Progress against breast cancer

paper

FOX 10 is proud to sponsor the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk and lead the fight against this deadly disease. The event is October 23rd, but it’s never too late to attend!

Sign up with https://secure.acsevents.org/site/STR?pg=entry&fr_id=100811..

In the days leading up to the event with the American Cancer Society, we share the amazing stories of people affected by the disease.

Richard’s story

“I walk in honor of the survivors. My mother, I, my friends,” said Richard Robinson, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2011.

“When I woke up one morning, a lump about the size of a ping-pong ball was sticking out from my right chest.”

Doctors thought it was a cyst, but it was much more, and the news arrived at what was supposed to be a celebration day.

“I went home and didn’t think about anything. It was my 51st birthday. The doctor said,” I have breast cancer, “and I’m sorry, I called the speaker. My wife and daughter were there and I said. Can you repeat what he said, “Who is calling you? You have breast cancer.”

The road to recovery was neither easy nor comfortable, but it led him to a process that many women are familiar with, the mammogram. Now downplaying it, he says it must have been created to cause harm.

“I swear that a person invented to torture a person. It’s not interesting, it’s not interesting. No, there must be a better way to do this. You have to do that,” he laughed.

Richard started walking at Making Strides in 2015 to bring awareness to men who may be diagnosed with breast cancer.

“Many men don’t go .. The macho-grown” I don’t need a doctor “attitude. Many people .. they treat their cars better than they themselves. If the car makes a weird noise, they are checking it, if their bodies make a weird noise that same weekend .. They don’t check it for months. “

A simple reminder. Male: See a doctor. It can save your life.

Emily’s story

Emily Dilly is Arizona’s mother, daughter, and pre-survivor.

“The term we use is pre-survival. It refers to people who are at high genetic risk of developing cancer. For me, it’s a more behavioral term. I manage my health and its I feel I was able to make a choice and prevented my cancer. “

Her cancer didn’t have a chance.

Emily got her health in her hands.

“I’ve heard that Angelina Jolie has had a double mastectomy for years. Oh, it must be from Hollywood, or do it only if you’re someone like her. I thought I could do it. “

It was a step that Emily knew had to take.

“When they removed all the tissue, they found some radial lesions that my oncologist said would turn into breast cancer within a year, so I really prevented my cancer. Did.”

Her mother is not so lucky. He was diagnosed with triple-negative breast cancer in 2014 and, sadly, died in 2016. That was when Emily’s Making Strides Against Cancer journey began.

“I started in honor of my mother, and while she was fighting, and it became her memory, and now I walk for me, and that I really made this choice Congratulations. I am very grateful that this option exists for me. “

Now Emily shares her story – it could be an option for others, including her two daughters.

“By the time they reach my age, we have cures for breast cancer of all kinds, so I hope we don’t have to do this, but if so, I can be right there. You can .. They can walk by my side through the journey and process. “

For the latest news, see FOX10 Phoenix.

Sign up for FOX 10 email alerts and newsletters

Get the latest news alerts with the FOX10 News app. This is free! download For Apple iOS or Android.