Climate change is bad for your health.And plans to boost the economy may make it worse

It may seem obvious: fever kills. Wildfires burn. The flood drowns.

But vast Impact on the health of the rapidly warming world It can be subtle. Fever causes violence and interferes with sleep. Wildfire smoke can cause breathing events thousands of miles away.Flood Suicide and mental health issues..Warm winters expand range Disease-carrying mosquitoes and mites..

NS New report From medical journals Lancet World leaders are missing out on the opportunity to discover that human-induced climate change is deteriorating human health in almost every measurable way.

Trillions of dollars are being spent around the world to help the economy recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, but less than one-fifth of those dollars are expected to reduce climate warming greenhouse gas emissions. increase. In fact, the overall impact of these recovery plans is likely to have a negative impact on the global climate, said Marina Romanero, lead author of the annual report.

“We are recovering from a health crisis in a way that puts our health at risk,” she says.

Extreme weather, supported by climate, is killing people all over the United States and around the world

Climate change is already directly affecting hundreds of millions of people on the planet.

The flood is getting worse.People were trapped in them House, car When subway During the recent storm. The intensity and frequency of wildfires is increasing. Last year, 22 climate-related disasters caused more than $ 1 billion in damage in the United States alone.

This trend continued this year.Hundreds of people at the beginning of this summer Record-breaking heat wave In the Pacific Northwest, scientists say, it would have been virtually impossible without artificial climate change. World wide, LancetAccording to the countdown report, people over the age of 65 experienced a total of about 3 billion days more exposure to dangerous heat compared to the baseline established only 16 years ago.

“Unfortunately, this was the first year I and my patients were confident that they had experienced the effects of climate change very clearly,” said a doctor at the University of Washington and a professor of environmental and occupational health sciences. Jeremy Hess says. “I saw a rescuer who knelt down and had a burn on his knee. [on hot pavement] Take care of acute patients [heat] Stroke and I saw too many patients dying as a result of being exposed to heat. “

More than 200 medical journals earlier this year Unprecedented joint statementCalling climate change the “greatest threat” to the world’s public health, it urges the world’s top economies to do more to delay it.

Urgent action is needed to “secure a better future”

Later this month, world leaders, climate change groups and financial firms will meet in Glasgow, Scotland to agree on a path to a more sustainable future. The Biden administration’s climate envoy, John Kerry, said the summit was “the last best for the world to put together its actions, despite US efforts to curb climate change declining in a split parliament. I call it “hope.”

Unless we rapidly reduce greenhouse gas emissions that warm the climate, we anticipate global warming and the following conditions: Most of it will be barely habitable, The sea is overtaking the city, and catastrophic natural disasters are commonplace.

The goal is to keep the temperature of the earth from rising 1.5 degrees Celsius or higher.. The world is already warming at 1.1 degrees Celsius (2 degrees Fahrenheit) on average compared to before the Industrial Revolution.

The author of the Lancet Countdown Report warns that “there is no safe global temperature rise from a health perspective,” saying that the most vulnerable, low-income, colored, and older, are at greatest risk. I’m warning you.

They write that urgent investment in research and adaptation is needed to protect those populations. We also need to take steps to quickly reduce greenhouse gas emissions in order to “ensure a better future for everyone”.