Cold reality of malaria vaccine

Deployment of “historic” malaria vaccine — The first malaria vaccine may not reach children at risk of dying from the disease next year.

Euphoria over Have a vaccine to prevent children Admission to a hospital under the age of two with severe symptoms is a ruthless reality that most sub-Saharan Africa deploys shots to poor countries, even if it accounts for only 30% of cases. It has been replaced.

The Covid-19 vaccine was in people’s arms a few days after being approved by developed country regulators, but four doses of RTS, S for malaria faced a much longer and winding road. I am.

Due to issues ranging from regulatory approval and usage guidance to deployment creation and implementation, it can take up to a year for a country to be ready to introduce a new vaccine. Responding to a pandemic can lengthen its timeline, said Deepali Patel, senior program manager for policy at Gavi.

This shot targets the most deadly type of malaria. Carlos Espinal, director of the Global Health Consortium at Florida International University’s School of Public Health, said work on immunization and treatment of other variants will continue. Still, the vaccine is “a great achievement,” he told Joan Kenen, a global pulse contributor and federal writer at the Johns Hopkins School of Public Health. One challenge is to integrate malaria vaccination into the normal childhood vaccination schedule.

About 40 countries in sub-Saharan Africa, which have the highest burden of malaria, must first decide whether to invest in vaccines based on their own number of cases and financial resources.

Gavi, working to ensure access to vaccines, is creating investment cases for malaria vaccination. It will be submitted to the Board in December, which will decide whether to procure vaccines for the poorest countries in the world. As with other pediatric vaccines, Gavi pays a portion of the cost and the country covers its share based on gross national income.

The cost of RTS, S is not yet clear, but in a cost-effective model, it is $ 2 to $ 10 per dose, Patel said.

Gabi’s Head of Policy, Malta Taffet Bayona, said:

And the supply will be tight At first.

GlaxoSmithKline promises up to 15 million doses per year, which, according to Patel, will probably take years to be used. Production expansion could occur in 2029, when Indian pharmaceutical company Bharat Biotech will begin producing vaccine antigens under a contract with GSK.

However, organizations such as Gavi, donor countries, and malaria endemic countries need to invest in production and have access to shots in terms of cost and delivery, said Abdourahmane Diallo, CEO of RBM Partnership to End Malaria. increase. Other tools to combat malaria, such as pesticide-treated nets and narcotics, are still needed, but not where they are needed, he said.

“in front [vaccine] According to the announcement, 2019 data show that malaria prophylaxis tools have a gap of about $ 2.6 billion annually, “he said. “The possibility of having the same problem persists with vaccines.”

Afghanistan resumes polio vaccination — Many of Afghanistan’s needy Health care system After the Taliban was hijacked, it is now collapsing due to the depletion of international funds. But there is also some good news.A new polio vaccination campaign to reach 10 million children nationwide Start next month.. The effort includes more than 3 million children in areas that the Taliban controlled before they ruled the country and areas where door-to-door vaccination was not permitted due to security concerns.

Only one case of wild poliovirus was reported in Afghanistan this year, “now we have a real opportunity to finally eradicate wild poliovirus and it is our responsibility to lose it,” said WHO in the region. Hamid Jaffari, who is responsible for polio eradication, said. Details from our conversation, edited for length and clarity, are:

How did you persuade the Taliban to launch this vaccination campaign?

The Taliban have never opposed polio vaccination.

The bans they enforced in previously controlled areas were purely security calculations, as many were concerned about moving from home to home.

There is now a new team at the Ministry of Health discussing the importance of polio vaccination. I don’t want to miss this opportunity to cause polio recurrence. I think they understood the urgency.

Their main concern was the sustainability of basic medical services at stake since the World Bank, USAID, and the European Union stopped funding.

The United Nations Central Emergency Relief Fund has begun operations. This allows you to continue basic medical services until January.Yes [the Taliban] We fully support home-to-home vaccination campaigns nationwide.

How does this campaign really work, especially for female polio workers?

The strategy of the program is to involve as many women as possible. This is because women have greater trust and more access to women and babies at home.

We now have to make special efforts to reach 3.3 million children who could not be vaccinated at home. For some time I’m not used to seeing people come home with vaccines.

One of our main discussions with the Taliban authorities was support, especially in three areas.

First and foremost is the safety and security of all workers.

The second is the mobilization of new health and political leadership in the state to support the campaign.

And third: we asked the Taliban leaders to use their communication channels … to assure the community and encourage them to participate in this campaign.

Inoculation of active vaccine is about 5 days.

Will Polio Workers Be Paid?

They will be paid. This is also an important consideration in the event of such a domestic economic crisis.

Money comes from the World Polio Eradication Initiative.

385,000 According to a document viewed by Ashleigh Furlong of POLITICO, the number of doses of the Astra Zeneca Covid vaccine provided by COVAX that was discarded after it expired between June and September.

Responsibility to delay EU vaccine donations — The European Union has shipped 56 million doses to poor countries. That’s a quarter of what we promised to send by the end of the year. Responsibility exposure to vaccines donated by EU countries delayed delivery, people with negotiating knowledge Told PoliticoHans von der Virtualard and Ashley Farlong. Responsibility must be transferred to the recipient country before EU countries donate doses to the Global Vaccine Equity Effort COVAX.

However, Finnish diplomats have said much attention needs to be paid to legal and administrative agreements “so that no surprises come later” and are concerned that donors are still at stake. doing.

solution, According to German officials, donating and reselling doses sold to EU countries will increase pressure on pharmaceutical companies to become more flexible. In a letter to the European Commission, Secretary of State Thomas Stephen of the German Ministry of Health said, “Manufacturers set minimum selling prices, impose exaggerated compensation on recipients, and swap procedures. It is unacceptable to refuse or ban distribution to international organizations. ” Politico.

$ 10 COVID pill? — — Global efforts to provide equitable access to Covid-19 vaccines, drugs and treatments in poor countries expect to pay $ 10 for new antiviral courses such as Merck’s investigational drug molnupiravir. increase. Reuters reported.. That’s far less than the $ 700 for courses paid by the United States.Prices are intended to help poor countries access promising treatments that are instigating Global purchasing competition..

Meanwhile, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation promised up to $ 120 million on Wednesday to develop a generic version for affordable delivery to poor countries.

However, delivering pills to the country is not enough. People infected with the virus should take the drug within 5 days of symptoms to reduce the risk of hospitalization and death. It requires quick and affordable testing. Joan writes, This remains restricted in many places. As a result, only one of the seven infectious diseases has been detected in Africa. Said last week..

French President Emmanuel Macron will speak with US President Joe Biden at the NATO Summit in Brussels on June 14, 2021.Brendan Smiaroski / Pool via AP

Vaccine passport, but not for the US — As of November 8, US regulations permitting fully vaccinated international travelers to enter the country exclude many people, including the presidents of Argentina and France.

Persons who receive shots that are not approved by the Food and Drug Administration or WHO are not considered vaccinated. This is the case for Argentine President Alberto Fernandez, who was immunized with Sputnik V but has not yet been approved by WHO.

The United States also does not consider it fully vaccinated People who could only take one shot Two doses of vaccine after recovery from Covid-19, as French President Emmanuel Macron did.

