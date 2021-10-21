Maine reports 551 new COVID-19 cases, 4 additional deaths





State health officials reported 551 new cases of COVID-19 and four deaths on Thursday. The average daily number of cases for 7 days remains at a high level of 454, down from an average of 589 cases two weeks ago and 485 cases this time last month. Viral infections remain the most severe in the state's least vaccinated counties. The state's most vaccinated Sagadahoc and Cumberland counties continue to experience the lowest new infection rates. All counties are still classified as experiencing high infection rates. In other words, a mask is recommended indoors. Since the pandemic reached Maine in March 2020, there have been 99,807 confirmed or estimated cases of COVID-19, with 1,113 deaths, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Maine. Hospitalizations on Thursday remained largely unchanged, with 197 hospitalized with COVID-19, 71 hospitalized for critical care and 31 hospitalized for mechanical ventilation. The overwhelming majority of hospitalized people are unvaccinated or continue to be vaccinated, but are older and have other serious underlying health conditions. Outbreaks of COVID-19 in Maine hospitals have declined dramatically since the vaccine became widely available this spring, but unvaccinated employees and visitors continued to promote the outbreak. At least one person died of the disease, contributing to a staff shortage.three There were 13 outbreaks in a hospital in Maine Since March 1, 45 patients and 142 staff have been infected, according to data obtained from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Maine. For vaccination, the state is currently receiving a final dose of 898,608 COVID-19 vaccine, which is 66.85 percent of the state's population. Main Pediatrician and school are currently in preparation For the deployment of vaccinations for children aged 5-11 years. The vaccine will be approved for that age group in early November and will be available for injection through primary care physicians and school-based clinics. This story will be updated.

