Life with COVID-19, Colin Powell and multiple myeloma

Morning television news hit Silverton’s Amanda Toms with a special weight. The death of pioneering diplomat and military commander Colin Powell reveals what’s wrong with living with multiple myeloma of the blood cancer in a new coronavirus pandemic. Just reminded me.

“You put yourself there right away, and well, if I get it, you know,” Toms, 35 said. And he just couldn’t. “

Powell, 84, Died on October 18th From complications of COVID-19, despite complete vaccination against the pathogen. He had multiple myeloma and Parkinson’s disease when he became infected and died at the Walter Reed Army Medical Center in Washington. Powell, who retired as General, was the first black man to serve as Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and Secretary of State.

Multiple myeloma is a relatively rare cancer that more often affects older and black Americans. The American Cancer Society estimates that there will be about 35,000 new cases in the United States in 2021, killing about 12,500. For comparison, more than 500,000 Americans are diagnosed with lung cancer each year.

It is not clear what causes the disorder, which weakens the body’s immune system and leaves the person vulnerable to the virus and its bones and internal organs. Local doctors also said that the most effective treatments would further weaken the immune system.

In addition, new research I found it Vaccines against the new coronavirus do not provide much protection for patients with multiple myeloma.

“The problem is that patients with multiple myeloma have this bad immune system and we exacerbate them,” said Randy Brown, an independent Cincinnati Cancer Practice OHC blood and bone marrow transplant expert. The doctor said.

Dr. Brian Hambury of the University of Cincinnati is an assistant professor of internal medicine in the Department of Hematology and Oncology at the School of Medicine and cares for patients at UC Health. He said that the death of a celebrity like Powell from COVID-19 actually increases depression as a side effect of treatment, socially isolated because the patient is “very afraid to get COVID”. There is a possibility, “he said, igniting fear.

Brown and Humvee, who were not involved in Powell’s treatment, said multiple myeloma attacks plasma cells, a unit in the blood, to make proteins that help immunity. The cells “become malignant and make billions of copies of themselves,” Brown said. “Unfortunately, we crank out this protein, which isn’t usually a good protein … it’s like taking over the immune system’s ability to effectively make good proteins.”

Treatment has entered a “revival” this century, Brown said, and now there are far more options, including medicines and stem cell transplants. Life expectancy for multiple myeloma has been extended from 2 to 10 years.

Broun and Hambley said COVID-19 claimed some of their patients. “I’m a little surprised that we’ve never seen it more than we’ve seen,” Broun said. “Our patients are already trained to stay away from potential illnesses.”

Given her age, Toms is a rare case of multiple myeloma. She is a child life specialist at the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, helping her family to endure hospitalization. She was diagnosed in January 2018, six months after she married her husband Jean.

She had spinal surgery, relearned how to walk, and had a stem cell transplant. In June, Toms was named Oh Oliver Valley Woman of the Year by the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. Raised $ 186,378 for research..

She rarely left home during the pandemic, and when she did, she masked. The advent of the vaccine gave her some safety, and she exposed her arms for boosters during Labor Day for “any possible source of protection against this deadly virus.” She said she hopes that Powell’s death will help those who hesitate or refuse vaccinations to think about who they can protect.

“I’m traveling for Christmas,” she said. “I’m still going to travel alive and enjoy life as much as I can, but I hope my neighbors will be vaccinated.”