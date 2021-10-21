Health
Can new COVID-19 variants continue to emerge?
As the country rebounds from a surge Delta variant, Questions swirl about future and efficacy with new coronavirus variants vaccination Against them.
as long as virus The cause of the COVID-19 pandemic will continue to infect people and new variants will continue to emerge.
Shortage of front-line medical staff due to mandatory COVID-19 vaccine, burnout syndrome
However, that does not mean that variants occur at the same frequency or become more dangerous.
last week, UK Health and Security Agency The descendants of Delta, called AY.4.2, England..
In a statement to Business Insider, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Wednesday that the variant was still very rare and “well below 0.05%” of all sequenced viruses. So far less than 10 have been reported in the authorities’ database.
“At this time … there is no evidence that Sublineage AY 4.2 affects the effectiveness of current vaccines or treatments,” said the CDC.
Andrew Reed, a virus expert at Pennsylvania State University, told the Associated Press that the virus needs to be adapted to its host in order to spread more widely, and the CDC says the delta variant is an earlier version of the virus. It states that it is just as contagious.
However, the virus can increase further Infectious, There is no evolutionary reason why it becomes more deadly.
Dr. Adam Rolling, a university virus and infectious disease expert, said, “We have seen the stages of rapid evolution of the virus. It is harvesting hanging fruits, but the possibilities are endless. No, “he said. I told AP in Michigan.
Florida’s New Surgeon General: Data Doesn’t Support School Mask Obligations
People who are seriously ill are also less likely to socialize and spread the virus to others.
Since more than half of the world has not yet been vaccinated, the virus can continue to infect, replicate, potentially mutate, and create new variants.
Almost 190 million people, Or about 57% of the total population is fully vaccinated in the United States
Scientists are monitoring whether new variants can better circumvent the protection given to people by vaccination and infection and reduce the effectiveness of the immune response.
In that case, experts may advertise regularly renewed vaccine prescriptions, as in the case of annual flu shots.
Albert Bourla, CEO of Pfizer Said in June That means his company can develop a new COVID-19 vaccine within 100 days if the need arises.
Nature reported On Wednesday, Pfizer / BioNTech, Moderna, and AstraZeneca vaccine makers announced that they were “performing a dress rehearsal” and were practicing known variants in clinical research.
According to this publication, Moderna is recruiting hundreds of participants to test new RNA vaccines against beta-delta variants, beta-original strain combinations, and beta-delta polyvalent vaccines. ..
