State Report 4,998 New Cases, 94 Additional Deaths – CBS Pittsburgh
Posted by: KDKA-TV News Staff
Harrisburg (KDKA) —Pennsylvania Health Department reports 4,998 new reports coronavirus Cases and 94 additional deaths.
This has resulted in 1,525,813 cases and 30,815 COVID-19-related deaths across the state since the outbreak of the pandemic.
The COVID-19 hospital has 2,929 people throughout the state and the ICU has 668 people.
The state-wide positive rate has increased to 9.7%.
According to the state, the total dose of vaccine is 13,482,302, and 6,404,179 people are fully vaccinated. So far, 71% of Pennsylvania over the age of 18 have been fully vaccinated.
All Pennsylvanians 16 years and older are eligible for vaccination and are eligible for Pfizer vaccine Expanded to children aged 12 to 15 on May 10..
If you have any concerns about the virus, COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard
To date, 5,644,883 people have tested negative for COVID-19.
Throughout the state, there are 78,521 residents and 17,054 employees in licensed long-term care facilities and personal care homes. Of all deaths, 14,285 were residents of long-term care or personal care facilities.
The state also reports that 32,107 health care workers were diagnosed with COVID-19 during the pandemic.
# COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) Update (as of 12:00 am on October 21/21):
• 4,998 additional positive cases of COVID-19
• A total of 1,525,813 cases across the state
• 30,815 deaths throughout the state
• 13,482,302 doses of vaccine were administered (as of October 21, 21)
For more information: https://t.co/7pzosEXhEX
— Ministry of Health (@PAHealthDept) October 21, 2021
