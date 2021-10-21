Connect with us

Health

Davidson County reports a 27% reduction in COVID-19 cases in a week

Published

12 seconds ago

on

By

 


In Davidson County, new COVID-19 cases were reduced by 28%, but vaccination coverage reached 44% of fully immunized patients and 48% of single-dose patients. [File photo]

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data tracker, Davidson County has seen a 27% reduction in COVID-19 cases over the past week.

The CDC website states that the county has reported 283 new cases and 10 deaths in the last 7 days. A week ago, it reported 417 cases and 19 deaths. Throughout the pandemic, 25,517 cases and 301 deaths have been reported.

Want to know more about what’s happening in Davidson County? Support local journalism and subscribe to dispatch.

Throughout North Carolina, cases declined in 77 counties, the most in Mecklenburg County, from 2,238 a week ago to 1,635. In Guilford County, 1,492 to 994. In Cumberland County, there were 986 to 766 cases.

North Carolina reported that there were far fewer cases of coronavirus during the week ending Sunday, with 21,819 new cases added. This is a 12.2% reduction from the previous week’s aggregate of 24,845 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Within North Carolina, the worst weekly outbreak per person was Onslow County, with 403 cases per 100,000 people per week. 372 Pasquotank County. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, high-level community infections start at 100 per 100,000 people per week.

Data from the Davidson County CDC as of October 20

North Carolina is ranked 24th among the fastest coronavirus spreads per capita, according to a USA TODAY network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data.

Wake County added the newest cases overall, with 2,044 cases. Mecklenburg County, 1,635 cases. And Guilford County, 994. Weekly cases increased in 23 counties from the previous week. The worst increase from last week’s pace was in the Wake, Pitt, and Franklin counties.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.the-dispatch.com/story/news/2021/10/21/davidson-county-reports-27-decrease-covid-19-cases-week-vaccines-nc-hospitalizations-deaths-cdc/6110038001/

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: