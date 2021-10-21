Weekly COVID-19 vaccination test in Ottawa area: October 21st

highlight:

Update of vaccination system in Ontario and Quebec.

Details about the reopening of the US border.

Another step towards vaccine approval for children aged 5 to 11 years.

Ottawa sets several major immunization milestones.

In the larger Ottawa-Gatineau region, which has approximately 2.3 million inhabitants, more than 3.5 million doses have been administered.

This is about 25,000 doses last week, slightly less than the number in the previous week.

Ontario Vaccination QR Code Available from Friday. People can still submit paper or PDF evidence, but the QR codes and local apps used to check them are intended to be more efficient.

Quebec has a new vaccination record Specially designed for out-of-state use..

Vaccination proof is now Required for visitors to many medical facilities In Quebec. Unvaccinated health workers have not yet been unpaid and suspended, Lose a pandemic bonus..

Most of the members of parliament — and anyone else entering the House of Commons — Must be completely vaccinated When Congress returns November 22..

90% of eligible Quebec residents have been vaccinated at least once and 86% have been fully vaccinated.

Eighty-eight percent of Ontario residents over the age of 12 have been vaccinated at least once, while about 83% are fully vaccinated.

Quebec allows bars and restaurants Reach full capacity under a vaccine passport As of November 1st, the 2 meter distance rule will be halved.

A week later, the United States borders Canada Resume on a non-essential trip If fully vaccinated Including mixed doses..

See | Future US Border Rules:

Travelers with combined vaccine doses accepted in the United States CBC News describes the new US stance on travelers with mixed vaccine doses. When the new rules begin on November 8, the country will accept Canadians with a combination vaccine containing AstraZeneca. 3:15

After submitting the trial data Pfizer formally requested Health Canada Approve vaccines for children aged 5 to 11 years.

Ontario Health Minister says State is ready to go When the first such vaccine became available.

See | Extended eligibility looks like this:

COVID-19 vaccine for children may face hurdles after approval Health Canada is reviewing data for the first COVID-19 vaccine for infants, but even if approved, hurdles could include vaccine supply, distribution, and participation of some parents. I have. 3:38

Ottawa

The capital is still regular Pop-up clinic Anyone who is eligible for the first, second, or third dose Vaccine hub nearby, and Bringing a mobile vaccine clinic to those who demand it..

Banff-Redberry Pavilion on Friday afternoon and Saturday Ottawa Gatineau Congo Catholic Community Bondeco In the banier.

Over 1.6 million doses It is currently being offered to residents of Ottawa.

Of the city’s total population of just over 1 million, 78% of its inhabitants have experienced at least one dose, including 90% of those born before 2009.

75% of the total population is fully vaccinated, as is 86% of eligible residents.

The combination of this bar and line chart shows the number of vaccinations for Ottawa residents born before 2009. Except for two people between the ages of 18-29 and 30-39, all age groups are fully vaccinated in over 85%. Both were slightly closer to that mark last week. (Ottawa Public Health)

Infectious disease specialist This high level vaccination said Even among those who do not have the vaccine, it will begin to reflect the decline in the number of new cases.

West Quebec

CISSSO will continue to display the recurring list. Mobile and pop-up clinics online.

The Outaouais region distributes more than 596,000 doses to a population of approximately 386,000 in a total of first, second and third doses.

All in day8:57How to talk about the breakthrough case of COVID-19 Dr. Christopher Labs, a cardiologist and epidemiologist, talks about a breakthrough case of COVID-19 and how to talk about the possible side effects of vaccination with COVID-19 in a way that doesn’t contribute to vaccine hesitation. Gave me. 8:57

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington

We manage small and mobile clinics to help reach areas with low vaccination rates. Options shared online regularly And about that social feed.

A mobile clinic arrives at the Adington Highlands Community Center in Denby on Thursday afternoon.

In this region, which has a population of about 213,000, residents have been vaccinated with more than 328,000 first, second and third vaccines.

The health unit is currently first vaccinated in about 89% of the population over the age of 12, and about 85% of eligible individuals are fully vaccinated.

See | Its meaning If the health unit is about 90% vaccinated:

Ottawa reaches 90% of residents on first dose and provides hope for herd immunity Dr. Gerard Evans, an infectious disease specialist at Queens University, said a high vaccination rate in Ottawa means a reduction in the number of cases even in unvaccinated people. 1:01

Eastern Ontario Health Unit

About 324,000 vaccinations have been given in a population of about 209,000. About 90% of residents over the age of 12 are partially vaccinated and about 86% are fully vaccinated.

Details of its regular and pop-up vaccine clinics will be shared on a regular basis On that website And social media. Clinics are located at the Benson Center in Cornwall on Thursday and at Jean-Marc Larond Arena in Rockland on Friday.

Leeds, Glenville, Lanark.

Health units provide residents with doses close to 296,000, with 97% of the eligible population having at least one dose and about 94% of those residents having at least two doses.

Units Post the location of the walk-up vaccine on Twitter When online.. Future options include Leoboavan Arena in Prescott on Thursday and the Christian Reformed Church in Athens on Friday.

It confirms that people have seen the updated guidance No need to space flu or COVID-19 shots..

View | Hospital workers in the Ottawa area Vaccination mainly for COVID-19:

When the deadline came, the majority of hospital staff in the Ottawa area were fully vaccinated. Dr. Aland Ramondo, a physician in the emergency room at Perth and Smith Falls District Hospital, states that healthcare providers are obliged to be vaccinated to keep their patients safe. Those who do not want to do so need to find another career. 0:55

Hasting Prince Edward

There are regular clinics in Bancroft, Belleville and Picton.List local clinics On that website..

Approximately 256,000 doses have been given to residents of the area. CFB trenton has been administered about 5,200 more times.

Currently, 89% of locals over the age of 12 are receiving the first dose. 82 percent are fully vaccinated.

When ready, the Mohawks in Quinte Bay say a clinic for children aged 5 to 11 years Operates outside the Mohawk Community Center..

Renfrew County

Health units share regularly Online pop-up and walk-in clinic information.. There are clinics on Thursday in Earn Praia and Deep River.

Renfrew County, with a population of approximately 109,000, has distributed approximately 154,000 doses as of the last update on October 12.

Approximately 87% of the eligible population, including the Garrison Petawawa army, has received at least the first dose and approximately 83% have been fully vaccinated.