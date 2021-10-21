Breakthrough data for the new Minnesota COVID-19 show vaccine efficacy

New analysis shows People who are not vaccinated in the state are 15 times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19 and 30 times more likely to die of illness than those who are fully vaccinated.

“This reiterates that the current COVID infection rate is concentrated in people who are not fully vaccinated,” said the State Health Director in a phone call with the media on Wednesday afternoon, October 20. Said Jan Malcolm.

“It applies to all age groups,” she added. “It’s not just the old Minnesotan.”

The state is now categorizing Minnesota’s extensive and groundbreaking data by age group on its Health Department website to reflect the likelihood of infection, hospitalization, and death in vaccinated individuals. The events that can be performed are shown in chronological order.

Due to a case study request, the state’s latest breakthrough data takes longer to post than other data and now calculates risk as of a month ago.

“These additions provide another way to examine vaccine data, and to quantify that the majority of Minnesota cases, hospitalizations, and deaths are in completely unvaccinated individuals.” Malcolm said.

Malcolm said earlier in the news that it is normal to see the percentage of vaccinations that are still sick after being vaccinated with any vaccine. This is categorized as a groundbreaking case.

In the state, breakthrough cases include all people who test positive for COVID-19 more than 14 days after receiving the final dose. State data so far show nearly 46,000 breakthrough cases among Minnesotans.

It is tens of thousands of citizens and about 3.2 million Minnesota are vaccinated, but these 46,000 breakthrough cases are for everyone who received both injections. Equivalent to only 1.4% of.

The protection of the COVID-19 vaccine is even more pronounced when the latest state data on breakthrough hospitalizations and deaths are considered as the percentage of vaccinated people.

Of the 3.2 million people vaccinated in the state, nearly 2,200 or only 0.07% of fully vaccinated people are hospitalized, and 263 or only .008% of fully vaccinated people are hospitalized. I died of a virus.

Similar to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, Minnesota reports a breakthrough number of cases as a percentage of the total number of fully vaccinated Minnesota cases, and as some would expect, positive cases, It is not reported as a percentage of hospitalizations and deaths.

In states that track breakthrough cases as a percentage of all cases, the percentage of breakthrough cases increases over time. However, as statisticians have pointed out, it only occurs as a reflection of the increasing number of vaccinated people.

“If you’re deciding to get vaccinated” Like a statistician recently put it in the Atlantic Ocean“I don’t want to see the percentage of people who are vaccinated and sick. I want to see the percentage of people who are vaccinated and get sick.”

Cathy Como Sabetti, Manager of the COVID-19 Epidemiology Section of the Minnesota Department of Health, said: “What is the percentage of positive cases that have been vaccinated but not completely vaccinated?”

“But the problem is that as the group of fully vaccinated people grows, that percentage grows. That’s a good thing.”

“We are not saying that these are bad data, but that they can be misunderstood as indicating a decrease in the effectiveness of the vaccine, not an increase in the number of people receiving the vaccine.”

“The Ministry of Health’s web page is great at actually explaining that increasing the proportion of the vaccinated population can lead to the misunderstanding that an increase in vaccine breakthroughs means a decrease in vaccine efficacy. There is a video. Its increase (number of people vaccinated). “

A new test site has been launched

Also on Wednesday, the state announced the launch of new COVID-19 community rapid inspection sites in Stillwater, Cloakston, and Hutchinson.

The Stillwater site will open on Wednesday, October 20, and the Crookston and Hutchinson sites will open on Thursday, October 21.

Authorities say Inver Grove Heights, Wadena, Hibbing and Albert Lee will also launch rapid test sites next week to serve Minnesotan in the community. The site is supported by Minnesota National Guard.

Bringing in is welcome, but anyone seeking a test on the state site Schedule tests too.. Rapid test results are available within approximately 1-3 hours after processing.