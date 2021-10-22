Children’s Screen Time Leaps During the First Wave of the COVID-19 Pandemic: Western-led Study-London

Children’s screen times soared significantly during the first wave of COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) According to a recent study led by researchers at Western University, pandemics spend about 5.9 hours a day on the screen for children, almost three times the recommended amount.

Studies show that current guidelines from the Canadian Pediatric Society recommend media screening times of up to 2 hours per day for children ages 5 and older.

This increase is partly due to increased levels of parental stress, parents balancing household chores, switching to distance learning, and canceling activities outside the home.

Emma Duarden, co-author of the study, professor of education in the West, and chair of the Canadian study committee, said the results of the study were stunning.

“In the end, it was statistically significant … The study reported that parents sometimes saw their children 13 hours a day,” Duerden said Thursday with Mike Stubbs at 980 CFPL. I mentioned in the interview.

For research Published in the December Journal of Affect Disorders ReportsResearchers surveyed dozens of Ontario parents via an online survey between June 2nd and August 2nd, 2020. A total of 104 parents were registered and 73 completed the survey.

Parents were asked about changes in screen time usage and children’s activities for children aged 6 to 12 years before and during the pandemic, especially from March to July 2020.

“This was a critical time when parents and children went home, schools were closed, parents had to work from home, and both work and school efforts had to be balanced,” Duerden said. Stated.

Parents were also asked to complete a perceptual stress scale that measures their current stress levels and were asked questions focusing on their and their children’s distance learning experiences and their parenting behavior.

Researchers have found that children spend an average of 2.6 hours per day before and during a pandemic during their leisure time watching content on the screen and playing video games. We found that it increased to 5.9 hours per hour.

At the same time, at the time of the survey, 30.7% of parents reported that they were moderately stressed and 28% reported that they were very stressed. Only 21.3% reported less stress. Researchers say they did not assess their parents’ pre-pandemic stress levels.

















The study found that higher parental stress levels were associated with increased screen use in children, and screen time when parental attention and involvement was more reported in the first months of the pandemic. We conclude that the increase in is small.

“I think the main concern is that our study and other studies around the world have shown that screening time increased during the pandemic and then physical activity decreased,” Duerden said. Told.

“When we sit and look at the screen, we don’t do any other activity like playing sports or interacting with others. What we know is health. It is really important for the development of a healthy brain.

“Other studies have also shown that it is associated with an increased rate of loneliness, and the high reliance on children’s screens and smartphones also affects children’s anxiety and depression. Some studies suggest that they are related. “

According to Duarden, researchers will look at grades 2020-21 and 2021-22 to see if screen trends remain the same, and if they are school-related stress or the child’s overall cognitive health. He says he is doing another study to find out how it relates to.

In addition, the issue of increased and prolonged screening time in children has raised concerns from ophthalmologists about how it can affect vision.

Earlier this month, President of the Canadian Ophthalmology Society to commemorate World Vision Day Attribution Increased screening time due to increased cases of myopia diagnosed.

“Due to the pandemic, some Canadians were hesitant to go to a health check once / twice a year, which could result in increased eye health problems and longer screening times. It is an important factor in the increase in the following conditions: Myopia (myopia), “Dr. Colin Mann said in a statement.

In August, Research According to society, one-third, 34% of respondents reported that they experienced poor vision, dry eye, or other changes in eye health during the pandemic.

Michael Nelson, chairman of the Canadian Optometrists Association, told Global News in March that most eye problems related to screen use would be resolved if screen use was restricted. ..

He added that myopia management is “a huge and growing area in our field” and the World Health Organization has identified it as a global problem.

“The (incidence) of myopia is steadily increasing around the world. Globally, we have identified it, and that is why so much research is being done in this area,” he said. Said.

One suggestion for slowing the progression of myopia is to spend more time outdoors.

