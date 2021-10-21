Why low platelet counts aren’t the only benchmark for dengue severity | Delhi News







In addition to white blood cells and red blood cells, which play important roles in coagulation and bleeding, there is an increasing demand for platelets, which are one of the cellular components. New Delhi: spurt of Dengue case in Delhi The neighborhood in the last few weeks has led to a hospital rush.In addition to white blood cells and red blood cells, which play important roles in coagulation and bleeding, there is an increasing demand for platelets, which are one of the cellular components. usually Platelet count It ranges from 150,000 to 40,000 rupees per microliter. Doctors say that dengue fever reduces the number of platelets because it increases the destruction of platelets and reduces the formation of new platelets.

Transfusions to patients with very low platelet counts and internal bleeding or rashes were important, but prophylactic transfusions should be avoided, doctors say.

“One of the main reasons for people seeking hospital admission Case of dengue fever The platelet count is low. They claim it, even if there are no other signs of warning, “said Dr. Rajesh Chaura, senior consultant for lung and critical care at Apollo Hospital.

According to a report released by AIIMS for open forum infections in 2016, 10% of patients had bleeding symptoms, which was fatal even with normal platelet counts. In contrast, 15 patients had no bleeding with platelet counts below 10,000 / mm3, which was thought to be very low.

The study was based on an analysis of the clinical and characteristics of 369 dengue patients admitted to AIIMS between August and November 2015.

“Blood transfusions carry the risk of infection,” said Dr. Jotiko Towal, Department of Hematology, Sagangalam Hospital. “Platelet transfusions should not be over-prescribed. We do an immature platelet fractionation test before deciding if a transfusion is needed. We measure young platelet counts, not absolute numbers. This is a more reliable indicator of severity, “she added.

According to Dr Rommel Tickoo, director of internal medicine at MaxSaket, abdominal pain, platelet counts below 20,000, dyspnea, internal bleeding or rash were real warning signs that required urgent medical attention and intervention.

“The majority of patients recover with supportive care. Maintaining hydration is the most important factor. Patients should not delay the test. Wait 5-6 days for high fever at home and wait for 5-6 days. Some patients have severe symptoms and rush to the hospital. For timely diagnosis and treatment, if fever or other symptoms persist for more than 2 days, a dengue fever test should be done, “Tickoo added. I did.

