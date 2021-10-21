Health
Does infection with or vaccination against SARS-CoV-2 lead to lasting immunity?
The socio-economic implications of the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19): a review.
Int J Surg. 2020; 78: 185-193
Efficacy and Safety of the mRNA-1273 SARS-CoV-2 Vaccine.
N Engl J Med. 2021; 384: 403-416
Safety and Efficacy of the BNT162b2 mRNA Covid-19 Vaccine.
N Engl J Med. 2020; 383: 2603-2615
Safety and efficacy of an rAd26 and rAd5 vector-based heterologous prime-boost COVID-19 vaccine: an interim analysis of a randomised controlled phase 3 trial in Russia.
Lancet. 2021; 397: 671-681
SARS-CoV-2 variants and ending the COVID-19 pandemic.
Lancet. 2021; 397: 952-954
Genomic evidence for reinfection with SARS-CoV-2: a case study.
Lancet Infect Dis. 2021; 21: 52-58
Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) re-infection by a phylogenetically distinct severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 strain confirmed by whole genome sequencing.
Clin Infect Dis. 2020; ()
Symptomatic SARS-CoV-2 reinfection by a phylogenetically distinct strain.
Clin Infect Dis. 2021; 73: 354-356
Asymptomatic reinfection in 2 healthcare workers from India with genetically distinct severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2.
Clin Infect Dis. 2020; ()
Understanding protection from SARS-CoV-2 by studying reinfection.
Nat Med. 2020; 26: 1680-1681
COVID-19 re-infection by a phylogenetically distinct SARS-CoV-2 variant, first confirmed event in South America.
SSRN Electron J. 2020; ()
Setting the criteria for SARS-CoV-2 reinfection – six possible cases.
J Infect. 2020; 82 (): 282
Confirmed reinfection with SARS-CoV-2 variant VOC-202012/01.
Clin Infect Dis. 2021; ()
COVID-19 reinfection in the presence of neutralizing antibodies.
Natl Sci Rev. 2021; 8nwab006
Do antibody positive healthcare workers have lower SARS-CoV-2 infection rates than antibody negative healthcare workers? Large multi-centre prospective cohort study (the SIREN study), England: June to November 2020.
medRxiv. 2021; ()
Antibody status and incidence of SARS-CoV-2 infection in health care workers.
N Engl J Med. 2021; 384: 533-540
Association of SARS-CoV-2 seropositive antibody test with risk of future infection.
JAMA Intern Med. 2021; 181: 672-679
SARS-CoV-2 antibody-positivity protects against reinfection for at least seven months with 95% efficacy.
EClinicalMedicine. 2021; 35100861
Assessment of protection against reinfection with SARS-CoV-2 among 4 million PCR-tested individuals in Denmark in 2020: a population-level observational study.
Lancet. 2021; 397: 1204-1212
Highlight of immune pathogenic response and hematopathologic effect in SARS-CoV, MERS-CoV, and SARS-Cov-2 infection.
Front Immunol. 2020; 111022
Zoonotic origins of human coronaviruses.
Int J Biol Sci. 2020; 16: 1686-1697
SARS-CoV-2 cell entry depends on ACE2 and TMPRSS2 and is blocked by a clinically proven protease inhibitor.
Cell. 2020; 181 (): 271
MDA5 Governs the innate immune response to SARS-CoV-2 in lung epithelial cells.
Cell Rep. 2021; 34108628
Evasion of type I interferon by SARS-CoV-2.
Cell Rep. 2020; 33108234
Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) membrane (M) protein inhibits type I and III interferon production by targeting RIG-I/MDA-5 signaling.
Signal Transduct Target Ther. 2020; 5: 299
Phosphorylation of innate immune adaptor proteins MAVS, STING, and TRIF induces IRF3 activation.
Science. 2015; 347aaa2630
Lack of peripheral memory B cell responses in recovered patients with severe acute respiratory syndrome: a six-year follow-up study.
J Immunol. 2011; 186: 7264-7268
Duration of antibody responses after severe acute respiratory syndrome.
Emerg Infect Dis. 2007; 13: 1562-1564
Longitudinal profile of immunoglobulin G (IgG), IgM, and IgA antibodies against the severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) coronavirus nucleocapsid protein in patients with pneumonia due to the SARS coronavirus.
Clin Diagn Lab Immunol. 2004; 11: 665-668
Longitudinally profiling neutralizing antibody response to SARS coronavirus with pseudotypes.
Emerg Infect Dis. 2005; 11: 411-416
Long-Term Persistence of IgG Antibodies in SARS-CoV Infected Healthcare Workers.
medRxiv. 2020; ()
Antibody response and disease severity in healthcare worker MERS survivors.
Emerg Infect Dis. 2016; 22: 1113-1115
Persistence of antibodies against middle east respiratory syndrome coronavirus.
Emerg Infect Dis. 2016; 22: 1824-1826
Enhanced inflammation in New Zealand white rabbits when MERS-CoV reinfection occurs in the absence of neutralizing antibody.
PLoS Pathog. 2017; 13e1006565
Durability of immunity to SARS-CoV-2 and other respiratory viruses.
Trends Microbiol. 2021; 29: 648-662
Direct observation of repeated infections with endemic coronaviruses.
J Infect Dis. 2021; 223: 409-415
Seasonal coronavirus protective immunity is short-lasting.
Nat Med. 2020; 26: 1691-1693
Immunity to and frequency of reinfection with respiratory syncytial virus.
J Infect Dis. 1991; 163: 693-698
Risk of primary infection and reinfection with respiratory syncytial virus.
Am J Dis Child. 1986; 140: 543-546
Neutralizing antibodies correlate with protection from SARS-CoV-2 in humans during a fishery vessel outbreak with a high attack rate.
J Clin Microbiol. 2020; 58: e02107-e02120
COVID-19 human challenge studies in the UK.
Lancet Respir Med. 2020; 8: e96
First volunteers on COVID-19 human challenge study leave quarantine.
Imperial College London,
March 25, 2021
A SARS-CoV-2 infection model in mice demonstrates protection by neutralizing antibodies.
Cell. 2020; 182 (): 744
Syrian hamsters as a small animal model for SARS-CoV-2 infection and countermeasure development.
Proc Natl Acad Sci USA. 2020; 117: 16587-16595
Isolation of potent SARS-CoV-2 neutralizing antibodies and protection from disease in a small animal model.
Science. 2020; 369: 956-963
Dose-dependent response to infection with SARS-CoV-2 in the ferret model and evidence of protective immunity.
Nat Commun. 2021; 12: 81
SARS-CoV-2 infection protects against rechallenge in rhesus macaques.
Science. 2020; 369: 812-817
Detection of SARS-CoV-2-specific humoral and cellular immunity in COVID-19 convalescent individuals.
Immunity. 2020; 52 (): 971
Evolution of immune responses to SARS-CoV-2 in mild-moderate COVID-19.
Nat Commun. 2021; 121162
Dynamics of SARS-CoV-2 neutralising antibody responses and duration of immunity: a longitudinal study.
Lancet Microbe. 2021; 2: e240-e249
Defining the features and duration of antibody responses to SARS-CoV-2 infection associated with disease severity and outcome.
Sci Immunol. 2020; 5eabe0240
Not just antibodies: B cells and T cells mediate immunity to COVID-19.
Nat Rev Immunol. 2020; 20: 581-582
The receptor binding domain of the viral spike protein is an immunodominant and highly specific target of antibodies in SARS-CoV-2 patients.
Sci Immunol. 2020; 5eabc8413
Rapid isolation and profiling of a diverse panel of human monoclonal antibodies targeting the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein.
Nat Med. 2020; 26: 1422-1427
Persistence and decay of human antibody responses to the receptor binding domain of SARS-CoV-2 spike protein in COVID-19 patients.
Sci Immunol. 2020; 5eabe0367
SARS-CoV-2 neutralizing antibody responses are more robust in patients with severe disease.
Emerg Microbes Infect. 2020; 9: 2091-2093
Dynamics of neutralizing antibody titers in the months after severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 infection.
J Infect Dis. 2021; 223: 197-205
A longitudinal study of SARS-CoV-2-infected patients reveals a high correlation between neutralizing antibodies and COVID-19 severity.
Cell Mol Immunol. 2021; 18: 318-327
Longitudinal observation and decline of neutralizing antibody responses in the three months following SARS-CoV-2 infection in humans.
Nat Microbiol. 2020; 5: 1598-1607
The ORF8 protein of SARS-CoV-2 mediates immune evasion through potently downregulating MHC-I.
bioRxiv. 2020; ()
A unique view of SARS-CoV-2 through the lens of ORF8 protein.
Comput Biol Med. 2021; 133104380
Structure of SARS-CoV-2 ORF8, a rapidly evolving immune evasion protein.
Proc Natl Acad Sci USA. 2021; 118e2021785118
Serological surveillance of SARS-CoV-2: six-month trends and antibody response in a cohort of public health workers.
J Infect. 2021; 82: 162-169
Persistence of antibody and cellular immune responses in COVID-19 patients over nine months after infection.
J Infect Dis. 2021; 224: 586-594
Neutralizing antibody responses to SARS-CoV-2 in symptomatic COVID-19 is persistent and critical for survival.
Nat Commun. 2021; 122670
Neutralizing antibody titres in SARS-CoV-2 infections.
Nat Commun. 2021; 12: 63
Persistence of SARS-CoV-2-specific B and T cell responses in convalescent COVID-19 patients 6–8 months after the infection.
Med (N Y). 2021; 2 (): 281
Profile of specific antibodies to SARS-CoV-2: the first report.
J Infect. 2020; 81: 147-178
IgA dominates the early neutralizing antibody response to SARS-CoV-2.
Sci Transl Med. 2021; 13eabd2223
Time series analysis and mechanistic modelling of heterogeneity and sero-reversion in antibody responses to mild SARSCoV-2 infection.
EBioMedicine. 2021; 65103259
Antibody titers against SARS-CoV-2 decline, but do not disappear for several months.
EClinicalMedicine. 2021; 32100734
Functional SARS-CoV-2-specific immune memory persists after mild COVID-19.
Cell. 2021; 184 (): 169
Robust neutralizing antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 infection persist for months.
Science. 2020; 370: 1227-1230
Antibody dynamics to SARS-CoV-2 in asymptomatic COVID-19 infections.
Allergy. 2021; 76: 551-561
Neutralizing antibody responses to SARS-CoV-2 in a COVID-19 recovered patient cohort and their implications.
medRxiv. 2020; ()
Clinical and immunological assessment of asymptomatic SARS-CoV-2 infections.
Nat Med. 2020; 26: 1200-1204
Prolonged evolution of the human B cell response to SARS-CoV-2 infection.
Sci Immunol. 2021; 6eabg6916
Long-term persistence of RBD+ memory B cells encoding neutralizing antibodies in SARS-CoV-2 infection.
Cell Rep Med. 2021; 2100228
SARS-CoV-2 specific memory B cells frequency in recovered patient remains stable while antibodies decay over time.
medRxiv. 2020; ()
Evolution of antibody immunity to SARS-CoV-2.
Nature. 2021; 591: 639-644
Immunological memory to SARS-CoV-2 assessed for up to 8 months after infection.
Science. 2021; 371eabf4063
Switched and unswitched memory B cells detected during SARS-CoV-2 convalescence correlate with limited symptom duration.
PLoS One. 2021; 16e0244855
Expansion of atypical memory B cells is a prominent feature of COVID-19.
Cell Mol Immunol. 2020; 17: 1101-1103
Influenza A reinfection in sequential human challenge: implications for protective immunity and “universal” vaccine development.
Clin Infect Dis. 2020; 70: 748-753
Distinct cellular immune profiles in the airways and blood of critically ill patients with COVID-19.
Thorax. 2021; 76: 1010-1019
B cell analysis in SARS-CoV-2 versus malaria: Increased frequencies of plasmablasts and atypical memory B cells in COVID-19.
J Leukoc Biol. 2021; 109: 77-90
Profiling B cell immunodominance after SARS-CoV-2 infection reveals antibody evolution to non-neutralizing viral targets.
Immunity. 2021; 54 (): 1290
Airway memory CD4(+) T cells mediate protective immunity against emerging respiratory coronaviruses.
Immunity. 2016; 44: 1379-1391
T cell responses are required for protection from clinical disease and for virus clearance in severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus-infected mice.
J Virol. 2010; 84: 9318-9325
Virus-specific memory CD8 T cells provide substantial protection from lethal severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus infection.
J Virol. 2014; 88: 11034-11044
Longitudinal characteristics of lymphocyte responses and cytokine profiles in the peripheral blood of SARS-CoV-2 infected patients.
EBioMedicine. 2020; 55102763
Pathological inflammation in patients with COVID-19: a key role for monocytes and macrophages.
Nat Rev Immunol. 2020; 20: 355-362
COVID-19: immunopathology and its implications for therapy.
Nat Rev Immunol. 2020; 20: 269-270
Single-cell landscape of bronchoalveolar immune cells in patients with COVID-19.
Nat Med. 2020; 26: 842-844
Expanding roles for CD4+ T cells in immunity to viruses.
Nat Rev Immunol. 2012; 12: 136-148
CD8(+) T cells: foot soldiers of the immune system.
Immunity. 2011; 35: 161-168
Adaptive immunity to SARS-CoV-2 and COVID-19.
Cell. 2021; 184: 861-880
Targets of T cell responses to SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in humans with COVID-19 disease and unexposed individuals.
Cell. 2020; 181 (): 1489
Comprehensive analysis of T cell immunodominance and immunoprevalence of SARS-CoV-2 epitopes in COVID-19 cases.
Cell Rep Med. 2021; 2100204
Antigen-specific adaptive immunity to SARS-CoV-2 in acute COVID-19 and associations with age and disease severity.
Cell. 2020; 183: 996-1012.e19
Phenotype and kinetics of SARS-CoV-2-specific T cells in COVID-19 patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome.
Sci Immunol. 2020; 5eabd2071
Robust T cell immunity in convalescent individuals with asymptomatic or mild COVID-19.
Cell. 2020; 183 (): 158
Cellular immunity in COVID-19 convalescents with PCR-confirmed infection but with undetectable SARS-CoV-2-specific IgG.
Emerg Infect Dis. 2021; 27: 122-129
IL-6 and CD8+ T cell counts combined are an early predictor of in-hospital mortality of patients with COVID-19.
JCI Insight. 2020; 5e139024
Early induction of functional SARS-CoV-2-specific T cells associates with rapid viral clearance and mild disease in COVID-19 patients.
Cell Rep. 2021; 34108728
Reduction and functional exhaustion of T cells in patients with coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).
Front Immunol. 2020; 11: 827
Characteristics of SARS-CoV-2 and COVID-19.
Nat Rev Microbiol. 2020; 19: 141-154
SARS-CoV-2-specific T cell immunity in cases of COVID-19 and SARS, and uninfected controls.
Nature. 2020; 584: 457-462
Cellular immune correlates of protection against symptomatic pandemic influenza.
Nat Med. 2013; 19: 1305-1312
T follicular helper cells in germinal center B cell selection and lymphomagenesis.
Immunol Rev. 2020; 296: 48-61
Humoral and circulating follicular helper T cell responses in recovered patients with COVID-19.
Nat Med. 2020; 26: 1428-1434
The importance and challenges of identifying SARS-CoV-2 reinfections.
J Clin Microbiol. 2021; 59 (): e02769
At what times during infection is SARS-CoV-2 detectable and no longer detectable using RT-PCR-based tests? A systematic review of individual participant data.
BMC Med. 2020; 18: 346
Interpreting diagnostic tests for SARS-CoV-2.
JAMA. 2020; 323: 2249-2251
Low incidence of reinfection with endemic coronaviruses diagnosed by real-time PCR.
J Infect Dis. 2021; 223: 2013-2014
Case fatality ratio of pandemic influenza.
Lancet Infect Dis. 2010; 10: 443-444
Comparing SARS-CoV-2 with SARS-CoV and influenza pandemics.
Lancet Infect Dis. 2020; 20: e238-e244
Global burden of acute lower respiratory infections due to respiratory syncytial virus in young children: a systematic review and meta-analysis.
Lancet. 2010; 375: 1545-1555
Epidemiology, genetic recombination, and pathogenesis of coronaviruses.
Trends Microbiol. 2016; 24: 490-502
Variation in frequency of natural reinfection with influenza A viruses.
J Med Virol. 1983; 12: 17-23
Novel correlates of protection against pandemic H1N1 influenza A virus infection.
Nat Med. 2019; 25: 962-967
Epidemiology of influenza virus reinfection: a retrospective analysis of a nine-year influenza surveillance data.
Res Sq. 2020; ()
SARS-CoV-2 variants B.1.351 and P.1 escape from neutralizing antibodies.
Cell. 2021; 184 (): 2384
Multiple SARS-CoV-2 variants escape neutralization by vaccine-induced humoral immunity.
Cell. 2021; 184 (): 2372
Effectiveness of the BNT162b2 Covid-19 vaccine against the B.1.1.7 and B.1.351 variants.
N Engl J Med. 2021; 385: 187-189
SARS-CoV-2 variant B.1.617 is resistant to bamlanivimab and evades antibodies induced by infection and vaccination.
Cell Rep. 2021; 36109415
SARS-CoV-2 B.1.617 emergence and sensitivity to vaccine-elicited antibodies.
bioRxiv. 2021; ()
Reduced sensitivity of SARS-CoV-2 variant Delta to antibody neutralization.
Nature. 2021; 596: 276-280
Safety and immunogenicity of the ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 vaccine against SARS-CoV-2: a preliminary report of a phase 1/2, single-blind, randomised controlled trial.
Lancet. 2020; 396: 467-478
Evidence for antibody as a protective correlate for COVID-19 vaccines.
Vaccine. 2021; 39: 4423-4428
Immunological mechanisms of vaccine-induced protection against COVID-19 in humans.
Nat Rev Immunol. 2021; 21: 475-484
Ebola: lessons on vaccine development.
Annu Rev Microbiol. 2018; 72: 423-446
Assessment of novel vaccination regimens using viral vectored liver stage malaria vaccines encoding ME-TRAP.
Sci Rep. 2018; 83390
Safety and immunogenicity of ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 vaccine administered in a prime-boost regimen in young and old adults (COV002): a single-blind, randomised, controlled, phase 2/3 trial.
Lancet. 2021; 396: 1979-1993
Effectiveness of Covid-19 vaccines against the B.1.617.2 (delta) variant.
N Engl J Med. 2021; 385: 585-594
BNT162b2 induces SARS-CoV-2-neutralising antibodies and T cells in humans.
medRxiv. 2020; ()
Safety and immunogenicity of SARS-CoV-2 mRNA-1273 vaccine in older adults.
N Engl J Med. 2020; 383: 2427-2438
Heterologous vaccination regimens with self-amplifying RNA and adenoviral COVID vaccines induce robust immune responses in mice.
Nat Commun. 2021; 122893
Paucity and discordance of neutralising antibody responses to SARS-CoV-2 VOCs in vaccinated immunodeficient patients and health-care workers in the UK.
Lancet Microbe. 2021; 2: e416-e418
Impact and effectiveness of mRNA BNT162b2 vaccine against SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19 cases, hospitalisations, and deaths following a nationwide vaccination campaign in Israel: an observational study using national surveillance data.
Lancet. 2021; 397: 1819-1829
Short-term impact of nursing home SARS-CoV-2 vaccinations on new infections, hospitalizations, and deaths.
J Am Geriatr Soc. 2021; 69: 2063-2069
Correlates of protection from SARS-CoV-2 infection.
Lancet. 2021; 397: 1421-1423
Correlates of vaccine-induced protection against SARS-CoV-2.
Vaccines (Basel). 2021; 9: 238
T-cell and antibody responses to first BNT162b2 vaccine dose in previously SARS-CoV-2-infected and infection-naive UK healthcare workers: a multicentre, prospective, observational cohort study.
SSRN Electron J. 2021; ()
Antibody responses to the BNT162b2 mRNA vaccine in individuals previously infected with SARS-CoV-2.
Nat Med. 2021; 27: 981-984
What is the evidence to support a correlate of protection for measles? A systematic review.
J Infect Dis. 2020; 221: 1576-1583
Immunity to SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern.
Science. 2021; 371: 1103-1104
Efficacy of the ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 Covid-19 vaccine against the B.1.351 variant.
N Engl J Med. 2021; 384: 1885-1898
Novavax COVID-19 vaccine demonstrates 89.3% efficacy in UK phase 3 trial.
Efficacy of ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 (AZD1222) vaccine against SARS-CoV-2 variant of concern 202012/01 (B.1.1.7): an exploratory analysis of a randomised controlled trial.
Lancet. 2021; 397: 1351-1362
Novavax offers first evidence that COVID vaccines protect people against variants.
Nature. 2021; 590: 17
Neutralizing antibody levels are highly predictive of immune protection from symptomatic SARS-CoV-2 infection.
Nat Med. 2021; 27: 1205-1211
Distinct antibody and memory B cell responses in SARS-CoV-2 naïve and recovered individuals following mRNA vaccination.
Sci Immunol. 2021; 6eabi6950
Safety and efficacy of single-dose Ad26.COV2.S vaccine against Covid-19.
N Engl J Med. 2021; 384: 2187-2201
SARS-CoV-2 vaccine breakthrough infections are asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic and are infrequently transmitted.
medRxiv. 2021; ()
Antibody resistance of SARS-CoV-2 variants B.1.351 and B.1.1.7.
Nature. 2021; 593: 130-135
Deep mutational scanning of SARS-CoV-2 receptor binding domain reveals constraints on folding and ACE2 binding.
Cell. 2020; 182 (): 1295
SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern partially escape humoral but not T-cell responses in COVID-19 convalescent donors and vaccinees.
Sci Immunol. 2021; 6eabj1750
Impact of SARS-CoV-2 variants on the total CD4+ and CD8+ T cell reactivity in infected or vaccinated individuals.
Cell Rep Med. 2021; 2100355
CD8+ T-cell responses in COVID-19 convalescent individuals target conserved epitopes from multiple prominent SARS-CoV-2 circulating variants.
Open Forum Infect Dis. 2021; 8ofab143
Escape of SARS-CoV-2 501Y.V2 from neutralization by convalescent plasma.
Nature. 2021; 593: 142-146
mRNA vaccine-elicited antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 and circulating variants.
Nature. 2021; 592: 616-622
Resistance of SARS-CoV-2 variants to neutralization by monoclonal and serum-derived polyclonal antibodies.
Nat Med. 2021; 27: 717-726
Vaccine-induced immunity provides more robust heterotypic immunity than natural infection to emerging SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern.
Res Sq. 2021; ()
Neutralization of SARS-CoV-2 lineage B.1.1.7 pseudovirus by BNT162b2 vaccine–elicited human sera.
Science. 2021; 371: 1152-1153
Vaccine breakthrough infections with SARS-CoV-2 variants.
N Engl J Med. 2021; 384: 2212-2218
Evidence for increased breakthrough rates of SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern in BNT162b2-mRNA-vaccinated individuals.
Nat Med. 2021; 27: 1379-1384
Breakthrough SARS-CoV-2 infections in prison after vaccination.
N Engl J Med. 2021; 385: 1051-1052
Vaccine breakthrough infections with SARS-CoV-2 variants.
N Engl J Med. 2021; 385: e7
The evolutionary dynamics of endemic human coronaviruses.
Virus Evol. 2021; 7veab020
SARS-CoV-2 vaccination in IBD: more pros than cons.
Nat Rev Gastroenterol Hepatol. 2021; 18: 211-213
Concerns about SARS-CoV-2 evolution should not hold back efforts to expand vaccination.
Nat Rev Immunol. 2021; 21: 330-335
Covid-19: Millions could be offered booster vaccinations from September.
BMJ. 2021; 374n1686
Covid-19 booster vaccines: what we know and who’s doing what.
BMJ. 2021; 374n2082
Viral loads of delta-variant SARS-CoV2 breakthrough infections following vaccination and booster with the BNT162b2 vaccine.
medRxiv. 2021; ()
SARS-CoV-2 neutralization with BNT162b2 vaccine dose 3.
N Engl J Med. 2021; ()
COVID-19 vaccine equity and booster doses.
Lancet Infect Dis. 2021; 211193
COVID-19 hospital admissions and deaths after BNT162b2 and ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 vaccinations in 2·57 million people in Scotland (EAVE II): a prospective cohort study.
Lancet Respir Med. 2021; ()
Effectiveness of mRNA BNT162b2 COVID-19 vaccine up to 6 months in a large integrated health system in the USA: a retrospective cohort study.
Lancet. 2021; 398: 1407-1416
Risk factors and disease profile of post-vaccination SARS-CoV-2 infection in UK users of the COVID Symptom Study app: a prospective, community-based, nested, case-control study.
Lancet Infect Dis. 2021; ()
Projecting the transmission dynamics of SARS-CoV-2 through the postpandemic period.
Science. 2020; 368: 860-868
https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lanres/article/PIIS2213-2600(21)00407-0/fulltext
