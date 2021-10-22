Connect with us

Life with COVID-19, Colin Powell and multiple myeloma

Morning television news hit Silverton’s Amanda Toms with a special weight. The death of pioneering diplomat and military commander Colin Powell reveals what’s wrong with living with multiple myeloma of the blood cancer in a new coronavirus pandemic. Just reminded me.

“You put yourself there right away, and well, if I get it, you know,” Toms, 35 said. And he just couldn’t. “

Powell, 84, Died on October 18th From complications of COVID-19, despite complete vaccination against the pathogen. He had multiple myeloma and Parkinson’s disease when he became infected and died at the Walter Reed Army Medical Center in Washington. Powell, who retired as General, was the first black man to serve as Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and Secretary of State.

Multiple myeloma is a relatively rare cancer that more often affects older and black Americans. The American Cancer Society estimates that there will be about 35,000 new cases in the United States in 2021, killing about 12,500. For comparison, more than 500,000 Americans are diagnosed with lung cancer each year.

Silverton's 35-year-old Amanda Toms has been suffering from multiple myeloma since the age of 31. During the summer, she received CAR T cell therapy from the Jewish Hospital (Mercy Health, Kenwood) for the first time in the area. As of October 21, 2021, she has not received any other treatment.

It is not clear what causes the disorder, which weakens the body’s immune system and leaves the person vulnerable to the virus and its bones and internal organs. Local doctors also said that the most effective treatments would further weaken the immune system.

In addition, new research I found it Vaccines against the new coronavirus do not provide much protection for patients with multiple myeloma.

“The problem is that patients with multiple myeloma have this bad immune system and we exacerbate them,” said Randy Brown, an independent Cincinnati Cancer Practice OHC blood and bone marrow transplant expert. The doctor said.

