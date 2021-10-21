What Colin Powell’s death can and cannot tell us about a breakthrough case of COVID

Comparison of vaccinated and non-vaccinated COVID mortality // Dan Wood / NPR

It was a shock to many Americans when Colin Powell died of COVID-19-related complications this week.

Scientists and federal health officials categorically claim that the vaccine works well to protect against hospitalization and death, but fully vaccinated people like Powell, or perhaps your own friends or I’m worried to hear my neighbor getting sick with COVID-19.

So how well NS Does the vaccine work? How serious is the risk of a serious breakthrough infection? Could it take you to the hospital?

Of course, in Powell’s case, there are several reasons why he was at higher risk. At the age of 84, he was recently treated for multiple myeloma, a hematological cancer formed by plasma cells that are important to the immune system. These facts alone put him at a very high risk of breakthrough illness, he says. Rachel Bender Ignacio, Directs COVID-19 clinical research at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center.

“You shouldn’t change the risk estimates for one good or bad outcome that happens to one person,” she says. “The vaccine is still very well held.”

Despite concerns about possible weakened protection from vaccines, scientists say the best data in the United States still tell a clear story. According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which represents about 30% of the US population.

Who became seriously ill with COVID after vaccination?

People with severe breakthrough illnesses tend to be older, have a serious underlying health condition, or have a combination of these risk factors.

“Elderly people and people with impaired immune systems are always less responsive to vaccines, whether it’s the flu vaccine or other vaccines,” says Bender Ignacio.

The effect of age on the risk of breakthrough infections is significant. The CDC has released data categorizing breakthrough infections and deaths by age. Among fully vaccinated people, people over the age of 80 were almost 13 times more likely to die of COVID than people of all ages. However, unvaccinated people in their 80s were at much greater risk than those who were vaccinated.

Studies show that those who pay the worst fares tend to be particularly medically vulnerable. NS Study of vaccinated patients When admitted to the Yale New Haven Health System, the median age is about 80 years, and many have underlying problems such as cardiovascular disease, lung disease, and diabetes, some with immunosuppressive drugs. I found that I was taking it.

These findings occurred before the surge in delta variants, Dr. HyunjunTheir ongoing study, which led the study, shows that these types of patients still explain most breakthrough diseases “despite the changing landscape of breakthrough infections.” Say it shows.

Chun says that vaccinated people generally tend to be better off in hospitals than unvaccinated people.

“Even if you are hospitalized [with a breakthrough infection]The trend we are observing is that illnesses are likely to be much less likely in terms of the need for oxygenation, ventilators, and even the risk of death. ” Chun, an associate professor of cardiology, said. medicine.

As of mid-July, CDC was reported to people with immunodeficiency It accounted for 44% of breakthrough hospitalizations — Numbers that support the decision to recommend a third shot of the vaccine to people who meet the criteria of a weakened immune system. NS More recent research Conducted by vaccine maker Pfizer and not yet peer-reviewed, immunodeficiency research participants account for about 60% of breakthrough hospitalizations and are more likely to develop infections than non-immunosupients It turned out to be three times higher.

The three major clinical trials conducted by vaccine makers did not include people with immunodeficiency, so researchers will still try to figure out how different medical conditions affect a person’s immune response to the vaccine. It is said. Dr. Jonathan Golob, Associate Professor, Faculty of Infectious Diseases, University of Michigan.

“Vaccines are still good, including those for deltas in almost everyone, except for those who have a very severely damaged immune system,” he says. The list includes patients who have had an organ transplant, active cancer, or other severe autoimmune disease who require more medication to treat it. “All these people still need to be careful, and the best way to protect them is to get everyone around them vaccinated,” he says.

How common is it to get a serious breakthrough illness?

Currently, it is difficult to answer this in the United States.To date, 7,178 people Reported dead According to the CDC, from COVID-19 after vaccination, about 85% were over 65 years old, but these numbers are “snapshots” and underestimated, a spokesman for the authorities told NPR. I did. At the same time, about 190 million people in the United States have been fully vaccinated.

As more Americans are vaccinated, the number of live serious breakthrough infections will inevitably increase as long as the virus spreads, but those numbers can be misleading.

“Breakthrough infections are more hospitalized than they were a few months ago, but this should be seen in the light of the fact that more people are fully vaccinated,” says Chun. “You are working with the denominator of a much larger patient.”

Conclusion: The risk of hospitalization is much greater without vaccination. NS Possibility of being hospitalized According to recent CDC data, COVID-19 in the United States is 12 times higher if unvaccinated. These rates can vary from week to week, the agency says. And they depend on the age group. Unvaccinated adults aged 18-49 were 14 times more likely to be hospitalized, and adults 65 and older were 9 times more likely to be hospitalized.

Some of the most compelling data also comes directly from what the hospital sees in the community.

Research COVID-19 patients admitted to Beaumont Health — Michigan’s largest hospital system — says he found a “dramatic” difference between vaccinated and non-vaccinated hospital visits Dr. Amit Barr, The emergency doctor who wrote the study.

“If fully vaccinated, the chances of being hospitalized or going to the emergency room were reduced by 96%,” he says. “Poor results were very rare for fully vaccinated patients.”

Several states that track breakthrough hospitalizations have found similar patterns.

For example, in New York Data shows 0.06% of the vaccinated population arrived at the hospital for COVID-19.In Minnesota Similar rate..

However, because the United States does not closely track this data at the national level, it remains difficult to quantify how often breakthrough infections lead to someone’s hospitalization. Angela Rasmusen, A virologist at the University of Saskatchewan.

“I don’t think we’re there yet,” she says. “We really don’t know the denominator — how many breakthrough infections were there overall?”

Is the government starting to deploy boosters as it is so likely to get sick?

The promotion of booster shots reflects concerns that certain American groups, the older people, now seem to be. A little weak protection I am worried that the delta mutation may increase the risk of infection in more severe cases of COVID-19 than in spring. The data will vary depending on the vaccine. The One Shot Johnson & Johnson Vaccine seems to be the least effective for hospitalization.

But scientists are trying to figure out exactly what is behind this increased risk.

Older Americans were already susceptible to the virus. They were also part of the first group to be vaccinated. “Therefore, not only the high-risk population, but also the time since vaccination has increased,” says Bender Ignacio. “And that’s exactly why boosters are recommended for these groups.”

Rasmussen says more people are in contact with the virus, including those who may be particularly vulnerable, due to the advent of delta variants and the proliferation of unvaccinated people.

“Unfortunately, more people are vaccinated, but that’s not enough, and there are still many viruses,” she says. “When these two conditions are met, an even more groundbreaking case arises... ”

After all, hospitalization protection may have declined in some groups, but even if the country coped with the surge in cases, it seems to have led to a large surge in severely vaccinated patients. Does not look like.

“Any of the critically ill COVID patients I’ve seen this week haven’t been vaccinated,” says Golob, a medical system at the University of Michigan.