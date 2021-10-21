Moderna, J & J booster shots may be available by Friday: COVID update

The federal committee will vote on Thursday to allow booster shots of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. Following approval by both Food and Drug Administrations for a particular population on Wednesday.

The Pfizer-BioNTech Vaccine Booster was OK in September for people over the age of 65 and high-risk workers.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Vaccine Practice Advisory Board discusses whether to recommend a third dose after Moderna’s second dose series and a second dose after a “one-time completed” J & J vaccine. Meet for If the CDC director recommends them, they may usually sign off within a day and make them available immediately on Friday.

The bigger question is whether the committee recommends that people be allowed to mix booster doses. The FDA has approved additional doses from the manufacturer in addition to the first shot.

This is after a study by the National Institutes of Health found that either shots of the Pfizer vaccine or the Moderna vaccine after J & J had a higher level of protection from COVID-19 than the two shots of J & J. It is especially relevant to those who have been vaccinated. The FDA also recommended that people who took J & J shots take a second shot two months later.

► Georgia’s unemployment rate fell to a record low of 3.2% in September, the 17th consecutive month when the state’s unemployment rate fell. Georgia reached a record high of 12.5% ​​unemployment at the start of the pandemic in April 2020.

► Hospitals in Nebraska will be able to resume low-priority surgery on Friday after Governor Pete Ricketts has announced that he will end restrictions that prevented the facility from being overwhelmed by patients during a coronavirus pandemic.

► Unvaccinated Minnesotans are 15 times more likely to require hospitalization for COVID-19 and 30 times more likely to die of illness than vaccinated residents, health commissioner Jan Malcolm said. Said on Wednesday.

► Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered most Russians to stay home for a week starting October 30 to curb the rise in COVID infections and mortality.

► 80 animals at Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden Two doses of COVID-19 vaccine made for veterinarians.. Animals include large cats, apes, giraffes, red pandas, skunks, goats, otters, bear cats, and domestic cats.

DeSantis promises a special legislative session banning vaccination mandates

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said Thursday that he would convene a special session next month to pass a bill against the vaccine obligations enacted by the company. The Republican Party blames companies for adverse reactions to vaccines, removes legal liability protection for employers who are obliged to vaccinate, and protects people who have been dismissed for not being vaccinated. Outlined the policy objectives of the special session, including additions.

Other states are considering anti-delegation bills. Republican Texas Governor Greg Abbott last week issued an executive order banning any group from demanding vaccines.

“After all, you shouldn’t be discriminated against based on your health decisions,” DeSantis said at a news conference. “We want to protect people. In Florida, we want to make it clear that the right to make a living does not depend on the choices you make regarding these injections.”

Miami-Dade Schools Can Immediately Relax Mask Rules

The school’s obligation to mask students in Miami-Dade County, Florida, may add opt-out options within the next few days due to lower infection and hospitalization rates, said school director Alberto Carvalho. He said the number of students in the district’s schools in need of quarantine has dropped significantly since the school began in August. The district continues to rely on community and school “science and data” to guide decision-making, and the district “continues to monitor key metrics,” he said. Miami-Dade County Public School has more than 500 schools and approximately 350,000 students.

“In light of these favorable data trends in both our school and the community, @MDCPS reviews the protocol weekly to identify further mitigation opportunities, including adjustments to the mask protocol,” Carvalho tweeted. ..

Influenza season, COVID can mean a difficult winter for children

The flu season is approaching, and No one expects a repeat of last winter’s rest From that annual tragedy. Jennifer Erdahl, a nurse manager at the Stead Family Children’s Hospital at the University of Iowa, said her staff are preparing for the current surge in young patients to continue deep into the winter. Many Americans wanted the story of a packed hospital to fade as the pandemic weakened in early summer. Following the introduction of vaccines for adults, the case rate plummeted and optimism soared. The surge in COVID at the end of summer drowned out such hope.

“It’s a daunting feeling that we’re still very busy two months later, and it’s a little overwhelming,” Erdahl said. “And I think we have a few more months.”

Report: 98% of deaths since June in Washington, DC were black

Forty-nine of the 50 people who died of COVID-19 in Washington, DC have been black residents since June, and 42 have not been vaccinated. DCCovid.com.. As of October 19, 63,305 people in Washington, DC were infected with COVID-19, according to data from the City Health Department. Of these, 33,119 (a little over half) were black.Local website DCist Of the 1,184 Washington citizens who died during the pandemic, 911 were reported to be black residents, or 77%.

Blacks make up about 40% of the city’s population of about 700,000.

“People are uncertain and afraid,” DC resident Elvera Patrick told DCist earlier this year. “There are so many stories and myths about vaccination, and many don’t know what the truth is.”

The company says Pfizer booster shots are 95.6% effective in large-scale trials.

Fully vaccinated people who received Pfizer and BioNTech booster shots in a large trial COVID-19 risk is 95.6% lower The two companies said they were more infected than those who were fully vaccinated with placebo. According to both companies, no safety concerns have been reported in a study of 10,000 people over the age of 16.Booster Shot is already licensed for use in the United States

“These results provide further evidence of booster benefits as they aim to adequately protect people from the disease,” Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said in a statement. “.

The United States has donated 200 million doses of vaccine to other countries

The White House announced that the United States had donated 200 million COVID-19 vaccines worldwide as of Thursday morning.

The US Agency for International Development and COVAX are global initiatives to deliver vaccines globally, with plans to deliver more than a billion US-made vaccines to low-income countries next year, USAID administrator Samantha Power said. Stated.

“Today, Americans have 200 million reasons to be proud,” Power said in a White House statement. “USAID is honored to be at the forefront of this unprecedented global immunization effort in scale, speed and complexity to combat the worst pandemic in modern history.”

US Surgeon President and Hinge Collaborate for Pandemic Dating Advice

Do you want to mask up or understand? Dating is tricky during the pandemic, but according to a new video by US surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy and dating app Hinge. It is possible to establish a connection and avoid COVID-19..

“Dating during the COVID-19 pandemic: it’s not easy, but it’s definitely possible,” Mercy says in a video released Tuesday by Hinge. “Recognize that vaccination is one of the most important things you can do to reduce your risk.”

Follow the risk assessment checklist to decide whether to kiss. Consider whether the person is fully vaccinated, interacted with someone who is not, and has taken precautionary measures such as wearing a mask.

Union warns pilots to stay focused on flight rather than vaccination obligations

US and Southwest Airlines pilots have been warned not to put vaccine obligation issues into the cockpit due to potential flight safety concerns.

The Union Pilot Association, which represents 14,000 American pilots, sent a note to its members on Tuesday.

Subject: “Distractions cannot affect safety.”

“There are distractions on the flight deck that can cause dangerous situations,” said the union’s Safety Commission memo.

According to union spokesman Dennis Targer, the number of self-reporting pilots for vaccines has spoken to and expressed concern with the Federal Aviation Administration as work distractions have skyrocketed.

NBA legend Charles Barkley talks about vaccines, and Nets star Kyrie Irving

Charles Barkley has never had a problem speaking his mind.

The Hall of Fame and Sands legend reminded the public again by talking about Kyrie Irving’s situation and his own personal feelings about the COVID-19 vaccine.

“First of all, you don’t get it for yourself, you get it for others,” Berkeley said during the TNT chip-off show on Tuesday afternoon. .. “I was vaccinated. I can’t wait to get a booster. You are not vaccinated just for yourself. As (NBA Commissioner Adam Silver) said, you First get vaccinated for their family, then for their teammates, and so on. “

Silver was a guest at the show after saying at a press conference on Monday that “about 96%” of NBA players were vaccinated.

