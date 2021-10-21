Health
Breakthrough data for the new Minnesota COVID-19 show vaccine efficacy
New analysis shows People who are not vaccinated in the state are 15 times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19 and 30 times more likely to die of illness than those who are fully vaccinated.
“This reiterates that the current COVID infection rate is concentrated in people who are not fully vaccinated,” said the State Health Director in a phone call with the media on Wednesday afternoon, October 20. Said Jan Malcolm.
“It applies to all age groups,” she added. “It’s not just the old Minnesotan.”
The state is now categorizing Minnesota’s extensive and groundbreaking data by age group on its Health Department website to reflect the likelihood of infection, hospitalization, and death in vaccinated individuals. The events that can be performed are shown in chronological order.
Due to a case study request, the state’s latest breakthrough data takes longer to post than other data and now calculates risk as of a month ago.
“These additions provide another way to examine vaccine data, and to quantify that the majority of Minnesota cases, hospitalizations, and deaths are in completely unvaccinated individuals.” Malcolm said.
Malcolm said earlier in the news that it is normal to see the percentage of vaccinations that are still sick after being vaccinated with any vaccine. This is categorized as a groundbreaking case.
In the state, breakthrough cases include all people who test positive for COVID-19 more than 14 days after receiving the final dose. State data so far show nearly 46,000 breakthrough cases among Minnesotans.
It is tens of thousands of citizens and about 3.2 million Minnesota are vaccinated, but these 46,000 breakthrough cases are for everyone who received both injections. Equivalent to only 1.4% of.
The protection of the COVID-19 vaccine is even more pronounced when the latest state data on breakthrough hospitalizations and deaths are considered as the percentage of vaccinated people.
Of the 3.2 million people vaccinated in the state, nearly 2,200 or only 0.07% of fully vaccinated people are hospitalized, and 263 or only .008% of fully vaccinated people are hospitalized. I died of a virus.
Similar to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, Minnesota reports a breakthrough number of cases as a percentage of the total number of fully vaccinated Minnesota cases, and as some would expect, positive cases, It is not reported as a percentage of hospitalizations and deaths.
In states that track breakthrough cases as a percentage of all cases, the percentage of breakthrough cases increases over time. However, as statisticians have pointed out, it only occurs as a reflection of the increasing number of vaccinated people.
“If you’re deciding to get vaccinated” Like a statistician recently put it in the Atlantic Ocean“I don’t want to see the percentage of people who are vaccinated and sick. I want to see the percentage of people who are vaccinated and get sick.”
Cathy Como Sabetti, Manager of the COVID-19 Epidemiology Section of the Minnesota Department of Health, said: “What is the percentage of positive cases that have been vaccinated but not completely vaccinated?”
“But the problem is that as the group of fully vaccinated people grows, that percentage grows. That’s a good thing.”
“We are not saying that these are bad data, but that they can be misunderstood as indicating a decrease in the effectiveness of the vaccine, not an increase in the number of people receiving the vaccine.”
“The Ministry of Health’s web page is great at actually explaining that increasing the proportion of the vaccinated population can lead to the misunderstanding that an increase in vaccine breakthroughs means a decrease in vaccine efficacy. There is a video. Its increase (number of people vaccinated). “
A new test site has been launched
Also on Wednesday, the state announced the launch of new COVID-19 community rapid inspection sites in Stillwater, Cloakston, and Hutchinson.
The Stillwater site will open on Wednesday, October 20, and the Crookston and Hutchinson sites will open on Thursday, October 21.
Authorities say Inver Grove Heights, Wadena, Hibbing and Albert Lee will also launch rapid test sites next week to serve Minnesotan in the community. The site is supported by Minnesota National Guard.
Bringing in is welcome, but anyone seeking a test on the state site Schedule tests too.. Rapid test results are available within approximately 1-3 hours after processing.
- Crookston Rapid Test Site: Crookston Armory, 1801 University Avenue, Crookston, Minnesota 56716. Thursday-Friday 11 am-6pm. It will open on Thursday, October 21st.
- Hutchinson Rapid Exam Site: Hutchinson Armory, 1200 Adams St. SE, Hutchinson, MN55350. Thursday-Friday 11 am-6pm. Opened on Thursday, October 21st.
- Stillwater Rapid Test Site: Stillwater Armory, 350 Maryknoll Drive N., Stillwater, MN55082. Wednesday-Friday 11 am-6pm, Saturday 11 am-4pm (except December 4th).
Sources
2/ https://www.postbulletin.com/newsmd/coronavirus/7247106-New-Minnesota-COVID-19-breakthrough-data-shows-vaccine-efficacy
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]