said.

Nipper said he wanted to ask more questions about the vaccine. “Looking back, I know I’ve done everything I can to lead him a healthy life,” she said. “The only thing I didn’t do, and the only thing I had to carry with me, was that I wasn’t vaccinated.”

Harrison, who returned from the hospital with a healthy baby, says he feels deep gratitude for being relieved by the Survivor’s Guilt.

“I’m always crying. It’s just a little bit. I feed her and hug my 4-year-old kid. Just the idea that they have to live their lives without me, that’s right now. It’s a reality for many people, “Harrison said. “I was very scared and if I had been vaccinated I could have prevented everything.”

Associated Press writer Jay Reeves of Tuscaloosa, Alabama contributed to this report.