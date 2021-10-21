Oregon reports 9 more COVID-19-related deaths and 1,343 new cases

(Updated: Weekly report added; highest weekly deaths since January)

Portland, Oregon (KTVZ)-There were nine new COVID-19-related deaths in Oregon, increasing the state’s death to 4,235, the Oregon Department of Health reported Wednesday.

OHA also reported 1,343 new confirmed estimated cases of COVID-19 at 12:01 am on Wednesday, bringing the state to a total of 354,681.

COVID-19 weeks of cases and hospitalizations decreased, deaths increased

Oregon Health Department COVID-19 Weekly ReportIt shows a decrease in daily cases and hospitalizations and an increase in mortality, announced Wednesday.

OHA reported 8,033 new cases of COVID-19 during the week from Monday, October 11th to Sunday, October 17th. This indicates that the number of cases decreased in the previous week and for the 7th consecutive week.

The reported incidence of COVID-19 was higher in Oregon County, where the population vaccination rate was less than 50%.

The number of new hospitalizations due to COVID-19 was 377, down from 416 last week. This is a 9% decrease, the sixth straight week of decrease.

183 COVID-19-related deaths were reported, up from 179 reported last week. This was the highest number of weekly deaths since the week of January 11-17.

There were 139,727 COVID-19 tests during the week from October 10th to October 16th. The percentage of positive tests was 7.6%, down from 8.1% last week.

Wednesday COVID-19 Weekly Outbreak Report Shows 127 active COVID-19 outbreaks in the elderly living community and collective living environment, with 3 or more confirmed cases and 1 or more COVID-19-related deaths. increase.

COVID-19 hospitalization

The number of patients admitted to COVID-19 throughout Oregon is 568, six more than Tuesday. There are 126 COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit (ICU) bed, four less than Tuesday.

There are 63 adult ICU beds out of a total of 703 (9% availability) and 267 out of 4,113 adult non-ICU beds (6% availability).

October 20, 2021 Beds available (and percentage of staffed beds available) State-wide Region 1 Region 2 Region 3 Region 5 Region 6 Region 7 Region 9 Adult ICU bed available 63 (9%) 34 (9%) 5 (6%) 12 (13%) 1 (2%) 1 (10%) 2 (4%) 8 (31%) Adult non-ICU beds available 267 (6%) 59 (3%) 14 (2%) 76 (13%) 30 (7%) 4 (8%) 50 (12%) 34 (29%)

As of early Wednesday, St. Charles reported 76 COVID-19 patients, 17 of whom were in the ICU and 15 were on ventilator. None of the 17 ICU patients were fully vaccinated, but 58 of the 76 patients were not fully vaccinated.

The total number of patients in bed can fluctuate during reporting times. This number does not reflect the number of hospital stays or length of stay per day. This data does not include personnel limits and may further limit bed capacity.

Vaccination in Oregon

OHA reported on Wednesday that a new dose of 13,077 COVID-19 vaccination was added to the state’s immune registries on Tuesday. Of the total, 950 was the first dose, 967 was the second dose, and 3,360 was the third and booster doses. The remaining 7,752, which was administered the day before, was registered in the vaccine registry on Tuesday.

The 7-day moving average is currently 9,343 times per day.

Oregon is currently receiving Pfizer Community 3,195,848 doses, Modana 1,933,674 doses, and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine 223,599 doses.

As of Wednesday, 2,791,014 people have been vaccinated with COVID-19 vaccine at least once, and 2,577,281 have completed the COVID-19 vaccine series.

These data are tentative and subject to change.

Updated vaccination data will be provided at COVID-19, Oregon Data dashboard Updated on Wednesday.

Cases and death from COVID-19

Newly confirmed estimated COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday were Baker (15), Benton (17), Clackamas (108), Kratosop (12), Colombia (11), Couse (26), Crook (17). ) Is in the county. ), Curry (4), Deschutz (111), Douglas (60), Gilliam (1), Harney (2), Hood River (10), Jackson (76), Jefferson (30), Josephine (28), Klamath ( 52), Lake (7), Lane (79), Lincoln (18), Lynn (59), Marul (44), Marion (155), Morrow (7), Multnomah (132), Pork (51), Sherman ( 2), Tillamook (4), Umatilla (44), Union (8), Wallowa (6), Wasco (17), Washington (105), Yamhill (25).

The 4,227th COVID-19-related death in Oregon is a 70-year-old woman from Umatilla County who was positive on October 4 and died at the Cadrec Community Medical Center on October 15. She had a fundamental condition.

The 4,228th COVID-19-related death in Oregon was a 95-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive on 9 October and died at the Legacy Emanuel Medical Center on 18 October. The existence of the underlying condition has been confirmed.

The 4,229th COVID-19-related death in Oregon was a 67-year-old man from Linn County who tested positive on September 26 and died at home on October 8. He had a fundamental condition.

The 4,230th COVID-19-related death in Oregon was a 75-year-old woman from Josephine County who was positive on October 12 and died at the Asantesley Rivers Medical Center on October 18. The existence of the underlying condition has been confirmed.

The 4,231th COVID-19-related death in Oregon was a positive 85-year-old man from Jackson County who died on September 30 at the Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. He had a fundamental condition.

The 4,232th COVID-19-related death in Oregon was a 85-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on September 10 and died at the Providence Medford Medical Center on October 9. He had a fundamental condition.

The 4,233rd COVID-19-related death in Oregon is an 82-year-old woman from Jackson County who died on August 23 at Good Samaritan Hospital in San Jose, California, positive on August 9.

The 4,234th COVID-19-related death in Oregon was a 63-year-old man from Grant County who tested positive on September 16 and died at St. Charles Bend Hospital on October 15. He had a fundamental condition.

The 4,235th COVID-19-related death in Oregon was a 68-year-old man from Clackamas County who tested positive on October 10 and died at the Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center on October 18. The existence of the underlying condition has been confirmed.

Details of COVID-19 vaccination

