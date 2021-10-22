Nine more COVID-19 cases and less than 100 active cases in the Waterloo region





Waterloo Public Health reported Nine More COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) The number of cases on Wednesday as the number of active cases in the region fell below 100 for the first time in 2021. With the new cases, the total number of cases in the region will be 19,962 and the average number of new daily cases for 7 days will be reduced to 12.4. read more: Canada cancels wage subsidy and announces $ 7.4 billion with new COVID-19 support The region has also decreased to 98 active COVID-19 cases, which are 2 cases within 24 hours. For the second consecutive day, no new COVID-19-related deaths have been reported in the region, resulting in 302 deaths, including three this month. An additional 13 people cleared the virus, increasing the total number of cases resolved in the area to 19,560. The story continues under the ad According to Waterloo Public Health, as a result of COVID-19, there are currently nine patients in the community hospital, and two patients require intensive care. Only three people were reported hospitalized on Wednesday.















Experts say seniors should receive booster shots for COVID-19





The Waterloo region has returned to the outbreak of three active COVID-19s after the new one was declared under construction, but the other areas of the old-age home and unnamed manufacturing site have ended. Waterloo Public Health says there were 887,758 vaccinations in the Waterloo region. This is 1,052 more than reported Wednesday. Currently, a total of 439,465 local residents are fully vaccinated. This is 766 more than announced 24 hours ago. This means that 74.63% of all local populations are now fully vaccinated, up to 86.66% when discounting those who are not eligible for vaccination. The story continues under the ad read more: Ontario reports 413 new COVID-19 cases and 4 more deaths Elsewhere, Ontario made 413 new reports COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) Case, count is less than 500 for 11 consecutive days. The total number of state cases is currently 596,280. Of the 413 new cases recorded, the data show the vaccination status of 226 unvaccinated, 15 partially vaccinated, 140 fully vaccinated, and 32. Showed that it is unknown. According to thursday report, 66 in Toronto, 54 in Peel, 36 in Ottawa, 29 in York, 21 in Windsor Essex, 20 in Simcoe Muskoka, 18 in Lambton and Halton, 17 in Southwest, 16 cases were recorded in Waterloo and Durham. .. All other local public health departments reported less than 15 new cases in state reports. With four more deaths recorded, the state’s death toll increased to 9,827. The story continues under the ad – Uses Global News Gabby Rodrigues files © 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

