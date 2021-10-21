Can new variants of coronavirus continue to emerge? – Orange County Register





By CHRISTINA LARSON | Associated Press Can new variants of coronavirus continue to emerge? Yes, as long as the virus that caused the pandemic continues to infect people. However, that does not mean that new variants will continue to emerge on a regular basis, or that they will become more dangerous. Since more than half of the world has not yet been vaccinated, the virus may find infected people and continue to replicate within them for the next few months or years. And every time the virus makes a copy of itself, a small mutation can occur. These changes may help the virus survive and become a new variant. But that doesn’t mean that the virus will continue to evolve in the same way since it first appeared in late 2019. Andrew Reed, a virus expert at Pennsylvania State University, says that when a virus infects a new species, it needs to adapt to a new host and spread more widely. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the delta variant is twice as contagious as previous versions of the virus. Dr. Adam Rolling, a virus and infectious disease expert at the University of Michigan, said that although it could mutate to increase infectivity, the rate of infection would probably not double again. “We’ve seen the stages of rapid evolution of the virus. We’re harvesting hanging fruits, but the possibilities aren’t endless,” says Lauring. The virus can be more deadly, but there is no evolutionary reason for it to happen. People who are very ill are also less likely to socialize and spread the virus to others. Experts are watching to see if the new variants are better at avoiding the protection people develop from vaccination and infection. Dr. Joshua Siffer, a virus expert at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, said the virus would have to be able to spread to people with some immunity to survive as more people fire. increase. “The virus can cause mutations that reduce the effectiveness of the immune response,” he says. In that case, scientists may recommend that you update your vaccine prescription on a regular basis, similar to your annual flu shot. ___ AP answers questions about this series of coronaviruses. Submit them: [email protected]..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ocregister.com/2021/10/21/can-new-variants-of-the-coronavirus-keep-emerging The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos