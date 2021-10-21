Causes of the highly infectious delta mutation behind the year-over-year increase in new COVID-19 cases in Peterborough

According to Peterborough Public Health, the combination of highly infectious delta mutants and unvaccinated people is behind a significant increase in COVID-19 cases compared to the same period last year.

During a media briefing by the Health Unit on Thursday (October 21), public health program director and COVID-responsive incident commander Donna Churipuy reported a 2020 number of new cases reported in September and October. The same two months of the year, the beginning of the second wave.

Forty-three news cases were confirmed locally during the two months of last fall when the vaccine was not yet available. This is far less than the 199 new cases reported last month and so far in October.

Advertising-The story continues below

The comparison is superficially disappointing, but Deputy Medical Officer Dr. Ian Gemmil said there was a simple reason. It is the emergence and continued presence of highly contagious delta variants, and the number of people who remain unvaccinated.

“The vaccine was very useful, but there are still 10, 15 and 20 percent of qualified people who are not (immunized),” he said. “There are still 9,000 children (age) under the age of 12, which is an additional 13 percent of the population. There are still many vulnerable ones, and the virus has moved to vulnerable areas. increase.”

Dr. Gemmil added that vaccination was “almost obligatory” and disappointed, as about 5,000 locals to be vaccinated have not yet begun the immunization process. ..

“There are many interventions that try to get this (immunization) rate as high as possible. It’s not required. No one needs to be vaccinated, but perhaps people know that their activities are severely restricted. It may be an opportunity to get immunity. “

Despite the number of locals who have not yet been immunized, immunization rates in the Peterborough area continue to rise slowly but steadily.

As of late Wednesday afternoon (October 20), 86.1% of eligible residents over the age of 12 received one vaccination and 82.3% received two vaccinations. This is slightly below the full immunization rate in the state of 83% of all eligible Ontarians.

In the 12-17 year old group, 85.3% received a single vaccination and 78% were fully immunized. This is higher than the 76.6% state full vaccination rate for that age group.

Advertising-The story continues below

There is immunization of children aged 5 to 11 years before waiting for Health Canada approval. Churipuy said the Peterborough Public Health Service is working on an immunization program for that age group. She said the plan included a return to the primary school clinic and vaccination reservation system.

“This allows us to extend the booking time for our children and their parents. We are planning a child-friendly experience,” says Chulipuy.

“It will be a pediatric dose. Staff will need to be trained and will need up-to-date information for parents so that they can discuss vaccines with their children.”

In contrast to last year, the current situation in the pandemic is promising, despite the revelation that year-over-year numbers indicate more new cases.

As of late Wednesday afternoon, there were 18 active cases in the area and 132 close case contacts were monitored. Both of these numbers are significantly lower than the previous briefing two weeks ago. In addition, there is no current outbreak.

Since this Monday, 7 new topical cases have been detected, with a promising downtrend from 26 new cases reported in the week of October 4th and 18 new cases confirmed in the week of October 11th. I have. For self-satisfaction.

“The thing about this virus is that it can turn on the dime and make things worse dramatically,” he said, pointing out the significant increase in new cases experienced in Saskatchewan and New Brunswick. Then Dr. Gemmill said.

“The people of Saskatchewan are very surprised. They thought they were out of the way and stopped using masks. The next thing they know is that people are being transferred to the Ontario ICU unit. is.”

“It (COVID-19) will continue to appear here and there until we have full control,” he added. “It’s much better than this time last year. We have good vaccine compliance. We have policies to protect the population, which we have been vigilant about. It appears everywhere. I can’t wait for the day when I can say, “It’s over, take off your mask,” but that day isn’t here yet. “

Advertising-The story continues below

Also on Thursday’s call was Julie Ingram, Environmental Health Manager at Peterborough Public Health. She talked about the awareness and enforcement of regulations on mandatory checks of vaccination certification by businesses, especially restaurants.

“Last week, our inspectors were at 26 food facilities regarding the vaccine inquiries and evidence of complaints they received, and about 50% were in full compliance with the requirements,” she says.

“I want to increase that number even more, but I’ll get there, especially with the rollouts of apps that businesses can use. That will make things easier for them.”

To date, only one Peterborough company (Peter Burger, George Street North) has been charged with failing to comply with vaccination check certification. Asked if the owner is currently compliant, Ingram only replies that the investigation is “ongoing.”

“If additional coercion is taken, it will be disclosed, whether it is an additional claim or an additional order for the business.”

“There are different (survey) methods we use,” explained Ingram. “We use a secret diner. We are watching social media. We are monitoring. You can use any of them as part of your investigation.”

As this was the last pre-Halloween media briefing, Dr. Gemmill provided guidance to children doing trick-or-treating and giving out candy.

This includes washing hands regularly before distributing wrapped goods for children wearing face masks under their costumes and for children answering the door.

The media briefing on Thursday was also attended by Mayor Peterborough’s Dianterien, Chair of the Health Commission, and Mayor Selwyn’s Andy Mitchell.