147 Sick Kids Hospital Staff on Unpaid Vacation for Not Providing Evidence of Complete COVID Vaccination-Toronto





According to SickKids Hospital, 147 members are on unpaid leave because they did not provide evidence of complete vaccination. COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection. The hospital has 8,258 staff, including corporate, clinical and research staff who work from home onsite. As of Thursday morning, 98.2% of staff were fully immunized, according to SickKids. Of the 147 staff members who were considered unvaccinated, 19.1% received a single vaccination. Those who did not provide the full documentation of the full round of vaccination were put on unpaid leave, the hospital said. read more: Ontario Scientific Tables Support COVID-19 Vaccine Obligations for Hospital Workers “We hope that all staff who are not currently fully vaccinated will be fully vaccinated and returned from vacation as soon as possible,” Sick Kids said in a statement. The story continues under the ad The hospital said it did not expect any disruption in patient care as a result of the mandatory COVID-19 vaccine policy. It is the Government of Ontario policy that hospital staff must be fully vaccinated or regularly tested for the virus. However, many hospitals have exceeded state obligations by skipping testing options and requiring them to be mandatory for the adoption of the COVID-19 vaccine. The COVID-19 Science Advisory Table in Ontario will support hospital workers’ mandatory COVID-19 vaccination earlier this week, reducing the risk of staff shortages by reducing the number of potentially infected employees. I said. read more: Several Ontario hospitals have jointly enacted mandatory COVID vaccine policies.Extends to new employees Last week, Prime Minister Doug Ford asked if requiring all hospital workers to immunize against the virus would exacerbate staff shortages and affect services. The advisory group said the mandatory vaccination policy is evidence-based and will make hospital settings safer. Within the state’s general population, 83.5% of the population over the age of 12 is fully vaccinated and 87.7% are vaccinated once. — Use files from The Canadian Press The story continues under the ad















2:05

Ontario Premier Ford encourages healthcare workers to get vaccinated, but does not mandate it





Ontario Premier Ford encourages health care workers to get vaccinated, but does not mandate it – July 26, 2021

