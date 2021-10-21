Davidson County reports a 27% reduction in COVID-19 cases in a week

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data tracker, Davidson County has seen a 27% reduction in COVID-19 cases over the past week.

The CDC website states that the county has reported 283 new cases and 10 deaths in the last 7 days. A week ago, it reported 417 cases and 19 deaths. Throughout the pandemic, 25,517 cases and 301 deaths have been reported.

Throughout North Carolina, cases declined in 77 counties, the most in Mecklenburg County, from 2,238 a week ago to 1,635. In Guilford County, 1,492 to 994. In Cumberland County, there were 986 to 766 cases.

North Carolina reported that there were far fewer cases of coronavirus during the week ending Sunday, with 21,819 new cases added. This is a 12.2% reduction from the previous week’s aggregate of 24,845 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Within North Carolina, the worst weekly outbreak per person was Onslow County, with 403 cases per 100,000 people per week. 372 Pasquotank County. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, high-level community infections start at 100 per 100,000 people per week.

North Carolina is ranked 24th among the fastest coronavirus spreads per capita, according to a USA TODAY network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data.

Wake County added the newest cases overall, with 2,044 cases. Mecklenburg County, 1,635 cases. And Guilford County, 994. Weekly cases increased in 23 counties from the previous week. The worst increase from last week’s pace was in the Wake, Pitt, and Franklin counties.

Last week, cases of coronavirus in the United States decreased by 9.7% from the previous week, and 593,153 cases were reported. With 3.15% of the country’s population, North Carolina had 3.68% of the country’s case last week. Nationwide, 12 states had more cases in the most recent week than in the previous week.

Vaccination rates in Davidson County have also risen, reaching 44% of fully vaccinated individuals and 48% of those who have been vaccinated at least once as of October 19. rice field.

As of October 19, Davidson County had received more than 146,636 COVID-19 vaccines, according to data from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. This is an increase of 1.46% from the 144,530 COVID-19 dose aggregations of the previous week.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers individuals who are fully vaccinated two weeks after the first vaccination (Johnson & Johnson) or the second vaccination (Pfizer or Moderna).

North Carolina ranks 23rd in the state with at least one vaccination, with 62.1% of its population vaccinated at least partially. The national percentage is 65.9%, as shown by USA TODAY analysis of CDC data. The most used Pfizer and Modana vaccines in the United States should be given twice at intervals of several weeks.

In the week ending Sunday, North Carolina reported an additional 224,493 vaccinations, including 99,553 initial doses. Last week, the state received 363,167 vaccinations, including 144,958 initial doses.Overall, North Carolina reported a total dose of 11,899,173 doses.

As of October 19, the five counties with the highest percentage of fully vaccinated population in North Carolina are Orange County (72%), Wake County (70%), Dare County (70%), and Durham County. (67%), Brunswick. County (66%).

For county-by-county surveys on vaccination deployment, COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker, Updated daily.

The county’s positive rate, the number of cases confirmed positive in all tests performed, dropped to 7.2% and fell 2.3% last week.

Davidson County is a triad health care preparatory coalition with Alexander, Allegany, Ash, Coldwell, Catawba, Davie, Forsyth, Guildford, Iredell, Randolph, Rockingham, Rowan, Stokes, Sally, Watauga, Wilkes, and Yadkin. Belongs to.

On October 20, THPC had 373 people hospitalized for COVID-19. Of these 102 patients, ICU patients account for 28% of all covid-hospitalized patients. According to the NCDHH Inpatient Tracker, 458 ICU beds are currently in use, leaving only 72 beds from all hospitals in the group. Of the 557 ventilators available, 267 are currently in use.

